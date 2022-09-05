Dentsu Creative joins hands with TVS & BMC to make Mumbai roads safer during rains

Dentsu Creative’s latest innovation ‘The Responsible Manhole’, a road safety initiative in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) and TVS Motor Company, addresses the critical issue of open manholes in the city. According to a survey, two-wheeler riders are the obvious victims of the submerged open manholes in the city.



As part of the initiative, a unique device will be installed at multiple locations which are the most prone to flooding. This warning device is installed beneath a manhole. The device is connected to a specially designed app created for the BMC, it receives real-time notifications along with the geolocation of the open manhole.

As it rains and the manhole cover is dislodged, the device automatically rises above ground and gets activated. Once activated, it alerts passers-by with LED blinker and buzzer. It also notifies the BMC via the app for prompt action.



Commenting on the initiative, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing), TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company has always endeavoured to leverage technology to enhance road safety. This time round along with our partner Dentsu Creative we have focused on monsoon and the OPEN manhole. A simple but insightful use of connectivity and technology coupled with building support ecosystem with the administration proves to literally be a lifesaver. We have anchored this inception and will take it to other cities. TVS Motor Company remains committed to leveraging technology to making our roads safer.”



Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, Dentsu Creative, said, “The Responsible Manhole is a testament to how the right use of technology and data can aid the lives of countless people. Collaborating with the BMC and TVS Motor Company on this project was such an enriching experience. We’re glad to see that innovation is at the source of solving some of India’s biggest problems.”



The road safety initiative will help people and the authorities in reducing accidents related to open manholes in the city and make the commute much safer during the monsoons.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)