Balaji Telefilms appoints Zulfiqar Khan as Group COO

TV production house Balaji Telefilms, which also owns SVOD platform ALTBalaji, has roped in Zulfiqar Khan as Group COO. In his new role, Khan will report to Balaji Telefilms MD Shobha Kapoor. The company announced the appointment in an internal mail to employees.



He replaces Nachiket Pantvaidya who has joined Asianet News Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (AMEL) as the Managing Director.



In his previous professional assignment, Khan was the India MD of streaming platform Hooq, which shut down in May 2020. Prior to Hooq, he was the business head of Eros Now. Before Eros Now, he had a 16-year stint with Star India. His last designation at Star was SVP ad sales in Star.



Khan has 19 years of experience in broadcast and digital media.

