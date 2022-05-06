Crayons Advertising wins creative mandate for Croma

Advertising agency Crayons Advertising has signed on with Croma to manage the creative requirements to envision and drive the next phase of their exponential growth, keeping customers at the core of its planning and execution.

After an intensive multi-agency pitch, Crayons Advertising was selected on the strength of their novel approach to creative ideation, backed by strong strategy and planning. With Croma’s strong vision to become no 1. Omnichannel electronics retailer in the country, Crayons is tasked to re-image the Croma brand in a dynamic landscape to set it apart in a highly saturated communication space. The agency will work closely with Croma to explore new avenues to bring the brand to life in an exciting way. The scope of work is future forward with Croma looking to strengthen its omnichannel presence.

Crayons Advertising will lead the creative mandate from the Delhi and Mumbai offices. The agency will be responsible for integrated creative content creation, strategy, and innovative, meaningful communication to raise brand awareness and value.

Speaking on the alliance, Shibashish Roy Chief Business Officer, (eCommerce & Marketing) Croma - Infiniti Retail Ltd said: “We look forward to working together with Crayons Advertising in the coming year to further build on the Croma brand.”

Regarding the exciting possibilities of the future, Samir Datar, Chief Strategy Officer, Crayons Advertising said: “We are delighted to partner with Croma in its endeavour to be THE DESTINATION for all things tech. With technology so embedded in our lives, it is the right time to build the brand further. The process for selecting the agency and the brief itself was exciting. The energy of the entire Croma team is so infectious and we look forward to working with the team to create communication that infuses this energy into the brand.”

