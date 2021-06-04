Ruchir Khanna joins Asianet as Chief Operating Officer

Asianet News Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (AMEL) – has roped in Ruchir Khanna as the Chief Operating Officer of its Digital business. AMEL has multiple digital brands in its portfolio including asianetnews.com, indigomusic.com etc. and serves consumers in multiple languages

Ruchir was the Head of Product and Growth at Times Internet. During his stint at Times Internet, he led digital growth of various properties of the group including The Times of India, NewsPoint, Gadgets Now and others. He has close to two decades of experience across product development, growth and marketing,

Prior to his role at Times Internet, he had previous leadership stints at Hike Messenger, India Today Group and Yahoo! India.

Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman of AMEL said: "We're building a media/ent-tech company of the future - building on our strong digital brands asianetnews.com and indigomusic.com and the significant audiences of each of these brands presently. Our mission is to significantly expand audiences of each of these brands - with more innovation, content and services. Ruchir will provide significant leadership to this mission of ours.

"He brings with him the experience of building and growing some of the biggest and most successful digital products in India. I am really excited about the leadership team we've built. Ruchir joins us soon after Nachiket Pantvaidya took over as MD. We are now fully geared-up in our mission to make AMEL India's leading Media-Entertainment Tech enterprise."

