Asianet News Network CFO Neeraj Kohli named acting CEO post Abhinav Khare's departure

Kohli will hold the post on an interim basis till May when the new MD is slated to join the network

With the departure of Abhinav Khare, CEO – Strategic Projects, Asianet News Network, Neeraj Kohli, the CFO will be the Acting CEO on an interim basis till May when the new MD is slated to join the company.

An internal communication sent by Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman, Asianet News Network stated, “Mr Abhinav Khare, who was recently assigned by the board to a newly created position of CEO (Strategic Projects), has decided to move on. The company wishes him well in his future endeavours.” He continues, “The Board, working closely with me, has appointed an Industry leader as Managing Director who will be joining the company in May '21. In the interim, Neeraj Kohli, CFO and Acting CEO, will continue to lead the company, working closely with me, with full support and backing of our Board and investors.”

Kalra was also optimistic about the company’s future and stated, “Our company has exciting growth plans for our brands Asianet News Network (Asianet News TV, Asianet Suvarna News, Asianet Kannada Prabha, asianetnews.com, mynation.com), Indigo (Indigomusic.com, IndigoXP) and asianxt.com. Our goal for each of these businesses is to become market beaters in their respective categories. As a team, we will achieve this with positive intent, smart strategy, relentless execution and teamwork. Let make it happen.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)