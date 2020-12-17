Me Too India curator Rituparna Chatterjee joins The Independent as Deputy Asia Editor

Chatterjee is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience working for organisations like Huffpost India, Network18, Thomas Reuters and PTI

Journalist Rituparna Chatterjee, who was the curator of the India Me Too handle has joined The Independent as deputy editor for Asia. The Former Deputy Editor, HuffPost India made the announcement on Twitter.

The news comes after Chatterjee tweeted about looking for work earlier in November this year. A gender rights campaigner, Chatterjee had been running the #MeToo handle in India on Twitter, gathering stories of survivors and offering them support. She was also the India Correspondent at Reporters sans frontières - Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

She is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience working for organisations like Huffpost India, Network18, Thomas Reuters and PTI. She is an alumna of IIMC, New Delhi.

Chatterjee specialises in areas of gender politics and disparity, media and social welfare.