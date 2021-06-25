Cashfree appoints Vaibhav Mehrotra as Head of Marketing

Cashfree, a payment and API banking solutions company has appointed Vaibhav Mehrotra as the Head of Marketing to drive the company’s marketing strategy through its aggressive growth phase. Vaibhav will be responsible for building the brand while instilling industry best practices across brand marketing, product marketing, digital and performance marketing. He will also build a strong marketing team under his leadership.

With a career spanning over 13 years, Vaibhav has worked in leadership positions at DLF Ltd, Max Group, Cognizant Interactive and Photon Interactive. In his most recent role as the Head of Brand and Marketing, Office Business at DLF, he led the marketing charter across six cities, launched various products and brand campaigns covering earned, owned, and paid media. He has executed various award-winning campaigns for brand awareness and demand generation.

Commenting on the appointment, Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree said, “We are delighted to welcome Vaibhav onboard as the Head of our Marketing team at Cashfree. He joins us at a time when the fintech industry and Cashfree are going through massive disruptions. His understanding of the B2B business will help define strategic roadmaps and deploy marketing solutions for Cashfree”.

Vaibhav Mehrotra, Head - Brand and Marketing, Cashfree said, “I am elated to join Cashfree, especially at an exciting juncture in the company’s growth journey. Fintech has truly emerged as one of the leading growth drivers in the country and across the globe. I am truly excited about building and supporting our growth and the continued improvements we are making in the payments space. This is an exciting time to join this innovative and vision-led organization.

Vaibhav is well known in the marketing business and has been featured in the Top 40 under 40 Disruptive Minds by Agency Reporter in 2019, Top 100 Digital Marketers of the country by Adobe and Paulwriter in 2018 and Top 50 influential digital marketers in the country by World Marketing Congress and CMO Asia. He is an avid reader and columnist and has published articles in Adage, YourStory among other leading publications.

With over 50% market share among payment processors, Cashfree today leads the way in bulk disbursals in India with Cashfree Payouts. Recently, India’s largest lender, SBI invested in Cashfree underscoring the company’s role in building a robust payments ecosystem. Cashfree works closely with all leading banks to build the core payments and banking infrastructure that powers the company’s products, and is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm and Google Pay.

