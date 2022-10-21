14th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – West announced

The galaxy of stars of Indian real estate descended on the 14th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – WEST on Oct 19, 2022 at Hotel Taj Santacruz Mumbai

The 14th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – West was a majestic day of knowledge sharing and networking as the crème de la crème, of Indian real estate gathered together to converse on various issues of interest and acknowledge the good work of organizations and individuals in the realm of real estate, building and construction segment.

The event was Co-Powered by Tikidan, Conclave Partner was Smartworks, Luxury Partners were K Raheja Corps Home & Notandas Realty. The Session Partners were Intellion By Tata Realty & Colliers, Co-Partners – Welspun One Logistics Parks, Champion Infratech & Runwal Group, Technology Partner – PropVR, Marketing Partner- Brandniti, Event Associate was B Kandhari Group and Automobile Partner was BMW Infinity Cars.

Setting the tone of the day was the Inaugural address of the day by Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media Group that updated on the forthcoming trends and potential growth curve of the realty sdector.

The day began with a power packed conclave with the doyens of the Indian realty talking on the topic of “Indian Realty Growth Curve: Reaching $1 Trillion by 2030”. The session was moderated by Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group and the eminent speakers were - Boman Irani, Chairman & MD, Rustomjee Group, Mohit Malhotra, CEO & MD, Godrej Properties, Parth Mehta, Founder & Managing Director, Paradigm Realty, Ritesh Vohra, Partner & Head - Real Estate, Investcorp India Asset Managers Pvt. Ltd and Subodh Runwal, Managing Director, Runwal Group.

The next theme “Office Real Estate Dynamics: Demand & Supply Drivers” was discussed by the renowned experts Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, Ambar Maheshwari, FRICS, Chief Executive Officer, Indiabulls Assets Management Ltd., Himanshu Shah, Head of Leasing - West Region, Intellion Offices By Tata Realty, Karandeep Singh Nanda, Head of Operations - West Region, Embassy Services Pvt Ltd, Rajeev Sengupta, Consultant Corporate Real Estate, HDFC Bank Ltd and Vijay Rajagopalan, Head – Leasing, Nucleus Office Parks.

The following panel on “Real Estate Finance Strategies: Balancing Stability & Growth” was chaired by Piyush Gupta, Managing Director - Capital Markets and Investment Services India, Colliers and consisted of esteemed panellists Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance, Anuranjan Mohnot, Co-Founder & MD, Gruhas & Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors Private Limited, Anand Lakhotia, Director – Real Estate, Motilal Oswal, Sangeeta Prasad, Group CEO, Runwal Group and Tina Rawla, Managing Director, CFO & COO, Hines India.

The Fireside Chat on “Smart Construction: New Ways to Enhance Building Performance” was led by Deben Moza, Sr. Executive Director - Head of Project Management Services, Knight Frank India. The respected speakers were Himanshu Agrawal, President, Tiki Tar Danosa India Pvt. Ltd, Tejwant Navalkar, Executive Director, DFXSystems Pvt Ltd, Prashant Karwe, Head of Design, The House of Abhinandan Lodha and Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman, Champion Infratech

The ensuing Fireside Chat on the topical theme of “Warehousing Trends: Shifting Gears To Meet Future Challenges’ saw the presence of Neeraj Bansal, Co-Head & COO - India Global, KPMG in India with subject experts Anshul Singhal, Managing director, Welspun One Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd., Rahul Pandit, CEO, Horizon Industrial Parks and Rajat Garg, Director & Head - Investments - Logistics, Industrial, Data Centres, ESR India.

The much awaited Awards evening began with the Welcome address by Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media Group welcoming the dignitaries as and congratulating the winners of the 14th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2022 West.

The best was saved for the last as the awards evening commenced with an exhilarating conversation among the doyens of Indian real estate, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group, Khushru Jijina, Piramal Group and Neeraj Bansal, Co-Head & COO - India Global, KPMG in India.

Bringing a musical flavour to the evening was singer Shubhangi Tewari belting out some melodious songs to cheer the audience. The evening ended with the red carpet walk of the winners of the prestigious Realty+ Excellence Awards 2022- WEST.

The winners were:

Residential Project of the Year - Ashwin Sheth Group for Sheth Montana, Mulund West And Puravankara Limited for Purva Clermont And VTP Realty for VTP Bellissimo

- Ashwin Sheth Group for Sheth Montana, Mulund West And Puravankara Limited for Purva Clermont And VTP Realty for VTP Bellissimo Design Project of the Year - Godrej Properties Ltd. For Godrej Woodsville

- Godrej Properties Ltd. For Godrej Woodsville Mixed-Use Project of the Year - Sunteck Realty Ltd. For SunteckCity

Sunteck Realty Ltd. For SunteckCity Luxury Project of the Year - Raymond Realty for The Address by GS And Transcon Developers Pvt. Ltd. For Transcon Triumph

- Raymond Realty for The Address by GS And Transcon Developers Pvt. Ltd. For Transcon Triumph Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year - Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Oceana And Supreme Universal for Supreme Elysia

- Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Oceana And Supreme Universal for Supreme Elysia Redevelopment Project of the Year - Rustomjee Group for RUSTOMJEE SEASONS

- Rustomjee Group for RUSTOMJEE SEASONS Best Selling Project of the Year - Paradigm Realty for Paradigm Antalya And Runwal Group for Runwal Gardens

Paradigm Realty for Paradigm Antalya And Runwal Group for Runwal Gardens Industrial/Warehousing project of the Year - Welspun One Logistics Parks for Welspun One, Bhiwandi

- Welspun One Logistics Parks for Welspun One, Bhiwandi Iconic Project of the Year - Sunteck Realty Ltd. For Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) And Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Realty Division for Elixir Reserve, Powai

- Sunteck Realty Ltd. For Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) And Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Realty Division for Elixir Reserve, Powai Plotted Development of the Year - Amar Builders and Prabhavee Group For Amar Prakriti

- Amar Builders and Prabhavee Group For Amar Prakriti Most Popular Project of the Year - Transcon Developers Pvt. Ltd. For Transcon Triumph

- Transcon Developers Pvt. Ltd. For Transcon Triumph Villa Project of the Year - VTP Realty for Velvet Villas

- VTP Realty for Velvet Villas Skyscraper of the Year - Piramal Realty for Piramal Aranya

- Piramal Realty for Piramal Aranya Integrated Township Project of the Year - Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Parkcity And The Wadhwa Group for Wadhwa Wise City, Panvel

- Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Parkcity And The Wadhwa Group for Wadhwa Wise City, Panvel Most Environment-Friendly Commercial Office Space - Amar Builders and Pristine Properties For AP81

- Amar Builders and Pristine Properties For AP81 Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space - Sunteck Realty Ltd. For SunteckCity - 4th Avenue

Sunteck Realty Ltd. For SunteckCity - 4th Avenue Commercial Project of the Year - Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Summit

- Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Summit IT Park Project of the Year - Amar Builders and Citypoint Construction LLP For Amar Tech Park

- Amar Builders and Citypoint Construction LLP For Amar Tech Park Developer of the Year – Residential - Runwal Group

– Residential - Runwal Group Developer of the Ye ar – Township - VTP Realty

ar – Township - VTP Realty Emerging Developer of the Year - Notandas Realty

- Notandas Realty Excellence in Customer Service - GERA Developments Private Limited

- GERA Developments Private Limited Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year - Transcon Developers Pvt. Ltd.

- Transcon Developers Pvt. Ltd. Architectural Firm of the Year - DSP Design Associates

DSP Design Associates Architectural Design of the Year - Commercial - Morphogenesis for Zydus Corporate Park

- Commercial - Morphogenesis for Zydus Corporate Park Marketer of the Year - Govind Rai, Co- Founder & CEO, Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd.

- Govind Rai, Co- Founder & CEO, Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd. Innovative Marketing Concept of the Yea r - Alchemist Marketing Solutions for SWABHIMAN for NYATI GROUP

r - Alchemist Marketing Solutions for SWABHIMAN for NYATI GROUP Project Launch of the Year - Adani Realty for The Views

- Adani Realty for The Views Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year - Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd. For One Marina for Sheth Creators

Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd. For One Marina for Sheth Creators Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year - Alchemist Marketing Solutions for BUNTY KAHAN GAYA for JP INFRA

Alchemist Marketing Solutions for BUNTY KAHAN GAYA for JP INFRA Advertising Agency of the Year - Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd. Best Interior Design – Residential - Godrej Properties Ltd. For Godrej Hill Retreat

- Godrej Properties Ltd. For Godrej Hill Retreat PropTech Brand of the Year - GERA Developments Private Limited

GERA Developments Private Limited PropTech Innovative Solution of the Year - Adani Realty for The Views

- Adani Realty for The Views PropTech CRM Solution of the Year - Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd. For Totality

Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd. For Totality Co-Working Firm for Managed Spaces (West) - SmartWorks Co-Working Spaces Pvt. Ltd

SmartWorks Co-Working Spaces Pvt. Ltd Co-working Space Design of the Year - Awfis Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd. For Awfis Gold, One International Center

Awfis Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd. For Awfis Gold, One International Center Co-Working Leader of the Year (West) - SmartWorks Co-Working Spaces Pvt. Ltd.

SmartWorks Co-Working Spaces Pvt. Ltd. Young Achiever of the Year - Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, Managing Partner, Suvidha Lifespaces (M Realty)

- Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, Managing Partner, Suvidha Lifespaces (M Realty) CXO of the Year - Anshul Singhal, Managing Director – Welspun One Logistics Parks

Watch the Entire Event at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rP4O75RSypk

