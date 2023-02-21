Anthony Yesudasan’s last rites to be performed in Delhi today
The last rites will be held at 3pm on 21st Feb. at the Army Cremation Ground, URI Enclave, Barar Square, New Delhi.
The last of Anthony (Tony) Yesudasan, former top executive Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group’s who passed away on 20th Feb will be held today 3pm at:- Army Cremation Ground, URI Enclave, Barar Square, New Delhi.
It must be mentioned that Jesudasan was a close aide of Dhirubhai Ambani’s younger son Anil Ambani and was associated with the Reliance group for close to three decades. He has been working closely with Ambani since the conglomerate split in 2006 and the Reliance ADA Group was formed.
HT Media total revenue at Rs 488 cr in Q3FY23
The company's circulation revenue grew by 18% to Rs 60 crore from Rs 50 crore in Q3FY22
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 8:27 AM | 3 min read
HT Media’s total revenue for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 488 crore, down by 2% on a y-o-y basis, against Rs 501 crore in the same quarter last year. The company in the financial statement said that total revenue was down on a y-o-y basis, primarily on account of a relatively muted macro/festive business environment in the quarter.
The company has reported a net loss of Rs 23.78 crore for the quarter against a profit of Rs 51.23 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
According to Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Ltd. & Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd., the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year saw the continuation of the gradual recovery of media businesses on the back of an improved industry-wide business environment and the annual festive season. However, persistent general inflation acted as a dampener resulting in a relatively muted festive quarter.
“Raw material costs remained at heightened levels during the quarter but will likely ease off in coming quarters. Against this backdrop, we continued to improve our business performance on a quarterly basis for the Print and Radio verticals. Overall, the Print segment saw sequential growth in both advertising and circulation revenues, but margins continued to be impacted by high newsprint prices. Radio also saw an improvement on a sequential basis backed by better traction in both the FCT as well as the non-FCT space. With inflation easing and stabilization of the overall business environment, we are hopeful of capitalizing on the growth in consumer and advertiser spending in the medium-term. We remain committed to delivering credible and trustworthy news and engaging entertainment to our ever-growing audience base.”
The advertising revenue for the print segment of the company saw a decline of 12% to Rs 282 crore against Rs 323 crore in Q3FY22. The company said ad revenue declined on a y-o-y basis led by volume and on sequential basis there is growth. Meanwhile, the company's circulation revenue grew by 18% to Rs 60 crore from Rs 50 crore in Q3FY22. According to the the circulation revenue improved on y-o-y and sequential basis led by increase in realisation per copy. Also, operating EBITDA loss is on account of higher newsprint prices.
Meanwhile, Print- English ad revenue declined by 9% to Rs 160 crore against Rs 176 crore. The company said that Retail, Auto and BFSI grew while Real Estate, FMCG and Education remained subdued. The circulation revenue improved on the back of better realisation per copy and higher copies. The company's circulation revenue grew 122% to Rs 15 crore from Rs 7 crore.
Even in Print, Hindi ad revenue was down by 16% to Rs 123 crore against Rs 148 crore in Q3FY22, whereas circulation revenue grew by 2%. The company said, “Auto, Healthcare and Durables grew while Retail, Education and FMCG remained subdued. Circulation revenue grew on y-o-y basis owing to better realisation per copy, but saw a sequential drop.”
On radio, the operating revenue grew 21% to Rs 42 crore against Rs 34 crore in Q3FY22. According to company statement, good growth in revenue on a y-o-y and sequential basis, led by improvement in rates. Also improvement in operating EBITDA and margins on y-o-y as well as sequential basis and consistently reporting operating profit over the last few quarters.
Meanwhile on digital, operating revenue declined by 23% to Rs 28 crore. The company said digital revenue declined for the quarter, resulting in EBITDA loss.
NBDA stands in solidarity with BBC, condemns I-T raids that lead to ‘harassment of media’
The association released a statement, urging the government to ensure that any investigation on its part must be in strict adherence with the principals of the law
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 7:46 AM | 2 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has condemned the Income Tax survey operations at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices in a scathing statement.
“While NBDA maintains that no institution is above the law, it condemns any attempts to muzzle and intimidate the media and interfere with the free functioning of journalists and media organizations. Such attempts undermine the basic tenets of free speech as enshrined in the Constitution and severely affect the free and fearless functioning of a democracy,” read the statement.
NBDA added that such Income Tax ‘surveys’ lead to “consistent harassment of the media, which also impacts the reputation and image of India as the world’s largest democracy. “NBDA urges the Government to ensure that any investigation undertaken by it, must be in strict adherence with the principals of natural justice and prevalent law.”
The I-T department conducted raids at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices on February 14, inviting sharp criticism from the media and opposition parties like Congress and TMC.
The searches at the offices were to recover documents related to the business operations of the company and its Indian arm. According to reports, the raids were in connection with allegations of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing irregularities.
Media reports stated that the employees' phones were confiscated and they were barred from talking to anyone except the survey teams.
BBC offices raided by I-T department over claims of tax evasion
The officials have conducted survey operations in the offices at Mumbai and Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 2:19 PM | 1 min read
BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai have been subjected to survey operations by a team of 15 officials from the Income Tax department over allegations of tax evasion, say news reports.
The phones and laptops of all the employees at the said BBC offices have been confiscated. They have been banned from speaking to anyone outside the survey.
The raids have prompted a political war of words with members of Congress and TMC condemning the move.
S Ravi, former Chairman of BSE, joins ENBA jury
He has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Sethurathnam Ravi (S Ravi) who is the former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Founder and Managing Partner of Chartered Accountants’ firm Ravi Rajan & Co., an advisory and accountancy firm, headquartered in New Delhi, has joined the 15th ENBA jury board.
S Ravi has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions like LIC, BHEL, IDBI Bank, ONGC, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, etc. Additionally, he has also worked with several reputed PSUs and private sector banks as a member of their audit committees, strategic revival committees and risk management committees.
In his tenure spanning more than three decades, S Ravi has gained extensive experience in the field of banking and finance, financial and management consulting; including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, rehabilitation & restructuring of companies and turnaround strategies, auditing of companies and banks among others.
He is a Post Graduate in Commerce and holds a diploma in Information System Audit (DISA). He is an Associate Member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE), USA and is also registered as an Insolvency Resolution Professional.
A frequent speaker at regulatory bodies, like ICAI, RBI and SEBI, S Ravi is passionate about sports and issues related to equal rights of women, global climate change and education for all.
Prayer meet for Surinder Kapoor in Delhi today
Kapoor, ANI’s Chief Operating Officer, passed away on Feb 4 after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
A prayer meeting will be held in Delhi on Saturday for ANI’s for Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor who passed away last Saturday after a cardiac arrest.
The meet will be held from 3 to 4 pm at Constitution Club Annexe Speaker Hall on Rafi Marg.
Kapoor was 70 when he breathed his last. He was born on February 20, 1952. Kapoor had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash had said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
Jamia Hamdard's 'Media Matters' series examines impact of digital media on society
The event was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Jamia Hamdard University's Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies held a highly anticipated event today as part of its ground-breaking "Media Matters" series. a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy. This platform has been conceptualized, curated and organized by Professor Farhat Basir Khan and was a significant addition to the series.
The focus of the event was the transition of traditional media to digital media and its impact on the media industry, and it was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group.
In his introductory address, Prof Farhat Basir khan said that The "Media Matters" series is a significant step towards promoting transparency and ethical standards in the media industry and strengthening the democratic process.
Dr Batra shared his experiences in the media industry and emphasized the importance of media literacy and promoting transparency and ethical standards. He also highlighted the impact of technology on the media industry and the need to retain human journalists. With statistics showing that 85,000 crore was spent on advertising in media, with 38% coming from television and 18% from digital media, Dr. Batra highlighted the significance of the media industry.
Dr. Batra also stated the skills of a media person: "curiosity, personality and ability to think.”
Anurag said that there are 3hs (hard work, humanity and hustle) a person needs to succeed and 3cs (comparison, criticism, and comparison)
The lecture was well received by the audience and added great value to the "Media Matters" series. The series will cover various aspects of the media industry, including journalism, advertising, broadcasting, film, and radio, and aims to promote media literacy and an informed and engaged citizenry. The Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies at Jamia Hamdard is committed to creating a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy.
Prof. Farhat Basir Khan extended a warm welcome to the Director of the Centre of Media Studies, Professor Reshma Nasreen, and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support and guidance. Professor Khan also appreciated the visionary Vice chancellor prof (DR) Afshar Alam and Registrar Mr Syed Saud Akhtar for always providing vision and support for such activities and making them possible.
The event ended with a vote of thanks from Sabiha Khan.
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi joins the jury panel of the upcoming ENBA Awards
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Senior National Spokesperson of BJP has joined the upcoming ENBA Jury panel.
He is an ardent speaker on the issues of India's National Policy, Society and particularly the Ideological aspects of Bharatiya Janata Party. He played a role in the 2014 Indian General Elections and was one of the members of a core team of Media and Communications.
In 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was co-incharge for BJP Rajasthan along with Member of Media and Literature Committee.
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
