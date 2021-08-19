MJ Akbar joins ZEE Media's WION as Editorial Consultant

The veteran journalist has been specially roped in for guidance on the geopolitical situation unfolding in the subcontinent, especially in Afghanistan

Former union minister and veteran journalist MJ Akbar has reportedly made a comeback to the newsroom by joining WION, an English news channel by ZEE Media. Akbar has joined as an Editorial Consultant. The channel is yet to make the appointment official, says reports.

Akbar was introduced to the senior staff by Essel Group Chairperson Subhash Chandra, according to multiple sources within the company. He has since been attending editorial meetings and pitching ideas for reports.

Akbar has been specially roped in for guidance on the geopolitical situation unfolding in the subcontinent, especially in Afghanistan.

Akbar who previously held top editorial roles in publications like Telegraph, Asian Age and Sunday Guardian had to step down as Minister of State for External Affairs in 2018, following accusations from female journalists of sexual misconduct. He is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha.

