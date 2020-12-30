Ranjan Bargotra steps down as President of Crayons

Ranjan Bargotra, President, The Crayons Network, has decided to step down after heading the agency for 24 years. He is taking a break after spending 34 years in branding and advertising. Bargotra has been instrumental in the growth of the agency.

Talking about his decision to move on, Ranjan Bargotra said, “During these 24 years journey at Crayons, we did great work and were lucky to cross a lot of milestones and this wouldn’t have been possible without the support I had from Kunal Lalani. I couldn’t have asked for more operational freedom or better team spirit.”

On what lies ahead, he said, “Business models, client expectations as well as consumer behaviour have all undergone a sea change in recent years on account of technology and more recently due to the pandemic. This changed scenario presents a lot of new opportunities and will see the emergence of many new start-ups and I am looking at extending my support to a couple of such young entrepreneurs.”

Commenting on the development, Kunal Lalani, CMD, The Crayons Network said, “It has been an amazing long journey with Ranjan and his departure would leave a void. Ranjan played a key role in making Crayons a name to reckon with, in the industry. He is a people’s person and has built great relationships within the agency as well as with clients and associates alike. We will miss him and our best wishes will always be with him.”