CNN’s Sunita Rajan to join Bloomberg Media: Reports

Rajan is reportedly taking over as Managing Director, APAC media sales and marketing, in January

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 13, 2020 9:16 AM
Sunita Rajan

Sunita Rajan who stepped down as Senior Vice President Advertising Sales at CNN in September is set to join Bloomberg Media, media reports have said.

Rajan is reportedly taking over as Managing Director, APAC media sales and marketing, in January.

Some reports say she is going to take over from Mark Froude who is the current Asia Pacific Head of Ad Sales.

Rajan was associated with CNN for over five years. She has also worked with other media organisations like BBC Worldwide Asia for over 16 years, Newscorp and Star TV.

