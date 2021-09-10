Journos demand removal of MJ Akbar from WION

The statement was shared by several journalists on Twitter.

Over 150 journalists and media personalities have signed a letter addressed to Zee News and its subsidiary, WION News asking them to remove journalist and Rajya Sabha MP M.J. Akbar.

The statement was shared by several journalists on Twitter.

The statement said that there should be “no room for sexual harassment and sexual harassers at workplaces” and accused WION and Zee of “violating the responsibility they have to journalists” by allowing Akbar in their newsroom.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)