dentsu X retains AMFI media mandate

dentsu X has been handling the brand since 2016

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 4:09 PM
Dentsux

dentsu X India has won the media mandate for the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch. For the record, dentsu X was also the incumbent, having handled the brand since 2016. The other agencies contending for the business were Mindshare, Madison and Initiative.

Speaking on the assignment, Nilesh Shah, Chairman, AMFI said, “We are pleased to renew our relationship with dentsu X. The agency has shown an in-depth understanding of the category and consumer. It appreciates both - the consumer motivations as well as the client’s perspectives, to deploy investments designed to deliver on our business objectives. dentsu X, in effect, has been an integral partner and not just an agency.”

“Delighted that we are continuing our partnership with dentsu X. The team here has always exceeded expectations. It understands the eco-system and deploys platform-agnostic solutions and innovations to deliver on business KPIs,” added N. S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.

Commenting on the win Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India said, “This is a resounding validation of dentsu X’s work in building the business, driving sustainable value year-on-year and the close teaming with all our AMFI members. This decisive mandate is right by both, dentsu X and AMFI.”

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Amfi Divya karani Dentsu x
Show comments
You May Also Like
jassani

Shamsuddin Jasani gets additional responsibility of Isobar Consulting South Asia: Reports
7 hours ago

DE

Fabindia’s Gauri Awasthi launches Digital Edify - a Digital Transformation Business Unit
11 hours ago

Harsha Bennur

Amazon Web Services names Harsha Bennur as Marketing Manager, Public Sector
12 hours ago