AdLift wins SEO & content marketing mandate for TheLabelLife

The agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand

AdLift has won the SEO and Content Marketing mandate for TheLabelLife. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and Content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand.

Speaking on the win, Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-Founder, AdLift stated, “We are delighted to partner with TheLabelLife – the brand that is demystifying the concept of relevant styling. We look forward to taking the brand to the next level of growth through well planned SEO and Content Marketing campaigns. We are positive that our award-winning teams with their data driven strategies will be able to elevate the brand's digital presence, showcasing it to the right audience at the right time.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Siddhi Kasliwal, Director, TheLabelLife said: "TheLabelLife is a leading lifestyle brand and is growing aggressively in the ever-evolving fashion industry. We are a brand that understands apt styling- relevant styling for every occasion – and that is what sets us apart. We are excited about this partnership with AdLift and are looking forward to some engaging and result oriented campaigns."

Founded by entrepreneurs Preeta Sukhtankar, Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, TheLabelLife is styled by style editors Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. TheLabelLife aims to fill the gap between stylish pieces and their availability at smart prices with industry experts and Style Editors Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu at its helm.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)