ABP Network employees handed pink slips in a massive lay-off exercise

After the recent strategic decision to transition two of its regional channels, ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha, from linear to a digital-led format delivery of their content , big changes continue at ABP Network. Now, as per reliable sources, the network has handed over pink slips to many of its employees.

Some of the names who have been handed pink slips include- Arun Nautiyal, the output head of 'ABP News' and PCR head Satendra Rai. Both were associated with ABP Network for a long time. Rohit Sawal, who was the Editor of 'ABP Ganga', has now been appointed as the output head of 'ABP News' in place of Nautiyal.

Sources also said that well known anchors Pranay Upadhyay and Adarsh Jha have also been handed pink slips. At the same time, Yashovardhan Shukla, Akhilesh Rai from the output and Istkam from the assignment desk have also been told to resign.

There was no official word from ABP Network on these developments at the time of filing of this report.











