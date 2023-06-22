ABP Network employees handed pink slips in a massive lay-off exercise
Well known anchors Pranay Upadhyay and Adarsh Jha have also been handed pink slips
After the recent strategic decision to transition two of its regional channels, ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha, from linear to a digital-led format delivery of their content , big changes continue at ABP Network. Now, as per reliable sources, the network has handed over pink slips to many of its employees.
Some of the names who have been handed pink slips include- Arun Nautiyal, the output head of 'ABP News' and PCR head Satendra Rai. Both were associated with ABP Network for a long time. Rohit Sawal, who was the Editor of 'ABP Ganga', has now been appointed as the output head of 'ABP News' in place of Nautiyal.
Sources also said that well known anchors Pranay Upadhyay and Adarsh Jha have also been handed pink slips. At the same time, Yashovardhan Shukla, Akhilesh Rai from the output and Istkam from the assignment desk have also been told to resign.
There was no official word from ABP Network on these developments at the time of filing of this report.
IBDF writes to DoT over C-band spectrum issue
The broadcasters' forum has reportedly objected to the government's proposal to move Indian broadcasting to a different frequency band, stating that over 100 TV channels would be impacted
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 10:23 AM | 1 min read
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has reportedly written to the Department of Telecom (DoT), emphasising that it cannot divide the C-band spectrum in 3700-4200 MHz range between terrestrial 5G carriers and satellite services.
IBDF secretary general Siddharth Jain, in a letter addressed to DoT Secretary (telecom) K Rajaraman, opposed the government's proposal to move Indian broadcasting from the current frequency band of 3700-4200 MHz to 4000-4200 MHz.
IBDF posited that the move would cause the low-noise blocks (LNBs) of all receivers to get overloaded. Weak satellite signals will weaken further when 5G transmissions start within the current C-Band of 3,700-4,200 MHz.
Many channels in the 3700-3800 MHz band, including the ones using GSAT satellites such as GSAT-30, will become defunct if the broadcasters are moved out of the spectrum to the 4000-4200 MHz band, it stated.
In the letter to DoT, the broadcasters added that the government's proposal to offer telecom operators 300 MHz in the 3700-4200 band will negatively impact over 100 TV channels using the band. IBDF also reportedly noted that the planned migration of over 60 channels to safe bands above 3800MHz has fallen through.
SAT denies interim relief to Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka against Sebi order
The tribunal has listed the matter for disposal on June 19
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 3:44 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has denied interim relief to Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka, the CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises against a Sebi order they were challenging. The market regulator had barred the two from holding any directorial or managerial position for a year as an action against the two for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit.”
With Chandra and Goenka going against the order, the SAT asked Sebi to file a reply within 48 hours. The matter has been listed for hearing on June 19.
"We think, that passing an interim order at this stage would be virtually allowing the appeals. Consequently, we think, that we should decide the appeals finally," said the tribunal said in its order.
ZEE plea: SAT asks Sebi to reply in 48 hrs
As per reports, Zee has told the tribunal that Sebi's order will affect the hearing before NCLT regarding the merger with Sony
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 8:55 AM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked Sebi to reply within 48 hours to a plea filed by Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and ZEEL Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka against the order to restrain the duo from holding key managerial positions in listed entities, media networks have reported.
As per reports, Zee has told the tribunal that Sebi's order will affect the hearing before NCLT regarding the merger with Sony.
exchange4media exclusively reported on June 13 about Zee moving SAT.
The counsel had said, "Principles of natural justice haven't been followed."
IT dept to challenge ITAT ruling in Zee-Sony deal: Report
In 2016, Zee and Sony signed a business purchase agreement after Zee’s Ten Sports was sold to Sony via Taj TV – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zee in Mauritius
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 14, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
The income tax department will reportedly move the Bombay High Court against a ruling that prevents capital gains tax on the sale of Ten Sports to SonyPictures Network by a Mauritian entity linked to Zee Entertainment.
The sale amount is around Rs 1,800 crore and dates back seven years, said a news report.
In 2016, Zee and Sony signed a business purchase agreement after Zee’s Ten Sports was sold to Sony via Taj TV – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zee in Mauritius.
The Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled that the sale of the sports channel is not taxable in India. Taj TV has no permanent establishment, entitling it to avail the treaty benefit under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, according to the report.
It added that the gains from the alienation of property would be taxable only in the state of residence of the alienator. In this case, it is Mauritius.
Gains close to Rs 1,7980 crore on the sale of the property is not chargeable to tax in India, said the ITAT.
Star Gold teams up with SRK fans to set a unique Guinness World Record
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan aimed to break the record for the most number of people performing the SRK pose simultaneously
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 13, 2023 9:38 PM | 2 min read
As an ode to Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films’ highest-grossing film worldwide Pathaan’s World TV Premiere on Star Gold, fans of Shah Rukh Khan decided to come together for a mega event befitting the scale of the movie. Joining hands with Star Gold, they planned to recreate the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose aiming to create a Guinness World Record for ‘Most people performing the Shah Rukh Khan Pose simultaneously.’
"We are thrilled to have achieved this remarkable Guinness World Record. The ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan, recognized for their fervour globally, have responded with overwhelming enthusiasm to our announcement of the World TV Premiere Pathaan on Sunday, 18th June, 8PM (IST) on Star Gold. Anticipating the premiere of this monumental movie, they were eager to contribute to something memorable. Today's achievement signifies more than just a record. It symbolizes the unity of Shah Rukh Khan's fans and their collective passion.
As holders of this Guinness World Record, not just us at Star Gold, but every Shah Rukh Khan fan worldwide can take immense pride in this accomplishment. We are honored to have offered a stage between Shah Rukh Khan and his admirers to come together," said a Star Gold spokesperson. On June 10th, 300 diehard fans of Shah Rukh Khan gathered outside Mannat, his house in Mumbai, and stood with their arms outstretched in the most loved iconic pose of King Khan creating a Guinness World Records™️ title. As the day unfolded, the excitement among fans reached its peak when their beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan stepped out on his terrace to congratulate them on their feat. It was the greatest gift for his fans, who have repeatedly demonstrated their love for him.
Subhash Chandra & Punit Goenka move Securities Appellate Tribunal against Sebi order
The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 13, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka on Tuesday moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against a Sebi order that restrained the duo from holding key managerial positions in listed entities, e4m has learnt from highly placed sources.
The senior counsel appearing for the duo argued that no show-cause notice has been issued to them.
"Principles of natural justice haven't been followed," the counsel added.
The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.
Sebi bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from holding directorial, key managerial roles
The ban, effective for a year, has been imposed on the two for 'siphoning off funds' from ZEEL for their own benefit
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 13, 2023 7:47 AM | 2 min read
Market regulator Sebi has barred Chairman of the Essel Group Subhash Chandra and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Punit Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position for a year. The action has been taken against the two for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit.”
Sebi issued a notice in this regard on June 12.
“The Noticees (Chandra and Goenka) shall cease to hold the position of a director or a Key Managerial Personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further orders,” read the notice.
"The Noticees alienated the assets of ZEEL and other listed companies of Essel Group for the benefit of Associate Entities, which are owned and controlled by them. The siphoning of funds appears to be a well-planned scheme since, in some instances, the layering of transactions involved using as many as 13 entities as pass through entities within a short period of two days only," it read further.
"The Noticees may, within 21 days, from the date of the receipt of the order, file their reply/objections if any to this order and may also indicate whether they desire to avail an opportunity for personal hearing on a date and time to fixed in this regard," it satetd further.
The notice mentioned that this order shall take effect immediately and shall remian in force untill further orders.
Explaining the matter, an industry source said, "Subhash Chandra had provided a Letter of Comfort (LoC) dated September 04, 2018 towards credit facilities availed by certain group companies from Yes Bank, wherein it was stated that “this is with regards to the Rs 200 crore loan outstanding in Essel Green Mobility Ltd from Yes Bank Ltd. We will ensure that a fixed deposit of at least Rs 200 crore is available with Yes Bank Ltd, from any one of Essel Group of companies (including Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd), at all times whilst the said facility remains due and outstanding and that in the event of default under the said facility, you may appropriate the fixed deposit towards repayment of the said Facility.”
"When probed by Sebi with regard to the above, ZEEL submitted that Rs 200 crore, equivalent to the value of FD which was encashed by Yes Bank for the dues from Associate Entities owned by Promoter Family, had subsequently been received back from those Associate Entities in September/October 2019," he added.
According to Karan Taurani of Elara Capital, "Zee will file an appeal with SAT (Securities Appellate Tribunal), to fight against the SEBI order."
