Abhinav Khare steps down as CEO of Asianet News Network

Asianet News Network CEO and board member Abhinav Khare has put down his papers after four years with the organization. As per sources, Khare is keen on exploring the technology space and has plans to start his own AI venture.

A source close to the development has informed that Khare has resigned but the board hasn’t formally accepted his resignation.

Khare joined Asianet News Network in 2017 as the CEO. He built and led a team of around 2000 tech, media, and internet professionals at the digital news platform with 75M MAUs and 1.4B Monthly PVs backed by the market-leading broadcast news channels, print, and radio. Khare manages various media brands like Suvarna News, Kannada Prabha, Radio Indigo, and others.

In the last three years, the group's revenue jumped from Rs 162 crores to Rs 313 crores, EBIDTA from - Rs2.4 crores to + Rs75 crores under his leadership. The traffic on the platform increased from 3 million MAUs to 75million MAUs.

Khare is a tech entrepreneur with a passion for Product Design, Interaction Design, Information Architecture, Mobile UI & HCI, UX & Technology. He is passionate about the intersection of Revenue Scaleup, P&L, Cashflows, Investment, Engineering, Design, Analytics, Cognitive Psychology, and Usability.

