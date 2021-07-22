Dainik Bhaskar offices raided in connection with tax evasion

Reports say that the raids are underway in DB Group offices in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and others

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 10:57 AM
DB

The Income Tax department has conducted raids at several offices of Dainik Bhaskar in Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and other locations in connection with tax evasion.

Media reports say that searches are currently underway at these locations, including the Promoters' residences and offices.

