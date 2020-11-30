Crayons Advertising hires Samir Datar as Senior VP to head Delhi Branch

Samir Datar has joined Crayons Advertising as Senior Vice President to head the Delhi Branch. Datar has moved from Hakuhudo where he was Senior Vice President, Planning.

He has over 25 years of experience working with the industry and has handled brands like Maggi, Nature Fresh, Samsung, Hyundai, LG, Fiama, Canon and Yamaha. Datar will be reporting to Ranjan Bargotra, President, The Crayons Network.

Talking about this, Kunal Lalani, CMD, The Crayons Network said, “Contrary to market belief it is right time to pick up talent and build a strong team to excel in tough times ahead. It is good to have a seasoned strategic planner like Samir to head the Delhi branch. His account management track record and strategic thinking capabilities will surely add value to us.”

“The Crayons Network has won quite a few new businesses in recent past like ITC WelcomHeritage, Punjab Tourism, IBEF (India Brand Equity Fund) and DIPR Govt of Uttar Pradesh among others,” he further added.

On his appointment, Datar said: “In the industry which has gone through challenging times and still coming to grips with the new reality, my various meetings with Kunal and Ranjan gave me a sense of intense positivity and optimism. As Kunal rightly said, this is the time to get great talent, strengthen the team and be ready because the good times are round the corner, if not already here.”