Country Delight motivates people to ‘Live Better’

Country Delight has launched its new digital campaign, ‘Live Better'. The campaign falls in line with the company’s mission to disrupt the decades-old Indian food essentials space and to be a brand that changes millions of lives by urging the consumer to Live Better and Choose Better.

The campaign will run on digital platforms and eye a viewership of 5 million. It will feature two ad films; the first titled ‘Anniversary’ is about living better by prioritising your choices and striking a work-life balance, while the other film titled ‘Football’ is an endearing film about spending time with your family and emphasizing on ‘first things first’.

Speaking on the campaign, Chakradhar Gade, Founder of Country Delight, said, “Country Delight’s mantra has always been to encourage millions of people to live better and have a healthier lifestyle by consuming farm fresh products. We understand that ‘Live Better’ is a larger concept and can be perceived differently by various individuals thus we conceptualized this campaign to encourage our viewers to make better choices to Live better. So, in this festive season, we intend to further educate people about the importance of healthy living and motivate themselves to make better choices through our digital campaign.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)