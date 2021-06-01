Country Delight trolls cliched milk ads in new spot with Madhuri Dixit

Instead of taking the hackneyed mother-child approach, the brand decides to enlighten viewers about their process of production

Country Delight, a direct to home consumer brand has released a video commercial featuring the Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit. The quirky commercial positions Country Delight as an honest milk brand delivering farm-fresh milk within the first few hours of milking.

Moving away from the stereotypical storytelling by the category, Country delight emphasizes educating what makes Country Delight Milk, 100% natural. The TVC makes the viewer understand the process of production and delivery, straight from farm to their doorstep. With the complimentary DRDO-approved milk testing kit on first order, the brand displays confidence in its product and the promise made to its consumers.

The TVC begins by showcasing how regular milk ads follow a typical storyline of a mother chasing her child to drink milk and then almost “magically”, the child loving the milk. The ad takes then takes a twist with the brand promising not to follow the same routine. Instead, it shows how Country Delight milk is collected from local farmers, run through quality tests and delivered within 36 hours of milking to consumers’ doorstep. The commercial concludes with Madhuri Dixit sharing the brand ethos, “Naturally Acha Naturally Sacha”

Every year, 1st June is marked as World Milk Day. Country Delight has initiated the #MyMilkStoryWithCountryDelight contest that encourages its consumers to share their healthy way of having milk along with a moment of delight. The best entries stand a chance to be featured on the brand handle and win exclusive gift hampers.

Chakradhar Gade, Co-Founder of Country Delight shared his thoughts on the campaign, saying “The inception of Country Delight was this consumer obsession where we wanted to provide our customers with 100% fresh cow and buffalo milk, which gives the true benefits for which milk has been known for generations.”

Country Delight promises 100% contactless delivery of cow and buffalo milk apart from other food essentials like Ghee, Paneer, Curd, Bread and Eggs through its unique mobile application. With both subscription and order-as-you-go features on the app, consumers can easily manage their food essentials deliveries.

