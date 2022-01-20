BCCI mulling to host India-West Indies series at two venues

It is learnt that the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee of the board has recommended Ahmedabad and Kolkata as the two venues

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 20, 2022 8:45 AM
bcci

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling hosting the upcoming West Indies tour of India 2022 at two venues, instead of six, due to the Covid situation in the country, highly placed sources have shared with e4m.

The Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee of the Board met on Wednesday virtually to discuss the venues of the series scheduled to be held in February amidst the rising cases of the pandemic.

It is learnt that the committee has recommended Ahmedabad and Kolkata as the two venues for the series comprising three one-day matches and as many T20 games. 

The BCCI will go through the recommendations of the committee and is likely to make an announcement in a day or two.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Bcci Cricket West Indies tour of India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
sorrell

Martin Sorrell teams up with former WPP exec to launch venture capital company
18 hours ago

STB

Singapore Tourism Board appoints BBH and Zenith to manage global creative & media duties
21 hours ago

sleepwell

RepIndia wins digital & creative mandate of Sleepwell
1 day ago