BJP appoints Prem Shukla, Shazia Ilmi as national spokespersons

The BJP has appointed Prem Shukla and Shazia Ilmi as its national spokespersons, according to media reports.

Ilmi is Delhi BJP’s vice-president and is a popular party face in the media.

The party currently has 25 national spokespersons, including its media department head and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

