Amazon Customer’s Choice Awards 2021: iPhone 13, Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung take top honours

Amazon.in today announced the winners of its first-ever - ‘Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021’. This annual property was aimed at celebrating and recognizing the best in the Smartphone and TV products that are available on Amazon.in. The voting started from 6 December 2021 and received an overwhelming response from over 50,000 participants. The winners are chosen from 12 categories in Smartphones and 9 categories in Television.

“We are delighted to announce the winners of Amazon Customer’s Choice Awards 2021. It gives us immense pleasure to see great participation from our customers across the country who voted for their most preferred Smartphone & Smart TV. We congratulate all the winners who’ve been the customer’s choice for the year 2021 on Amazon.in.”, said Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.

Here’s the list of winners & runner-ups for all the categories:

