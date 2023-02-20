ADAG corp comm chief Tony Jesudasan no more

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the full-service communications agency from the Publicis Groupe has notched up yet another renowned global brand Grupo Bimbo. This is the first-ever integrated mandate undertaken by the brand with them parking the mainline, digital and media mandates all with one agency.



Grupo Bimbo is a name synonymous with baked goods & snacks, with a well-entrenched footprint across the globe. Their focus remains on offering nutritious baked goods and snacks to every single individual with the purpose of nourishing a better world. In India, the portfolio of brands includes the likes of Harvest Gold, Modern and Kitty. And with focus on platform-agnostic ideas & solutions, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is poised to play a crucial role in scaling up the brand’s vision in India.



Commenting on the partnership, Gonzalo Jiménez, Marketing Director of Grupo Bimbo in India says, “We have an exciting agenda for the Indian market and are looking forward to partnering with L&K Saatchi and Saatchi to achieve this dream. We aim to be the first choice in baked goods and snacks by delivering nutritious and delicious solutions to diverse Indian people, we feel we have chosen the right partners to build our vision with us. Our purpose is Nourishing a Better World, and we are hoping to bake some great work and Nourish India together.”



Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi added, “Grupo Bimbo has very big ambitions for India and we are thrilled and privileged to partner them in their vision for this market. Their growth over the past few years is nothing short of spectacular and the plan is to accelerate even further over the next few. This is one of those wins where it was a very special relationship baked from the very beginning. What’s most special is that we have been trusted with both the creative and media mandates, which makes us significant owners and responsible for the success of Grupo Bimbo in India. We look forward to creating a legacy in India for a brand with immense Global legacy.”



Sharing his views on the win and the new partnership, Atin Wahal, EVP-North & East, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We are elated to partner Grupo Bimbo in India. We believe that we are just not the creative and media partners to them but an investor in their growth story. For any good partnership to start there must be immense chemistry and trust which we found in the Grupo Bimbo team in India. It’s time to break some bread!”

