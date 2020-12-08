BIC Cello ropes in PR Pundit as its strategic communication partner for India

BIC Cello has appointed PR Pundit as a strategic communication partner for India. PR Pundit will be responsible for driving the overall communication programme for BIC Cello to amplify BIC Cello’s story and cultivate BIC Cello’s reputation in India. The overall scope of work additionally will entail devising an integrated communication programme for BIC Cello that includes strategic media and influencer engagements to grow the brand’s appeal among consumers, strategic counsel on CSR initiatives, in addition to campaign planning and execution.

A collaborative team of savvy communicators that live and breathe innovation, PR Pundit has a successful track record of working with some of the finest brands from India and around the globe and ensuring maximum impact for the desired message house in the most effective manner. In 2015, the globally renowned French company, BIC, acquired Cello writing, India’s number one writing instrument manufacturer, and since then has been working to accelerate the growth of Cello pens in India and abroad. The brand’s robust portfolio has a range of Stationery products which include permanent markers, whiteboard markers, fountain pens, roller pens, colour markers, office & school stationery, and a diverse coloring range.

Commenting on the appointment, JoAnn Kharma, Regional Communications Manager, for BIC Middle East, Africa, and India, said, “As a brand, we understand the importance of engaging our consumers with relevant and meaningful content. Our communications approach is evolving to include more creative content and consumer-centric experiences that allow us to form deeper connections with our audience. We are delighted to partner with PR Pundit our new creative and strategic communications partner to help our global vision of ‘bringing simplicity and joy to everyday life’ come alive in the Indian market. With a keen understanding of the marketplace and a rich consumer communications experience, PR Pundit is well positioned to work with us to help reinforce our leadership position in the market.”

On winning the mandate, Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit said, “BIC Cello is a global legacy brand in the stationery segment, and we are delighted to be appointed as their strategic communication partner. They have a wonderful line up of power-packed initiatives for the coming year and it will be an absolute privilege for us to be working with their teams to drive saliency for the brand and its product portfolio. As front runners in the consumer and lifestyle PR domain, we are excited at the prospect of creating a robust and integrated communications roadmap to influence consumer behaviour for BIC Cello’s iconic brands.”