BBC raids: Survey has thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies, says govt
The survey has resulted in unearthing of crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital evidences and documents which will be further examined in due course, according to CBDT
After conducting raids at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of British media company BBC for three days, the government on Friday issued a statement claiming to have found several tax-related discrepancies. In the statement, does not name the media company, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said they have found evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
“A survey action under section 133A of the Income- tax Act, 1961(the Act) was carried out at the business premises of group entities of a prominent international media company at Delhi and Mumbai. The group is engaged in the business of development of content in English, Hindi and various other Indian languages; advertisement sales and market support services, etc,” read the statement.
“The survey revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages (apart from English), the income/profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India. During the course of the survey, the department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
The survey operations also revealed that services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done. Further, the survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation. Such discrepancies relate to level of relevant Function, Asset and Risk (FAR) analysis, incorrect use of comparables which are applicable to determine the correct Arms Length Price (ALP) and inadequate revenue apportionment, among others,” it said further.
The survey operation has resulted in unearthing of crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital evidences and documents which will be further examined in due course. It is pertinent to state that statements of only those employees were recorded whose role was crucial including those connected to, primarily, finance, content development and other production related functions. Even though the Department exercised due care to record statements of only key personnel, it was observed that dilatory tactics were employed including in the context of producing documents/agreements sought. Despite such stance of the group, the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity.
No rethink on FTA strategy, going back will hamper potential growth for pay: Punit Goenka
During ZEEL's Q3 FY23 earnings call, the MD & CEO stated that the paid subscriber base on both cable and satellite has stabilised since April 2022, when they went off FTA
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 8:46 AM | 4 min read
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has indicated that the company will not be rethinking on its Free To Air (FTA) strategy.
"No rethink on the FTA strategy because since April 2022 when we went off free to air we have actually seen the stabilisation of the paid subscriber base on both cable and satellite. So, going back so soon would, in our opinion, hamper the potential growth in pay that will come back after three years with the NTO 3.0 implementation, so nothing for now," Goenka said during the Q3FY23 earnings call.
ZEEL pulled out its Hindi General Entertainment Channel Zee Anmol from DD Free Dish last year.
In Q3FY23, the company's domestic advertising revenues declined by 15.8% to Rs 1015.4 crore on YoY basis. This as per the company was due to the withdrawal from FTA (Zee Anmol) and the slowdown in FMCG spends due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.
While speaking to analysts about the subscription revenue, Goenka said the standstill on the New Tariff Order has been impeding growth and impacting profitability.
“NTO 3.0 is being implemented from February 1, 2023. We look forward to a very substantial revenue growth post-implementation in the most effective manner. We continue to focus our energies on building a future-ready portfolio, which is well poised and diversified, to capitalize on the opportunities as the overall market sentiments improve.”
Goenka further said that he expects single-digit growth in subscription revenue post the implementation of NTO 3.0.
Speaking on the rationale behind the price hike, Goenka said they have not been able to take any price hike for the last three years and have launched the maximum number of channels within those years. Last year in December, leading broadcasters, including ZEEL, increased their a la carte and bouquet rates after a period of three years. The new pricing came into effect on February, 2023. The hike comes in the wake of TRAI's amendments to the new tariff order (NTO 2.0), restoring the price cap for bouquet TV channels from Rs 19 to Rs 12.
Last week, Prasar Bharati invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform. The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The online e-auction will be tentatively held from March 13, 2023, onwards. The reserve price for GECs is the same as last time - Rs 15 crore.
Briefing upon the financial performance of the company, ZEEL’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rohit Gupta shared that they continue to see curtailed ad spending by FMCG brands during the quarter. While October did see a very brief pick-up due to the festive quarter the spends have subsequently continued to taper off. “We believe this is a cyclical slowdown and as demand recovers, we will see a pick-up in TV advertising. TV still remains the most relevant mass media brand-building avenue with unparalleled reach.”
He further shared, “We are utilizing this period to strengthen our business, to capitalize on the opportunity as a tight turn. On linear business we continue to be India's strong number two TV entertainment network and our viewership share for Q3FY23 was at 16.2%, marginally lower by 20bps quarter on quarter. We have gained shares in several key markets, including in Tamil which has been a consistent growth story over the last couple of quarters.”
According to Gupta, ZEE Marathi’s performance still remains subdued, and the team is focused on stabilizing and rebuilding network shares in the coming quarters.
On the digital side, ZEE5 has posted yet another quarter of growth across financial and operating metrics. “Original content is being well received and the ZEE5 app user experience has seen significant improvement. All of these are strong affirmations of our investment in content, technology and marketing.”
“We have shown some improvement in a challenging backdrop, which is encouraging. Ad revenue growth revival is our key focus and we are hopeful of gradual improvement in the spending environment,” Gupta concluded.
ZMCL posts revenue of Rs 172.5 crore in Q3FY23
The network's advertising revenue was Rs 160.18 crore, 30.9% lower than Q3FY22
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 7:20 PM | 2 min read
Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has reported a 29.5% decrease in operating revenue at Rs 171.20 crore in Q3FY23, compared to Rs 242.8 crore the previous year in the same quarter. The network's total revenue was Rs 172.5 crore, compared to Rs 243.8 crore in Q3FY22.
The network's advertising revenue was Rs 160.18 crore, a 30.9% decrease from Rs 231.71 crore in Q3FY22. Similarly, the company's subscription revenue fell 3.0% to Rs 9.4 crore in Q3 FY23, compared to Rs 9.6 crore in Q3 FY22.
Total network expenses increased 6.8% to Rs 165.87 crore in Q3 FY23, compared to Rs 155.31 crore in Q3 FY22. When compared to the same period last year, operating costs increased by 1.7% to Rs 35.64 crore. Employee benefits costs increased by 22.2% to Rs 67.20 crore. Meanwhile, the company's marketing, distribution, and business promotion expenses fell by 33.3% to Rs 17.97 crore in Q3FY22, from Rs 26.94 crore.
In the BSE filing, ZMCL said that Zee News became the number 1 Hindi News Channel on YouTube with 361+ million video views. Also network’s other regional channels and properties continued to perform strongly, engaging the respective target audience with relevant content. It's Digital portfolio with its 17 brands in 11 languages, had 3.5 billion pageviews in Q3FY23 and MAU count of 311 Mn in Q3FY23.
The network also shared that ZMCL had stepped out of the BARC rating system with a resolve to oppose the inclusion of the landing page views in the total viewership numbers. “ZMCL believes that the impact of such landing pages/channels should not be considered since these channels / services are obtained on commercial terms. The network kept the advertisers’ faith by innovative product and brand placement,” read the official document.
Zee Media has a bouquet of 14 TV news channels comprising 1 Global, 4 National and 9 Regional language channels, together with 4 digital-only channels and 17 digital brands.
Efforts on to build satellite tuners into TV sets: Anurag Thakur
The move could potentially make set-top boxes redundant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 4:04 PM | 1 min read
In a move that would potentially make set-top boxes redundant, TV sets will soon be built in with satellite tuners, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. With the new tuner installed, TV sets will have no need for a separate set-top box and can give viewers access to more than 200 channels.
Thakur also noted that no decision has been taken on the matter. Last December, the minister wrote to Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to instruct TV manufacturers to adopt the standards dictated by the Bureau of Industrial Standards for built-in satellite tuners.
The tuners would help receive free-to-air tv and radio channels with a help of a small antenna at a vantage like rooftops.
EGM requests: Dish TV investors ask FM for regulatory action
The investors have written to the Finance Minister alleging that repeated requests for calling an extraordinary general meeting have been ignored
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 11:04 AM | 1 min read
Dish TV's minority investors have approached Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take regulatory action against the company for ignoring their requests for calling an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).
The investors have also alleged that the corporate affairs ministry and Sebi have refused to take action.
A reply has sought from the MIB under the RTI Act as it why it had failed to approve the appointment of directors proposed by the largest shareholder.
In February 2021, the company's board had granted in-principle approval to explore and initiate the process of fund-raising through permissible modes and issue of permissible securities.
We aim to further build the economic muscle for our sports business: Punit Goenka
During ZEEL’s Q3 FY23 earnings call, MD & CEO Goenka said they remain cautiously optimistic on the near term advertising revenue outlook
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has made good progress in Q3 FY23 with a healthy growth in the digital business and gains in some of the key channels, said MD & CEO Punit Goenka during the earnings calls for the quarter.
“This mirrors the success of the team's concerted efforts to strengthen our offerings across markets and we continue to maintain sharp focus on delivering a robust content slate to consumers,” said Goenka.
Talking about the industry at large, Goenka said the M&E centers continue to display immense potential and several growth opportunities across key segments.
During the call Goenka also updated investors on the progress of the proposed merger between ZEEL and Sony. “As you are aware, we have received approvals from the Stock Exchange's Competition Commission of India and the company's equity shareholders. The team at both the ends are focused on completing all the required legal and regulatory processes mandated as per law.”
“Our focus remains on concluding these processes in the most appropriate and timely manner. And we stay committed to building value generating institutions for all our stakeholders,” he added.
Talking about ZEEL's recent entry in the sports business with the inaugural edition of ILT20, Goenka shared that it has augured well for the company and has drawn a positive initial response from the viewers and advertisers alike.
“We aim to further build onto this momentum and elevate audience excitement, viewership and economic muscle for the sports business.”
On the advertising front, Goenka said, “We remain cautiously optimistic on the near term advertising revenue outlook. The overall sentiments continue to be soft this quarter as well, which has resulted in muted advertising revenue growth across the sector. “
While the macroeconomic environment and inflationary headwinds are gradually easing, key brands and advertisers across categories restrained their spending, said Goenka. “Given the fact that we have relatively high exposure to FMCG advertisers and tier II and tier III audiences, our advertising revenue sensitivity grew.”
He also mentioned that he is hopeful that the steps announced by the Finance Minister in Budget 2023 will lead to a quicker recovery in the overall ad environment.
On the subscription front, Goenka said the long standstill on the new tariff order has been impeding growth and impacting profitability. “NTO 3.0 is being implemented from February 1, 2023. We look forward to a very substantial revenue growth post implementation in the most effective manner. We continue to focus our energies on building a future-ready portfolio, which is well poised and diversified, to capitalize on the opportunities as the overall market sentiments improve.”
ZEEL posts consolidated revenue of Rs 2111 crore in Q3 FY23
Company’s advertising revenue decreased by 15.63% to Rs 1063.8 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 7:08 PM | 2 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has reported a marginal decline of 0.7% in revenue at Rs 2111.2 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 against Rs 2112.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The network’s advertising revenue decreased by 15.63% to Rs 1063.8 crore against Rs 1260.8 crore. Domestic advertising revenues declined by 15.8% to Rs 1015.4 crore on YoY basis.
The company in BSE filing said that the ad revenue year-on-year growth was impacted due to FTA withdrawal (Zee Anmol) and slowdown in FMCG spends due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.
Company’s subscription revenue was up 11.2% to Rs 894.4 crore in Q3 FY23 against Rs 790.15crore in Q3FY22, aided by underlying organic growth in Zee5, Zee Music and by recognition of subscription revenue from Siti network, the company said in the statement.
Other sales and services revenue of the company was up 148% aided by higher syndication revenue. Theatrical performance continues to be soft, read the financial statements.
The company’s programming and technology cost increased year-on-year due to higher content cost in movies and linear, and continued investment in Zee5. The operational cost up by 11.54% to Rs 1134.37 crore against Rs 1016.98 in the same quarter previous year.
The profit after tax (PAT) of the network declined by 91.9% to Rs 24.3 crore in Q3FY23 against Rs 298.7 crore in Q3 FY22. ZEEL’s
Q3 FY23 EBITDA down by 29.5% (YOY) impacted by slower growth in revenue and elevated investment in content, marketing and technology.
DD Free Dish DTH MPEG-2 slots: No change in GEC reserve price, starts at Rs 15 crore
The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform. The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
The online e-auction will be tentatively held from March 13, 2023 onwards.
The reserve price for GECs is the same as last time, Rs 15 crore.
Categorization of TV channels in different buckets in accordance with genres/language of channel for the allotment period will be as below:
BUCKET A+: GEC (Hindi) Channels
BUCKET A: a. Movie (Hindi) Channels
- Teleshopping channels (All languages)
BUCKET B: a. Music (Hindi) Channels,
- Sports (Hindi) Channels,
- All channels of Bhojpuri language
BUCKET C: News & Current Affairs (Hindi) channels
BUCKET D. a. All other remaining Genre of Hindi
- Devotional/Spiritual/Ayush
- All Genres of Marathi, Punjabi & Urdu channels
- News & Current Affairs (English) Channels
Bucket RI *This bucket is for all channels in Languages not covered above.
The prices:
The e-auction will conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD free Dish slots to private channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of l&B would be allowed to participate in the e-auction. Only companies holding valid permission from Ministry of I&B can apply for participation in e-auction for allocation of DD Free Dish slot.
International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of | & B can also participate in e-auction.
