Alliance Advertising secures broadcasting rights of Sri Lanka Cricket for UK region

The contract period runs for three years, during which Sri Lanka is slated to host 9 series

Alliance Advertising has acquired the broadcasting rights of Sri Lanka Cricket for the UK region. During the period of the contract, which runs for a period of three years, Sri Lanka is slated to host nine series.

The Nine series also include a couple of tours from India and Pakistan, with the first India tour already in progress. The tour had kicked off on July 18 in Colombo.

South Africa and Australia are the other top teams that will tour the nation for a series each during the contractual period.

Expressing his views on the latest development, Arshad Shawl, Founder and Director of Alliance Advertising said: “Being an independent communication agency, which specializes in various fields along with sports, we are committed to the growth of cricket not only in India but also abroad. With such a belief, we continue to leverage the power of Cricket & I am confident this deal will not only accelerate viewership but also add new revenue through subscription advertising in the UK market.

Alliance Advertising is an independent communication agency, which specializes in Media, Sports, Digital, Creative, and Events and is one of India’s Leading Sports Marketing Agency, leveraging IPL Jersey’s & ground rights.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)