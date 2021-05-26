ASCI quashes 3 petitions against Amul

The complainants, one of whom was PETA, took umbrage at an Amul ad that said plant-based beverages can't be called 'milk'

Indian dairy cooperative Amul announced that three petitions filed against the company's advertisement have been quashed by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). These complaints were against an ad released by Amul that said that plant-based "milk" is not milk.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) revealed that the complainants were Beauty Without Cruelty, PETA and Sharan India. The petitions were filed on March 24.

The plaintiffs took umbrage at the ad which questioned equating soya milk and other plant-based beverages with bovine milk.

Amul said that the plaintiffs made claims that milk is not a complete food and can be bad for health. They also allegedly claimed that plant-based milk substitutes are more nutritious than dairy and that the dairy industry subjects cattle to cruelty.

The dairy cooperative fired at the complainants with facts and scientific findings, and in the end, stood vindicated after ASCI ruled in its favour.

Manisha Sharma, the Secretary-General of ASCI, commented on the verdict: "The grounds for objections were related dairy farming practices, milk being claimed as a complete food, milk being claimed as vegetarian, and that plant-based milks were not considered to be milk."

She added: "Based on the response and evidence provided by the advertiser, as well as FSSAI guidelines that specifically defined milk and analogues, as well as classified milk as a vegetarian product, the consumer complaints council (CCC) examined the issue and came to the conclusion that the advertiser had not made any misleading claims in the advertisement."

