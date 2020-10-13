dentsu X retains AMFI media mandate

dentsu X India has won the media mandate for the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch. For the record, dentsu X was also the incumbent, having handled the brand since 2016. The other agencies contending for the business were Mindshare, Madison and Initiative.

Speaking on the assignment, Nilesh Shah, Chairman, AMFI said, “We are pleased to renew our relationship with dentsu X. The agency has shown an in-depth understanding of the category and consumer. It appreciates both - the consumer motivations as well as the client’s perspectives, to deploy investments designed to deliver on our business objectives. dentsu X, in effect, has been an integral partner and not just an agency.”

“Delighted that we are continuing our partnership with dentsu X. The team here has always exceeded expectations. It understands the eco-system and deploys platform-agnostic solutions and innovations to deliver on business KPIs,” added N. S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.

Commenting on the win Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India said, “This is a resounding validation of dentsu X’s work in building the business, driving sustainable value year-on-year and the close teaming with all our AMFI members. This decisive mandate is right by both, dentsu X and AMFI.”