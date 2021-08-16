Ex-Asianet CEO Abhinav Khare launches vernacular banking platform for MSMEs, OdinMo

Abhinav Khare, former CEO of Asianet Group, has announced a start-up, OdinMo.



OdinMo, according to a LinkedIn post by Khare, is a video-led vernacular banking platform for MSME entrepreneurs.

“OdinMo is a neo bank that assists Indian MSME entrepreneurs in every step of their business journey,” he mentioned.

On the team members, Khare shared, “Grateful that I’m able to continue the journey with my brothers from Asianet and Vyomo (Sujit Routray Ved Prakash Arjun Rao Soumo Deep Saha). Thank you Mithila M. for the great UX & design language. We also welcome Pankaj Kumar and Gaurav Gupta in our core team as Cofounders. Their decades of expertise in building middleware fintech/banking platform(s) is already helping us in scaling up...”

“Happy to share that we crossed 0.83 Million Monthly Transactions with 70K cards and 100 crs monthly GTV recently. We are now targeting a 500 crs monthly GTV by the year-end. Please see the attached pics for details,” he further stated.

