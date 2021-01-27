AdLift announces senior-level elevations

Rishabh Mahendru, as AVP- Client Servicing and Moolaram Mundliya, as Head- SEO, will help strengthen AdLifts' services across their three locations in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bengaluru

AdLift, the global digital marketing agency has elevated Rishabh Mahendru as Assistant Vice President – Client Servicing and Moolaram Mundliya as Head – SEO.

Both these key announcements will help in strengthening AdLifts' services across their three locations in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift said, “The past few months were extremely difficult for most industries. I'm very proud of the exceptional work all our teams across every vertical have put in while working from home. We are proud to have delivered some of the most remarkable campaigns for our clients. Also, some of the most recognised names in the industry have given AdLift their Digital mandate.

At AdLift, we always believe in creating opportunities for internal employees (first) before looking to fill roles from external candidates. Rishabh has been associated with AdLift since 2012 and is one of the oldest employees we have. He has worked arduously in his former role as Head of SEO and Content Marketing and delivered some fantastic results for our clients. Rishabh shares a flawless relationship with every vertical of the company to get the work done, and it is only logical to have someone of his experience and calibre lead the client servicing team and take it to new levels of client retention and service delivery.”

“Moolaram Mundliya is also associated with AdLift for more than four years now and proved to be one of our best employees, with a deep knowledge of SEO. He has surpassed my expectations and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with such an exemplary talent with great teamwork skills. I’m sure he is going to do wonders in his new role.” Prashant added.

On the elevation, Rishabh said: “It has been an amazing eight years working at AdLift and I am thrilled to join the executive leadership team. I am excited about the opportunity to lead AdLift’s client servicing team that spearheaded across regions in the past few years. AdLift has always been known for its strong search marketing services but with some of the best talents amongst teams, we have managed to deliver some of the best integrated marketing solutions for our esteemed clients.”

On the announcement, Moolaram said, “I am delighted to lead one of the most crucial verticals at AdLift that comes with a history of delivering some of the most iconic campaigns for our valuable clients. AdLift has always pushed me to bring out best of my professional potential that helped me in crafting my skills. I would like to thank Prashant for choosing me as the right candidate for this position.”

The duo will continue to be based out of AdLift’s Gurgaon office and will report to Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift.

