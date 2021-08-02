BCCI to get new CEO in coming months

Interim CEO Hemang Amin can also apply if he wishes too, say reports

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 10:13 AM
The Board of Control for Cricket India will have a new CEO in the coming months, say news reports. The post left vacant after Rahul Johri's exit is tentatively filled by interim CEO Hemang Amin, who is also be eligible to apply for the post if he wishes to.

The decision was taken after five BCCI office-bearers -- Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah, Rajiv Shukla, Arun Dhumal and Jayesh George -- convened on Saturday to discuss issues, one of which was the appointment of a full-time CEO.

The new CEO will be appointed through either a headhunting firm or directly by seeking applications, sources told the media agency.

Any executive who has over 10 years of experience working in top management posts for a company with a turnover of Rs 100 crore annually is eligible for the post.

