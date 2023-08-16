Dentsu reports revenue decline in APAC
Organic revenue in APAC market declined by 7% due to client losses in China, India and Singapore
Dentsu Group has reported a decline of 5% YoY net revenue of JPY billion 26.1 for the Q2 FY2023, with organic revenue decline of 7% for the APAC market. For the H1 2023, the group reported 48.3 net revenue JPY billion, a 5.5% decline on YoY basis.
The company in the official statement said that Q2 remains challenging, but reported an improving performance, with growth from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam. The media spend was lower across the region, but client retention, new wins and growing pipeline point to a more stable H2 performance, it said.
The agency also said that CT&T delivered organic revenue decline due to client losses in China, India and Singapore. The creative reported double digit organic decline due to reduction in client spend in a number of markets, said the agency.
The group reported Q2 FY2023 a decline in net revenues 0.1% year-on-year (yoy), with organic revenue decline of -4.7%, against strong prior year comparables. According to the financial statement, the Q2 performance was impacted by continued conservatism from technology and finance clients plus a one-off financial impact in the DACH cluster within the EMEA region.
The Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T) revenues grew 0.5% (cc) yoy in the first half, reaching 33% of group revenues. In Japan, CT&T reported double digit organic growth driven by Customer Experience and Digital Transformation offerings.
The US CT&T market continued to be impacted by a lengthening of the sales cycle as previously highlighted, but has seen revenue stabilization. The acquisition of Tag is complete and will contribute to group revenues from July 1.
The company said that Tag will significantly enhance the group’s global digital production capabilities, supporting dentsu’s strategy of offering integrated client solutions at the convergence of marketing, technology, and consulting. Second quarter operating margin 8.7%, 520bp lower yoy as a result of net revenue decline in the Americas and APAC regions, plus the impact of DACH within EMEA.
In Japan, the change in timing of incentive recognition as highlighted in Q12023 also impacted. Swift cost mitigation ensures the Group remains confident of delivering a c.17% margin FY2023. The Group continues to accelerate the shift to One dentsu through removal of silos to drive greater collaboration whilst streamlining costs. One dentsu will further integrate the Group’s diverse capabilities to deliver top line growth for clients, while allowing dentsu to realize sustainable enhancement of corporate value.
Hiroshi Igarashi, President and CEO, Dentsu Group Inc., said, “Our second quarter performance reflects the continued impact of the slowdown in spend from clients in the technology and finance sectors. We expect to see an improving trend in organic growth in the second half with our focus on delivering growth and measurable business results for our clients. We are pleased to welcome 2,800 new colleagues from Tag who officially joined the Group on July 1st. Tag brings AI-driven technology and global content capabilities to add immediate value to dentsu’s clients. Tag will provide high quality content at speed and scale for creative, a scaled personalization engine for customer experience management (CXM), as well as adding power to media with Dynamic Content Optimization (DCO). We consider Tag's capabilities as "the last mile", ensuring dentsu provides an integrated, full-service offering that is, increasingly, desired by our global clients.”
Igarashi further added, “In July we announced the latest milestone in Dentsu’s longstanding partnership with Microsoft, launching enterprise-wide access to advanced Azure OpenAI technologies, further expanding our AI product offerings. As we look forward, we are confident in our positioning at the convergence of marketing, technology and consulting. Client pitches require ever-closer integration of our services and by accelerating our One dentsu philosophy and mindset we will encourage the collaboration required amongst our people to anticipate and exceed our clients’ expectations. The collective strength of our 72,000 employees brings its unique culture. Our ability to generate new ideas and innovate, by bringing together expertise and fostering creativity enables us to deliver integrated solutions that grow our clients’ businesses.”
e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Conference & Awards: Fourth edition on August 9
The theme of the upcoming edition is ‘Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent: The Future of Health & Wellbeing Marketing’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 9:01 AM | 2 min read
In the digitalized world that we live in today, consumers are becoming more discerning about the products they use and the brands they rely on. With evolving consumer needs and preferences and growing emphasis on holistic health, marketers now need to shift their focus on positioning their products to address the various aspects of health for the overall wellness of their customers. With an aim to shine the spotlight on the latest trends in health and wellness marketing sphere, the exchange4media Group is excited to announce the 4th edition of e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Conference & Awards on August 9 in Mumbai. The theme of the upcoming edition is ‘Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent: The Future of Health & Wellbeing Marketing’.
The conference will witness the coming together of industry leaders who will engage in immersive and thought-provoking sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions during the day. At the conference, experts will discuss how health and wellbeing companies need to align their marketing strategies with sustainability and ethical practices to resonate with the rapidly changing consumer demands.
The cutting-edge competitive marketplace poses a major challenge for brands in the health and wellness marketing ecosystem to lead their way. In this era of digitalisation, harnessing the power of emerging technologies is the need of the hour. Marketers need to up their game and prioritize transparency, inform consumers about their products' benefits and tailor their marketing messages accordingly to build trust. Digital marketing will likely continue to be a prevalent strategy in health and wellbeing marketing in the years to come. The future of health and well-being marketing is going to be about rethinking, reimagining, and reinventing as consumers are now increasingly seeking personalized products and experiences.
Following the thought-provoking sessions at the conference, the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 will be announced. The prestigious award celebrates and honours brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. Apart from the health and pharma sector, the award covers a wide range of categories ranging from food, consumer goods, technology, retail, auto to real estate.
BW Festival of Marketing: Amul's Jayen Mehta, Daikin’s KJ Jawa among keynote speakers
Focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition', the summit will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 6:03 PM | 2 min read
With a powerful line of keynote and headline speakers, we present to you Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF); K.J. Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan and Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International at BW Festival of Marketing. The event is set to take place on the 18th and 19th of August 2023 at The Imperial, New Delhi.
The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. Focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition', the summit will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and from the marketer's control room to the broader corporate strategy. Various panel discussions and keynote speeches will revolve around the theme with topics such as Marketer’s Guide to Beating Global Recession, Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation, Understanding the Complexities of Localisation and Globalisation in Marketing, and many more.
Register now at https://bit.ly/BWFestivalofMarketing
The Festivals of Marketing brings industry experts with their best foot forward. Three tracks will be primarily focussed on day one namely the marketing outlook track, the tech track, and the innovation track.
In the marketing track, experts from the industry will share insights from various industries. The companies from the marketing experts include TATA AIA Life Insurance, Perfetti Van Melle India, Hyundai India, PolicyBazaar, JK Tyres, Hershey Company, Oppo India, JIOBP, Adani Digital Labs, Panasonic Life Solutions India, and many more.
The tech track will feature marketing experts from Hero Cycles, Max Life Insurance, Bisleri International, Philips Domestic Appliances India, Mastercard, Art Fertility Clinics, and more.
The innovation track will consist of industry experts from DBS Bank, KFC India, Byjus, Nippon Paint India, ACC & Ambuja, Ferrero India, CarDekho Group, Nestle Professional Beverages, and many more.
The Festival of Marketing will also feature other industry experts, including Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at TCS; Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Ajay Dang, President, Head Marketing at UltraTech Cement; Nitin Saini, CMO of Mondelez International, and more. Their presence adds to the prestige of the event, promising a dynamic and enlightening experience for all attendees.
Register now at https://bit.ly/BWFestivalofMarketing
Pitchfork Partners bags strategic communication mandate for Prisma AI
Pitchfork Partners will work on the firm's overall communication approach
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP has won the strategic communication mandate for Prisma AI, a global pioneer in visual artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions.
The mandate followed a multi-agency pitch in which Pitchfork Partners was chosen owing to its profound expertise in managing strategic communication for Indian and global technology businesses. The consultancy aims to position Prisma AI as a leader in Computer Vision Technology.
Pitchfork Partners will work on Prisma AI’s overall communication approach, from planning and formulation of key messaging to implementing effective campaign strategies, building and elevating brand awareness, and reaching out to relevant stakeholders to apprise them of the company’s offerings.
Prisma AI specializes in cognitive & predictive information technologies, specifically visual-based AI applications to name a few body behavioral analysis, sentiment analysis, OCR, image, video, face, object recognition.
Pannkajj D Desai, Chief Operating Officer, Pitchfork Partners, said, “Prisma AI has done some incredible, transformative work in AI and is a true pioneer in that space. While AI is still nascent, the impact it can have on the growth journey of organizations, individuals and society is tremendous. Pitchfork Partners and Prisma AI share a common belief system that has innovation at its core. We are confident of helping them realize their strategic communication goals.”
Dr Shreeram Iyer, Chairman and Group CEO, Prisma AI, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pitchfork Partners. Considering their in-depth understanding along with capabilities and their work with notable technology companies, we believe that they are uniquely placed to assist us in building brand salience across India. We look forward to a rewarding partnership as we chart a course to transform the global landscape of AI-based technology.”
e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023: Second edition to be held tomorrow
Industry leaders to decode the opportunities and challenges of the D2C Universe and road ahead
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 8:52 AM | 2 min read
The D2C landscape in India has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to continue growing in the future as more entrepreneurs recognize the potential of the D2C model. The Indian market is highly dynamic and subject to rapid changes, influenced by a host of factors like evolving consumer behavior, technological advancements, data penetration, digital payment systems and the rise of e-commerce platforms, among others. In a bid to further explore the opportunities and challenges of the D2C universe, the exchange4media group is excited to announce the second edition of e4m D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023 on Wednesday, July 19 in New Delhi.
At the day-long conference, industry stalwarts, experts and brand leaders will come together under one roof and discuss several topics under the theme ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’. The summit will be a mix of standalone sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions. The agenda for the D2C Summit is power-packed with impactful and meaningful insights and stories from over 45 speakers including business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors. The one-of-its-kind summit will see impressive and engaging sessions by a diverse range of speakers from industry stalwarts, founders of leading D2C brands to challengers 2.0.
The D2C conference will be followed by the much-awaited D2C awards which will honour the best D2C brands in India. As many as 115 wing awards will be given to the best D2C brands for their impressive and outstanding growth journey. The awards will be given under 5 broad thematic categories including Marketing, Innovation, Best use of digital platforms, Game-changer D2C Brands, D2C awards for individuals. The dazzling awards night will recognise and honour the best D2C brands in India for their exemplary work across 27 diverse industry categories.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from industry experts, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/e4m-d2c-revolution-summit-awards-2023/paid-registration
Aman Gupta is e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year
The award honours entrepreneurs who have built successful brands in the Indian D2C landscape
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 5:55 PM | 1 min read
Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boat, has been awarded the prestigious e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year title. This is the inaugural edition of the award that honours entrepreneurs who have built successful brands in the Indian D2C landscape. The title has been instituted to celebrate the leaders who are working towards revolutionary ideas and endeavours in the entrepreneurial world.
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2. He already has several accreditations under his name, including the Businessworld Young Entrepreneur 2019.
Under Gupta’s leadership, boat, since its inception in 2014, has released a number of unique products like speakers, headphones and more. Gupta has a strong vision for innovation and disruptive ideas. He is known for his passion for stimulating entrepreneurship, alongside his significant business sense, makes him an asset in identifying the next set of game-changers in the young company's landscape.
Prasanth Kumar to be recipient of 6th e4m Influencer of the Year award
The award ceremony will be held in Gurgaon on July 20, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 9:04 AM | 3 min read
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia of GroupM, will be awarded the exchange4media Influencer of the Year 2022 title. This is the sixth edition of the award that honours visionaries who have demonstrated transformational leadership qualities and achievements over years.
One of the tallest leaders in the industry today, Prasanth Kumar, or PK as he is fondly called by industry colleagues, has over 25 years of experience across the domain. Known for his vision, determination, willingness to take risks, and above all, his humility, he is a true inspiration for all in the industry.
A GroupM veteran, Kumar has served the company in several senior roles across India and the region. Under his leadership as the CEO of South Asia, a role he took in 2019, the company has only excelled growing leaps and bounds. With him at the helm, the agency has won some of the biggest business accounts, as well as awards & accolades, including the Network of the Year title at e4m Media Ace Award. Under his guidance, GroupM, for the second year running, led the industry in new business wins and retention (COMvergence’s Global New Business Barometer FY 2022 report). Leading from the front, Kumar has also rolled out new initiatives at GroupM, like Finecast and Geo Granularity, to name a few.
PK, who prior to GroupM was associated with Mindshare as its CEO for South Asia, has left an outstanding legacy there as well. He oversaw Mindshare’s rapid expansion, bringing it to a market-leading position and winning numerous global awards. PK made sure that Mindshare India set a record for the highest number of new business wins by a single market and created a tradition of external accolades, including a Glass Lion at Cannes and a Grand Prix at WARC.
One of the most respected names in the media domain, Kumar dons several hats, serving the industry in various capacities. He is currently the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India.
Kumar will be handed over the award at the much-awaited e4m Conclave 2023 to be held on July 20, 2023 in Gurugram.
Instituted in 2016, the Influencer of the Year award honours visionaries who have transformed the industry and inspired the next level of growth while progressively using innovative technology. Some of our past winners were:
In 2016, Raj Nayak, then COO, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, was conferred the title. In 2017, CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India, and CEO of GroupM South Asia at that time, took home the honour. In 2018, Virendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Dailyhunt, and Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Dailyhunt bagged the title in 2018. In 2019, the honour was awarded to Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager, Star & Disney India,. In 2020, Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO, InMobi & Glance, was conferred the title
iProspect is Carlsberg Group’s media agency
The dentsu-owned agency will take charge from January 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 7:12 PM | 3 min read
The Carlsberg Group has announced that iProspect has been appointed as its new agency, responsible for driving the company's advertising and marketing campaigns across all markets.
Following an extensive evaluation process, iProspect stood out as the clear choice due to its strategic capabilities, creative thinking, innovative and data-driven approach to media planning, and impressive track record of success, the company said.
The transition process is already underway, and starting from January 2024, iProspect will assume full responsibility for all media planning and buying duties for Carlsberg Group as its media agency of record.
“We are thrilled to have selected iProspect as our global media partner," says Søren Brinck, Chief Commercial Officer at Carlsberg Group. "Their comprehensive, creative, and innovative approach, combined with their range of cutting-edge tools and strategies, convinced us that they are the ideal choice to drive our marketing and our brands’ to new heights. We are eager to collaborate closely with iProspect and leverage their expertise to achieve our objectives.”
“We would like to extend our appreciation to our incumbent agency, Initiative, for their exceptional partnership throughout the years. We also thank all the participating agencies for their valuable contributions during the pitch process,” Søren Brinck adds.
With iProspect's support, Carlsberg aims to establish an integrated media strategy and execute impactful campaigns that resonate with consumers, ensuring its brands remain relevant and influential across all the Groups markets.
“Sometimes things just feel right and ‘click’. For us, this was an immediate reaction from our entire international team, across all markets, when we started this pitch process with Carlsberg and, we understood straightaway what needed to be done. With a shared passion for the brands and their success, an ambition to create new opportunities to create meaningful connections with the consumer and a cultural connection that united us, we felt the spirit of partnership throughout. We can’t wait to get started and work together to create some of the best media work in the industry.” Comments Amanda Morrissey, Global Client & Brand President, iProspect.
Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer, Media, dentsu India & CEO, iProspect India further adds, “We are proud to have the Carlsberg Group as a client. The strategies presented are deeply rooted in the agency’s vision blended with a future-centric approach. We are excited to produce some fantastic innovation-led, tech-enabled media campaigns that will provide a huge thrust to the brand to reach its business objectives. Congratulations to the entire team for their tireless work on the pitch.”
