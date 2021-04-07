Abhinav Khare steps down as CEO of Asianet News Network

Sources say that Khare is keen on starting a new AI venture

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 7, 2021 12:22 PM
abhinav khare

Asianet News Network CEO and board member Abhinav Khare has put down his papers after four years with the organization. As per sources, Khare is keen on exploring the technology space and has plans to start his own AI venture. 

A source close to the development has informed that Khare has resigned but the board hasn’t formally accepted his resignation. 

Khare joined Asianet News Network in 2017 as the CEO. He built and led a team of around 2000 tech, media, and internet professionals at the digital news platform with 75M MAUs and 1.4B Monthly PVs backed by the market-leading broadcast news channels, print, and radio. Khare manages various media brands like Suvarna News, Kannada Prabha, Radio Indigo, and others.

In the last three years, the group's revenue jumped from Rs 162 crores to Rs 313 crores, EBIDTA from - Rs2.4 crores to + Rs75 crores under his leadership. The traffic on the platform increased from 3 million MAUs to 75million MAUs. 

Khare is a tech entrepreneur with a passion for Product Design, Interaction Design, Information Architecture, Mobile UI & HCI, UX & Technology. He is passionate about the intersection of Revenue Scaleup, P&L, Cashflows, Investment, Engineering, Design, Analytics, Cognitive Psychology, and Usability.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asianet news network News Abhinav Khare MAUs Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Emaar

Emaar Group appoints Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan as Head of Marketing
46 minutes ago

dh

Dhoni Entertainment collaborates with Black White Orange Brands for new animation venture
1 hour ago

anthm

ANTHEM names 21N78E as its AOR
2 hours ago