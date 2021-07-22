Dainik Bhaskar offices raided in connection with tax evasion

Reports say that the raids are underway in DB Group offices in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and others

The Income Tax department has conducted raids at several offices of Dainik Bhaskar in Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and other locations in connection with tax evasion.

Income Tax Department is conducting searches on Dainik Bhaskar Group. Searches are going on in connection with tax evasion case, at multiple locations including Promoters' residences & offices: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Media reports say that searches are currently underway at these locations, including the Promoters' residences and offices.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)