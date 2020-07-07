Crayons wins Punjab Tourism’s Creative, Digital & Media account

The agency is currently working on a series of films and keeping the audience engaged on digital media

The Crayons Network has won Punjab Tourism’s Creative, Digital and Media account after a multi-agency pitch process. The mandate for the agency is to reposition Punjab Tourism and plan the long-term road map to promote tourism in Punjab.

Talking about the win, Ranjan Bargotra, President, The Crayons Network, said, “It is exciting to work on a destination that is well established, yet to present it in a different light and take it a notch higher. He said that the agency is utilizing the current crisis period to research and prepare the Brand to face the post Covid travel scenario.”

“The agency is currently working on a series of films and keeping the audience engaged on digital media,” he further added.

The Crayons Network has a great portfolio of tourism brands which includes MP Tourism, Goa Tourism, Assam Tourism and J&K Tourism among others. The agency has strengthened its office in Chandigarh by roping in Brijesh Kashab, who has moved from Triton Delhi to head Crayons Chandigarh and to service the Punjab Tourism account. The strategy and creative support will happen from Crayons, Delhi.