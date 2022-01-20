BCCI mulling to host India-West Indies series at two venues

It is learnt that the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee of the board has recommended Ahmedabad and Kolkata as the two venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling hosting the upcoming West Indies tour of India 2022 at two venues, instead of six, due to the Covid situation in the country, highly placed sources have shared with e4m.

The Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee of the Board met on Wednesday virtually to discuss the venues of the series scheduled to be held in February amidst the rising cases of the pandemic.

It is learnt that the committee has recommended Ahmedabad and Kolkata as the two venues for the series comprising three one-day matches and as many T20 games.

The BCCI will go through the recommendations of the committee and is likely to make an announcement in a day or two.

