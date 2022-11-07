SBI Securities ropes in NK Purohit as Chief Business Officer

NK Purohit has joined SBI Securities as Chief Business Officer. With N K Purohit at helm of affairs, SBI Securities aims to achieve leadership position in its chosen market segment, leveraging technology, lineage and reach of State Bank of India’s 22,000+ branches across India reaching 124 crore people, the company said in a statement.

He will be responsible for SBI Securities business with its largest physical presence having 800 crores+ revenues, a customer base of around 3 million and employee base of 10,000+ to deliver scale and growth by leveraging technology to transform SBI Securities into a Financial Supermarket.

N K Purohit has a rich experience of more than 23 years with cutting-edge digital practices to connect business and technology, where he has contributed immensely in the field of Sales, Revenue, Asset Product Distribution, Strategy, Analytics, Product development, Technology, Customer Experience and Digital Transformation.

N K Purohit has done his B. Tech. (Electrical) and MBA in Marketing and Finance from IIT, Delhi, and also has certifications in “Digital Transformation for Financial Services” from Copenhagen Business School, Denmark. He was recently awarded as “Chief Digital Officer, Chief Technology Officer of the Year 2022”, besides a couple more awards for Best use of AI and ML in BFSI and Most Admired Professional in BFSI by World Leadership Council.

NK Purohit is particularly well known for his thought leadership in digital workplace, enterprise IT, customer experience, agile methods, and digital transformation.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)