Berger Paints awards media account to dentsu X
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office
Berger Paints has awarded its media mandate to dentsu X.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office.
Berger Paints currently has media spends of around Rs 200 crore.
Under the direction of Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu, the team will collaborate to develop cutting-edge strategies that improve the brand's commercial success. The agency will oversee media strategy, planning, buying, and execution to increase brand equity through offline media including print, television, and radio, nationally.
Speaking on the achievement, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “The inclusion of Berger Paints to our portfolio holds massive significance. It represents a new chapter in dentsu India’s journey, characterized by a renewed sense of purpose and a clear direction. Our network has been actively engaging in competitive pitches, with an intrinsic focus on securing remarkable victories that propel us toward an exciting future. We firmly believe in driving meaningful transformations, embracing change, and nurturing our talented workforce to deliver client-centric solutions and exceptional services.”
Anita Kotwani added, “Dentsu has played a pivotal role in propelling numerous brands towards a growth trajectory, leveraging our distinctive data-driven, consumer-centric design thinking, and strategic expertise. We have been at the forefront of deploying innovative media and content concepts to establish brand equity, ensuring sustained brand growth. However, efficiency and effectiveness remain paramount in our approach. The win of Berger Paints symbolizes the recognition of our strategic approach, and we are privileged to form a partnership with such a formidable brand.”
KK Sai, Senior Vice President, and Head - Decorative Division, Berger Paints, who chaired the project added, “The insights that the dentsu X team brought to the table as well as their integrated media approach promises to give an innovative and bright spark to the media campaigns of Berger.”
Fastrack Smart gets Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador
The actor is also part of the brand campaign "Follow Yourself"
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 11:38 AM | 2 min read
Fastrack Smart has partnered with Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.
With this association, Fastrack Smart launches its first brand campaign with the overarching positioning centred on the notion that the youth have full control over their lives.
The campaign line, "Follow Yourself," encapsulates this philosophy, inviting individuals to embrace their authentic selves. The campaign emphasizes how Fastrack Smart empowers young Indian consumers by providing cutting-edge smartwatches that seamlessly integrate with their lifestyle choices and amplify their self-assured spirit with the help of technology.
Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, “With the shared exuberance and fearless fashion approach, this partnership with Ranveer Singh brings a new level of dynamism into our brand. His unique and one-of-a-kind infectious social energy and trendsetting style resonate with the campaign “Follow Yourself” and align with the aspirations of Fastrack Smart and its target audience. I feel it is a dynamic fusion of style, technology, and charisma, promising an exhilarating journey for fashion-forward Indian consumers embracing the future with flair.”
Superstar Ranveer Singh said, “Fastrack Smart is all about the new age trends, advanced technology, cool designs, and I am all for it! Like me the brand has a certain signature style and represents a dynamic attitude. I am pumped about this collaboration as we share similar DNA, and the campaign ‘Follow Yourself’ resonates with my personality. Isn’t it a smart match.’’
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India said, “Indian Society looks at the clock and doesn’t just see time, but also a ticking countdown to get things done by. From getting back home before 7pm to settling down before 26, there’s a ‘right time’ for everything. Fastrack Smart speaks for today’s generation by saying that your time is yours alone and there’s no need to follow society’s diktat when you can just Follow Yourself.
Superstar Ranveer Singh has carved a place for himself by following his own heart and having him as the face of the campaign stepping up against the Indian Standard Timeline is a combination right on the dial.”
Pop-ups & polls: Brands going big on interactive ads?
Interactive and innovative ads are big on impact but one must keep a check on content quality, brand messaging and overall user experience, note industry observers
By Shantanu David | Jul 3, 2023 8:25 AM | 5 min read
Pop-ups and banner ads, having long been the bane of the browser, are now being recognized as necessary evils to our digital lives. Advertisers note that consumers are getting increasingly aware of the value of exchange, trading their time and attention on advertisements in return for free access to media, entertainment, products or services.
However, with actual CTR (click-through rates) of between 2-5% for the brands thus advertised being considered highly impactful, advertisers are trying out myriad means in order to increase that attention and ROI. In an increasingly saturated digital terrain, brands must constantly innovate to engage consumers effectively. And new formats of ads, in particular interactive ads seem to be clicking.
Several reports have shown higher engagement rates for interactive banners, pop-ups or other attention-grabbing formats which compel the audience to pause while scrolling through their feeds. In modern marketing, shock and awe are the most easily available tricks that are being passed around as marketing strategy.
According to Anmol Dang, Senior Director, Media, FCB/SIX India, when it comes to browsing experiences, roadblocks, pop-up ads, or banner ads, if not executed correctly, can prove to be infuriating and even irritating to users, leading them to develop a negative perception of this advertising format.
“However, brands that have embraced interactivity and added personalisation while keeping simplicity in mind have witnessed significantly higher engagement and acceptance rates. Interactive ads across various mediums, including social media, serve as a valuable tool for brands to understand user preferences and behaviours,” he says, adding that these interactive ads then provide insights into the specific aspects of an ad that users engage with, enabling dynamic generation of personalised landing pages on websites at scale which specifically cater to the user’s expectation.
Keerthi R Kumar, Business Head-South, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), says brands must be careful to create interactive ads that are meaningful and valuable to consumers, rather than just novel or gimmicky.
“The ones that have stopped working or have become irritating due to the sheer volume are also because they lack clear messaging or have no engaging characteristics and are just takeovers with no apt CTAs. In terms of effectiveness, various studies have shown that interactive/pop-up ads can lead to higher engagement rates, better brand recognition, and improved sales,” he says.
However, it's important to note that the success of these ads can depend on various factors, including the quality of the interactive content, the alignment of the ad with the brand's message, and the overall user experience, say observers.
Rishab Mehra, Co-founder of Growify Digital says one highly effective strategy is personalization, which involves tailoring content and messaging to individual users based on their unique preferences, behaviours, and demographics. “By leveraging data-driven insights, brands can create personalized experiences that resonate on a deeper level, forging a stronger and more meaningful connection with their consumers,” he says.
Another strategy that has proven successful is gamification, incorporating game-like elements such as challenges, incentives, or leaderboards into the customer experience. By providing a fun and interactive environment, brands can encourage customers to engage with their products or services more frequently, thus increasing customer commitment and loyalty.
Mehra says, “At Growify, one of the popular gamification features utilized is the "spin the wheel" concept, which generates excitement and encourages customers to participate in contests for the chance to win rewards.”
Additionally, on social media platforms like Instagram, interactive features such as polls, question-and-answer stickers, sliders, and emoticons are used to create engaging and captivating experiences for followers.
Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, agrees that brands are exploring new strategies beyond traditional pop-up and banner ads. He says that incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into interactive creatives will be a promising approach for the future.
“By offering unique experiences, compelling content, and valuable offers, brands can provide consumers with added value. The key lies in storytelling and incorporating surprise elements to captivate consumers’ attention,” he says.
Marketers say that nurturing reliability and loyalty are no longer just checkboxes, but long-term communication goals. These aspects become even more important, especially when consumers are constantly flooded with messages.
The effectiveness of interactive/reactive ads depends on their ability to capture users’ attention and deliver engaging experiences. Brands must implement these ads strategically and continuously test and refine their approaches to succeed in the evolving digital landscape.
Aashutosh Katre, Director, Yellow Seed, says quoting a survey that 43% of marketers list personalization as a top reason for investing in hybrid experiences. “No prizes for guessing why! Audiences love to relate to the identity and persona of the brand and enjoy discovering bits of themselves in the humanized perception or visual of the brand that they have formed. Interactive advertisements are finding great acceptance and have become the buzzword among marketers.”
“However, we must keep in mind that short-term fixes are aligned with our long-term objectives to make the most of marketing campaigns. If the vision is aligned, I don’t see much harm going for it. But there should be a balance. Overdoing anything can harm the brand,” says Sidharth Singh, Co-Founder, CupShup.
“Too much of a reactive ad might insulate the audience towards an offering as they are mainly looking for the shock value and engage with the same and move on. Secondly, it could also turn out to be a double-edge sword as the customer can get addicted to gratification at the end of reactive ads and when rainy days of your business arrive, the addicted customer can get disappointed if they do not get what they desired,” he adds.
Dang believes this evolving ecosystem presents a unique opportunity for brands to prioritise customer-centric approaches. That being said, “While we have observed notable adaptations in recent times, there is still a long way to go for brands to truly excel in becoming more customer-centric.”
P&G Whisper & UNESCO collaborate for menstrual health campaign
Actress Disha Parmar unveiled teaching-learning modules as part of the Spotlight Red campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 2, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
One out of 5 girls in India drop out of school due to lack of period education and products. Mothers are a girl’s first teacher, but reports say 7 out of 10 mothers do not fully understand the science of periods and find it ‘dirty or impure’. Whisper, over the last 30 years, have been driving menstrual education, distributing free pads, and debunking period related myths and taboos. They have educated and given pads to more than 10 crore girls and mothers in India.
To address menstrual education and hygiene management further, P&G Whisper and UNESCO India joined forces to raise awareness, particularly among women, including young girls attending school. An event was organized at Chetana Institute of Management & Research introducing five teaching-learning modules developed by UNESCO India with Whisper, these modules are tools to drive menstrual health and hygiene management for educators, young adults, persons with disability, with focus on gender, and nutrition.
Titled "Spotlight Red" under the initiative #KeepGirlsInSchool, the teaching-learning modules offer comprehensive resources and strategies for learners, educators, and community leaders. Their purpose is to enhance understanding and skills related to menstruation management while fostering awareness about its societal impact. The modules aim to empower adolescents from diverse backgrounds, including girls with disabilities, by providing them with access to period and puberty education. Moreover, they seek to create a supportive environment through interventions at the school, state, and national levels, enabling these adolescents to continue their education.
P&G Whisper and UNESCO India also launched a National Survey and Gap Analysis report on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management under the #KeepGirlsinSchool campaign. The report revealed that in poor urban areas, 50% of adolescent girls (aged 15 to 19) lack access to hygienic methods for managing their periods.
Distinguished guests attending the launch included Chief Guest, Dr. Sujata Bhan, Head of Department of Special Education, SNDT Women’s University (SNDTWU), Mumbai, Guest of Honour Ms. Disha Parmar, renowned Indian actress known for television soap Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Dr. Huma Masood, Senior Gender Specialist at UNESCO India and Ms. Kruti Desai, Communication Head, Whisper P & G.
Actress Disha Parmar, lending her support to the Whisper's Keep Girls in School campaign, highlighted a concerning reality, stating, “I am proud to have partnered with Whisper and UNESCO to support their Keep Girls in School movement with a new initiative Spotlight Red. I am so glad we are finally speaking about periods openly without any embarrassment and shame. Fairly so, because Periods koi bimari nahi... sharminda hone ki cheez nahi…Periods toh ek strong, healthy woman banne ki nishani hai. As I embark on a journey of motherhood, like every mother, I would want my child to grow up in an environment where menstruation is not a taboo. I am sure that in coming years, menstrual health and hygiene will be given the importance that it deserves.”
Dr. Huma Masood, Gender Specialist at UNESCO New Delhi Multisectoral Regional Office, stated, “Spotlight Red – A UNESCO and P&G Whisper initiative, #KeepGirlsinSchool, is a comprehensive approach to address the urgent need for menstrual health and hygiene management in schools. With 23 million girls dropping out annually due to lack of proper facilities and information, we combine education and advocacy to empower every learner and menstruator."
During the event, UNESCO showcased a comprehensive survey and gap analysis report, accompanied by a series of short films that effectively portrayed different dimensions of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management. These films shed light on the diverse experiences and perspectives related to this vital subject matter, spanning across seven states in India. To further break down barriers and eliminate stigma surrounding periods, an empowering "Pride of Period Anthem" was also presented, fostering a more promising and inclusive future for all individuals who menstruate.
Brooke Bond and Ogilvy raise a toast to chai on World Social Media Day
The film explores why the humble cup of tea is India's most preferred way to socialise
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
On the occasion of World Social Media Day, tea brand- Brooke Bond Red Label, along with their creative agency- Ogilvy, have launched a beautiful film called Red Label- India’s favourite Social Network.
The film draws a parallel between social media lingo such as likes, shares, friend requests, reposts & trends with everyday moments across India, positioning a cup of Red Label tea as an enabler to bring people together. While the world celebrates Social Media Day while being glued to their favourite social media apps, the film reminds people that a cup of tea is India’s original social network, enabling conversations forever. The film is a montage of everyday moments from across the country with tea at the center of bringing people together.
Talking about the campaign, Shiva Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Food and Beverages, Unilever South Asia said, “Tea is India's favourite Social Network. While this is obvious in hindsight, it is a refreshing way to pay tribute to India's favourite drink. It is only befitting that India’s no. 1 tea brand, Brooke Bond Red Label does this. With its characteristic warmth, Brooke Bond Red Label brings out the uncanny applicability of social media terms to a cup of tea. We are excited to launch this campaign on World Social Media Day and hope that it resonates with all Indian chai lovers.”
Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmarkar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India added, “This campaign is thirteen years old! Our strategy partner Prem had shared this insight with us, back in 2010. Even today, it is super relevant. That is the power of this insight but that is also the power of tea. A simple but well-made cup of tea is the glue our country bonds over. Friends are made, friendships are rekindled and this tea time, is truly a time for togetherness. We love the way our director, Nobin Datta, has captured this. We hope the country loves it as much we do.”
Numbers are just numbers without love, says FILA
The sportswear brand has rolled out a campaign to mark its 50th anniversary
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 2, 2023 8:00 PM | 2 min read
Sportswear brand FILA is all set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its journey in the world of sports by launching a new digital campaign featuring real voices and experiences of its ambassadors.
FILA unveiled its iconic F-Box logo in 1973, marking the brand’s debut in the world of sports. Highlighting the brand’s rich history, its impact on sports culture and its commitment to excellence and innovation, the campaign features FILA ambassadors both past and present including such as iconic Björn Borg, Suzanne Schulting, Grant Hill, Reinhold Messner, Alessandra Chillemi and Reilly Opelka.
“Numbers are just Numbers without Love”; FILA not only aims to convey the profound passion that has fueled the brand throughout its 50-year journey in the sporting world, but also how each of its champions have always proved that there are more things at play than just the records they set.
The film starts with a poignant line- “What is being number one without following your own beat”? which sets the tone for an inspirational narrative that goes beyond winning for the sake of victory alone and doing more of what we love.
The digital film recounts a series of such stories to bring the endearing campaign message to life. Like the historic event when Soldini selflessly abandoned his solo round-the-world race to rescue Isabelle Autisser who was shipwrecked in the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, an act of compassion that exemplified how FILA’s champions embody values such as courage, empathy, and solidarity. Or when FILA recognized and highlighted the environmental efforts associated with Reinhold Messner’s mountain ascents – an authentic demonstration towards sustainability and conscious practices. By using their voices, the campaign instills a bold message and closes on a thought-provoking note- “And what are 50 years of performance without love?” alluding to the brand’s journey in the world of sports.
Deepika Deepti, Senior Vice President Marketing, Metro Brands Limited said, “FILA is proud to celebrate the heritage of the brand over the past half century through its digital campaign. The brand is committed to instill the same passion that has fueled its journey while inspiring us to do more of what we love, to go beyond just our achievements, and let our passions move us.”
Apart from this video manifesto, the larger social media campaign composed of meaningful insights from several sporting icons will roll out over the coming months and accompany the brand's communication throughout its anniversary year.
Should hawk-eyed ASCI get legal teeth?
ASCI can onboard a legal expert but they cannot be given enforcement powers, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Dept of Consumer Affairs told e4m
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jun 29, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
Misleading ads, campaigns claiming medical marvels or educational institutions promising guaranteeing top scores – nothing goes unnoticed by the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI).
The regulator has been issuing notices to brands and companies regularly for ensuring that the consumer is not served inappropriate or false communication. The most recent instance has been of edutech company Upgrad using Sundar Pichai’s name and a face closely resembling the Google CEO.
Read our earlier report.
ASCI intervened and the brand took down the ad.
ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor took to social media, decrying the advertiser's "clever shortcuts".
ASCI has been issuing self-regulatory guidelines and cracking down regularly but does it hold much authority without legal power?
Govt Speak
We took this question directly to Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs.
“It's a self-regulatory body and can't be given any legal teeth because it is for those who are entitled to enforce something legally. As a body funded by the industry, they are doing a great job but that said, they are still a self-regulatory body. Self-regulation means voluntary compliance by the industry, which the industry does most of the times but if they don’t, they can come to government forums,” Singh clarified.
Sharing more on the complications involved, Singh said, “You can’t give legal teeth to a self-regulator. How will you enforce it? Anyone will go to the courts and ask who are these people and why are they ordering us around? So, it can’t be given.”
However, acknowledging the importance of ASCI’s role, Singh said: “We are empowering ASCI and we listen to them very carefully and whatever they recommend. The ministry then does its due diligence and action is taken. ASCI is a great source of information. We are very happy with their research on dark patterns but that said in the end it is a self-regulatory body. For getting legal teeth, a body has to be empowered under a legal framework.”
Asked if ASCI could have its own legal committee or get a legal board member, Singh said the regulator is most welcome to initiate the conversation. “That’s up to them, if they want a legal person, they are most welcome to have it but even then, enforcement cannot be done by anybody outside the legal/government framework. That is as per the law. However good they might be, they can’t punish.”
Earlier this month, ASCI along with the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) came out with guidelines on 'Dark Patterns', which included 10 guidelines for advertisers with regards to avoiding unethical practices.
On how ASCI deals with the issue of authority, Kapoor said: "Since ads can only be picked up for potential violations after they are published, it is but natural that some consumers would have been exposed to it. Brand reputation and brand trust are powerful aspects that get adversely impacted due to advertising that may be misleading or harmful. In the long term, advertisers who consistently breach consumer trust lose credibility."
Kapoor further said, “ASCI regularly shares the list of wilful and repeat offenders with the government so that they can investigate and enforce legal penalties in line with the law."
Industry Speak
Asked how ASCI could have more hold over the content that goes out in the form of ads, Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said, "Google, YouTube, FB and Instagram have to formally come on board with ASCI and agree to adhere to the guidelines. This will give ASCI more teeth."
The body should impose a blanket ban on offenders, he added. "Perhaps the threat of an embargo on defaulting advertisers and agencies or a blanket ban for a fixed period could work."
As for Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant and Founder of Bright Angles Consulting, ASCI should involve CXOs. “Self-regulation is effective only if the community is engaged and voluntarily abides by regulations. For this, ASCI needs to involve the CXOs of agencies to come onto a common platform and agree on some basic principles of action. ASCI can also engage more actively with the community which is vital in a social media era. This can be through forming action groups that involve advertisers and advertising agencies, creating polls, and most importantly, publishing content that highlights ethical practices.”
“There should also be an attempt to interact with the younger generation of advertisers and content creators who will be building the future of the advertising and marketing industry,” Sampath noted.
Sharing a different view, Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, said, "ASCI has never really wanted to exert itself. It has been a body that calls for self-regulation.”
Wavemaker India wins media mandate for India Gate’s KRBL
The account will be managed out of Wavemaker's Delhi office
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 12:04 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India has won the media mandate of KRBL Limited, the manufacturer of India Gate.
Headquartered in Noida, KRBL is known for its premium quality of basmati rice sold globally. The account will be managed out of Wavemaker's Delhi office.
On this new partnership with Wavemaker, Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing, KRBL India said, “KRBL with it’s flagship brand India Gate is focussed on playing the role of category captain in the basmati rice segment. While the brand has launched multiple new communications for specific markets pan-India, the need of a robust 360-degree media strategy and planning approach to support this new communication strategy was felt because of which a media pitch was called for. After a rigorous process of presentations and evaluation, we are happy to share that Wavemaker India has won the mandate to be our partner in this interesting phase of the category’s journey. With its strong team and multi-media capabilities, we feel that this relationship is going to be an extremely rewarding one.”
Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker commented on the win, “We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with KRBL, a truly remarkable heritage brand with an illustrious 130-year old history and an indisputable stronghold in the market. With our extensive expertise in media and consumer journey, driven by robust data capabilities, we are supremely confident in our ability to bring the Wavemaker touch to KRBL's marketing endeavours, thereby taking the brand to new heights of success and excellence.”
Commenting on the win, Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer & Head - North and East, Wavemaker India said, “We are quite thrilled to have gained this mandate. KRBL's conversations are rich in emotional connections with the audience. We are convinced that with our unique expertise on board, we will work towards campaigns which align with KRBL's mission as a brand and generate interesting buzz and conversations, allowing it to continue to be a trailblazer as it has been for so long.”
