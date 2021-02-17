Delhi court acquits Priya Ramani in criminal defamation case filed by MJ Akbar

The court said that a woman has right to put her grievance even after decades, according to reports

Delhi Court today acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in former Union Minister MJ Akbar‘s defamation case, following a trial that lasted more than two years.

According to reports, the court observed that a woman should not be punished for sharing her struggle with sexual harassment. And, noting that a woman has the right to put her grievance even after decades, the court told Ramani, “You are acquitted from the present case,”

The court further said, "Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self-confidence. Right of reputation can't be protected at the cost of right to dignity. The society must understand the impact of sexual abuse and harassment on its victims,” as per reports.

The criminal defamation case was initiated by Akbar in 2018 in relation to the sexual harassment allegations against him during the #MeToo movement.

Following which he had filed the suit against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual harassment when she was called to The Oberoi, Mumbai for a job interview in December 1993.

However, Akbar denied the meeting at the hotel.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)