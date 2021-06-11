BookMyShow lays off 200 employees

CEO Ashish Hemrajani announced on Twitter that he will work towards finding new opportunities for those who were laid off; companies like Grophers, Big Basket and Groww have already responded

Ticketing platform BookMyShow has laid off 200 of its employees in the wake of the second Covid wave. The news was announced on Twitter by BookMyShow founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani: "COVID19 has taught me many lessons & I learnt another one today. As we let go of 200 of the most incredibility talented & performance driven individuals, each & everyone has messaged, thanking me for the opportunity, the love for @bookmyshow and asking me if they could help."

In a series of tweets, Hemrajani expressed his appreciation for the BookMyShow workforce who has stood by the company during trying times. "These 200 folks were handpicked & curated over years and had surrounded themselves with the highest values of culture, performance and empathy. As the day passed, I had two thoughts, one of managing optics or two - just doing the right thing," he wrote.

He also announced that he will be working towards finding employment opportunities to the ones the company had to let go. "And for me, finding each of them a new home, where a new journey can begin, was the easy choice. So if you have leads, please DM me & we will do the needful. They will contribute incredibly to the growth of your wonderful firms. I’m sure we will all come out stronger," he wrote.

The string of tweets saw responses from the hiring teams of companies like Grophers, Groww, Taskmo, Big Basket, Ugam, etc.

The company's revenues have been on the decline since March 2020 and had to let go 270 employees last year.

