Yuvraj Singh and Vicks Cough Drops call out to India's 'voice champions'
#VicksKholIndiaBol Cheer Anthem celebrates the nation's boundless enthusiasm for cricket
Vicks Cough Drops has joined hands with cricketer Yuvraj Singh to unveil its new #VicksKholIndiaBol Cheer Anthem. The #VicksKholIndiaBol cheer anthem celebrates our nation’s boundless enthusiasm for cricket and aims to enable 142 crore Voice champions to cheer for their team this cricket season.
Vicks Cough Drops has always been known for its iconic campaigns highlighting how it has enabled Indians to speak up in critical moments of life without any khich khich. This cricket season, Vicks Cough Drops presents a fresh musical take on keeping the Cricket Fans at the center and giving them a khich khich free voice to cheer for their team.
Sahil Sethi, Category Leader - Personal Healthcare, P&G India stated, " This cricket season, Vicks cough drops is delighted to launch the #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem in collaboration with Yuvraj Singh, to inspire millions to cheer aloud with a khich khich free voice and support their team with a josh like never before. The lyrics of the anthem reveal how voices have the power to make the loudest cheer, how cheers can turn tables during a match and multifold the passion of cricket fans from every nook and corner of our country. Towards ensuring that no cheer goes unheard, we have also partnered with India Signing Hands to create a fun-filled version of this anthem in Indian sign language for the estimated 6.3 crore strong hearing impaired community, who share the same passion and enthusiasm for the game. With this anthem, Vicks cough drops is celebrating the unity in diversity that defines our nation and it’s love for the game.”
Speaking about the anthem cricket icon Yuvraj Singh shared, “There is nothing more motivating for a player than the encouraging cheers of our fans. I am thrilled to be a part of the #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem as we call on cricket lovers to become Voice champions and cheer out loud. The #VicksKholIndiaBol Cricket anthem not only promotes unity and inclusivity in cheering for India but serves as a powerful reminder that when we unite our voices, there is nothing we cannot achieve. I also enjoyed learning and performing the anthem in Indian sign language and thank Vicks and India Signing hands for this opportunity to connect with this very special community of cricket fans.”
Although India is home to a remarkable 142 Crore cheers, approximately 6.3 Crore cheers remain unheard, and this significant fraction belongs to the hearing-impaired community. Hence, this cricket season, Vicks Cough Drops has collaborated with India Signing Hands - an organization dedicated to promoting Education, Awareness, and Accessibility for the Deaf Community in India - for a specially curated Indian sign language version featuring passionate fans from the community and Yuvraj himself grooving to it.
Mr. Alok Kejriwal, Founder & CEO – India Signing Hands shared, “As a deaf individual I faced difficulties in acquiring news from channels or communicating with hearing people due to lack of accessibility tools such as interpreters and subtitles. Realising that many deaf persons would also be facing the same issues, a group of us came together to start India Signing Hands (ISH) with the goal of providing solutions to “Accessibility” issues faced by the deaf people in India. Vicks has been a household brand for many of us, and we were so excited to be approached by Vicks to create this one-of-its-kind fun anthem in Indian sign language to enable the deaf to also join in to cheer during this cricket season. The anthem will soon be released on our social channels reaching over 6 lakh members of the community. We applaud Vicks Cough Drops for this inclusive effort and thank Yuvraj for his enthusiastic support.”
This iconic #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem has been curated and conceptualized by Vicks India in partnership with LK Saatchi & Saatchi. “For generations, Vicks Cough drops has been getting rid of your khich-khich and soothing itchy throats. But this time around, the challenge to us was slightly different. With the cricket season around the corner Vicks wanted to create noise (pun intended!) in an unconventional way. The cheering/voice connect to the brand was obvious. But how do we slice this one differently? How do we avoid getting lost in the slew of cricket anthems? Multiple jamming sessions later, the team began the search for India’s ‘Voice Champions’, garnering support from 142 crore Indians through a rousing anthem that features the ‘six sixes’ man himself-Yuvraj Singh and over 220 cast members! It’s been a long and satisfying ride for us, partnering with Vicks team who have indulged and rooted for us all the way” said Rohit Malkani, Jt. National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sunil Kataria re-elected as ISA Chairman
Says ISA's endeavour this year would be take forward efforts in the area of digital measurement
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 4:11 PM | 3 min read
Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle Business at Raymond Ltd, has been re-elected as the Chairman of the ISA for 2023-24.
“The newly elected Executive Council of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) met on September 28, 2023. Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle Business at Raymond Ltd, was elected Chairman of the ISA. Sunil has led the Society over the past seven years to greater heights garnering support from the fellow Executive Council members, the ISA members and other industry bodies,” stated a press release.
On his re-election as the Chairman of the ISA, Sunil said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future to provide value added support to our members for the new normal and beyond. With the digital advertising having ascended to prime position in India and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement along with other industry stakeholders."
He further said, “A big priority for us would be working with industry organisations in the coming months, on the roll out of Media Charter that would comprise Model Media Agency Contract, Zero tolerance to ad fraud, Brand Safety, Viewability, Common minimum standard for advertisers in the first party data space & Cross screen Measurement.
He further mentioned, “We at the ISA as founder member of the WFA are enhancing our partnership. As one of the founders of ASCI, we are also partnering with the ASCI Academy to collaborate in the area of education, training, and research with a view to contribute to the cause of honest and ethical advertising practices”
Kataria is optimistic about further partnering with BARC in digital measurement area.
He said “We heartily thank all fraternity organizations for their consistent support that would surely help us scale newer heights. I also acknowledge the continuing support by the ISA members in all our endeavours.”
He further added, “I am glad to acknowledge the cooperation of all our members, industry associates, vendors and ISA Secretariat team in staying safe, getting vaccinated and adhering to directives by health authorities and governments in the post-covid and transition times”
The Executive Council members of the ISA thanked Sunil for his tremendous contribution to the ISA as Chairman over past seven years and expressed pleasure to elect him again for 2023-24.
Other members of the Executive Council are:
Narendra Ambwani, Director, Agro Tech Foods Limited
Bharat V. Patel, Advisor to BIC Cello (India) Private Limited
Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International
Anuj Poddar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Electricals Limited
Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited
Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer, Hawkins Cookers Limited
Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Food & Refreshment, Management Committee Member for Hindustan Unilever Limited
Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Advisor J. K. Enterprises
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Limited
Tarun G. Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness Limited
Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej consumer products Ltd.
Gaurav Tayal, SBU Chief Executive – Matches & Agarbatti Business, ITC Ltd
Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Ltd
Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
Adrian Terron, VP – Corporate Brand & Marketing Strategy, TATA Sons Pvt Ltd.
Mrs. Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager Tanishq Marketing, Titan Company Ltd.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pidilite’s campaign for Fevicol Glue Drops is a quirky take on mess after parties
The campaign is titled 'Fevicol GlueDrops: Chipkaane Mein Aasaan, Chhode No Nishaan'
Pidilite Industries Limited, a manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, and craftsmen products, has unveiled its new digital campaign (DVC) for Fevicol "Glue Drops" – a drop adhesive that promises to redefine the way you decorate and adhere things.
“This visually captivating campaign showcases the humorous story of 'Bittoo's' post-birthday party disaster, where decorations stuck with regular tape leave the walls in ruins. This fun and quirky campaign highlights the importance of using Fevicol Glue Drops for a smarter and cleaner way to decorate. The campaign not only underscores the extraordinary bonding capabilities of Fevicol Glue Drops but also celebrates the limitless creativity and precision that these drops bring to crafting, modelling, and repairing projects,” states a press release.
Kashyap Gala, Senior Vice President of the Arts & Crafts Division at Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, “At Pidilite, we are always looking ahead, and Fevicol Glue Drops is a testament to our forward-thinking approach. This groundbreaking adhesive product is poised to redefine the category. While the campaign begins with decoration space as one of its uses, the versatility of this adhesive caters to countless temporary sticking needs. The campaign will go live across multiple digital touchpoints and will be complemented by a strong influencer component as we showcase the many use cases of this truly disruptive innovation."
Commenting on the campaign, Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy, India, said, "Fevicol, the mother of all adhesives, keeps looking for need gaps to fulfill them with innovative products. This time, it's Fevicol Glue Drops that do the job better than ordinary tape without leaving any marks. The ad captures the use of Fevicol Glue Drops in a day-to-day situation in a fun way, providing an easy demonstration with interest value for the family."
The film revolves around a creative storyline that resonates with anyone who has ever had to deal with the mess left behind by adhesive tape after a party or celebration. The ad demonstrates how simple it is to apply Fevicol Glue Drops. They are effortlessly peeled off and applied to decorations, securely sticking them to the wall without damaging the paint. This showcases the convenience and mess-free application of Fevicol Glue Drops.
The new campaign will be available on major digital platforms and social media channels, ensuring wide visibility and reach amongst consumers, inspiring and transforming the way we perceive adhesive artistry.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rungta Steel onboards Shahrukh Khan for #EkdumSolid campaign
This adds to the brand’s line-up of ambassadors - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Rungta Steel has unveiled its most significant brand collaboration, teaming up with Shahrukh Khan for its latest TV commercial.
This partnership adds even more star power to the brand’s line-up of ambassadors - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
The TVC shows the inherent strength and distinctive qualities that define Rungta TMT bars, establishing a parallel with the enduring appeal of Shahrukh Khan, who remains the most sought-after actor in the industry. His relentless work ethic, unwavering determination, and profound passion resonate with the core message of the commercial.
The TVC connects the concept of #EkdumSolid willpower, the brand's tagline, with the idea of building a strong foundation, drawing a comparison to Shahrukh’s iron will and relentless pursuit for excellence in Bollywood.
Arvind Kumar, Chief General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Rungta Steel, expressed his enthusiasm saying, “We are thrilled to introduce our latest brand campaign, featuring the legendary Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as our brand ambassador. This collaboration epitomizes our dedication to quality and trust. Just as ‘King Khan’, as India fondly calls him, consistently continues to deliver his best in his craft of cinema, associating with him allows us to convey Rungta Steel’s deep commitment to delivering nothing but the best. We strongly believe this partnership will connect with our valued customers and partners and solidify our standing as a frontrunner in the steel industry.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saffola film: Kareena Kapoor gives reminder on heart health
The actress urges all to take ‘Roz Ke Healthy Steps’
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 7:19 PM | 3 min read
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water unveils AI campaign for World Cup
The campaign gives each fan an opportunity to become part of a personalized film featuring the cricketers
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 5:34 PM | 4 min read
Seagram's Royal Stag has announced the launch of an innovative and immersive AI-led fan experience ‘A BILLION FILMS FOR A BILLION FANS.’ The campaign features three cricketers, team captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Surya Kumar Yadav. Fueling the larger-than-life emotions associated with cricket, the brand aims to ignite a whole new generation of young cricket fans, many of whom are witnessing their first World Cup in India as adults.
“This World Cup is happening in India and is already slated to be the “Greatest World Cup Ever.” Syncing with the brand’s ‘Live it Large’ philosophy, the AI-integrated campaign gives each fan an opportunity to become part of a personalized film featuring the cricketers,” read a press release.
Conceptualized in association with creative agency partners FCB India, Digital Agency partners Dentsu India, Technology Partner Artizens Events, and Experiential solutions & media partners Wavemaker; the campaign is groundbreaking where every fan is able to not merely live their dream, but also, live large.
“The whole fan experience has been curated keeping today’s youth, aka, the digital natives, in mind by offering them a simplified user journey. A selfie and a voice sample coupled with the power of regenerative AI creates an ultimate fan experience. With these tools, the campaign uses the power of generative AI technology and machine learning, to create a platform that enables each fan to feature themselves as part of the Royal Stag Live It Large star cast. With the aid of this innovation, each fan can create a personalized edit of the film. Face-mirroring algorithms precisely map the unique facial features of fans onto the characters in the main film. In addition, with just a brief voice sample it also emulated the tone, pitch, and nuances of the fan's voice. In essence, this campaign will transform the consumer journey into an extraordinary yet personal experience. The consumer experience also gives the fans a chance to go beyond boundaries and get close to their favorite players and World Cup trophy,” the release stated.
The campaign will be amplified through a high-decibel 360-degree plan spread across digital, print, radio and OOH to offer an immersive, unforgettable experience.
Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India stated, “Royal Stag aims to share the electric atmosphere in the stadium with cricket fans across the world. As a partner of ICC, AI allows us to deliver a truly “Live it large” experience to die-hard cricket fans everywhere. This year, we are giving each fan the power to craft their own Live It Large Story through this unique AI platform that integrates with the brand’s commitment to relishing every moment in their journey to success. While on one hand we celebrate cricket’s heritage, on the other we have embraced cutting-edge technology to broaden brand engagement and inspire cricket fans to immerse themselves in their favorite sport like never before.”
Abhinav Kaushik, President, FCB India added "In an age where experience is the only currency amongst the digital natives, how can a cultural icon like Royal Stag do something that epitomizes 'large' during the biggest sporting spectacle of the year. This was the starting point of the brief, and we are excited that this idea truly allows every cricket fan to create their own unique 'Live it Large' experience. I am confident that this power of creativity fuelled by technology, will not only deliver brand engagement but enhance the love for the brand multi-fold."
Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, "Cricket World Cup is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated sports properties and this World Cup 2023 is touted to be the greatest ever. Through this collaboration, we aim to extend brand synergies and offer a unique, memorable, and thrilling ‘Live it Large’ experience to each and every cricket fan".
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India said "This campaign provided us a big platform where we could showcase how modern creativity can be infused into the Indian Cricket fandom. It's a great example of how technology can be used to enhance and enrich our connection to sports and entertainment. This multi-faceted campaign has the potential to inspire fans to become more deeply involved in their favorite sport, creating memorable moments and experiences that will stay with them for a long time."
Aditya Joshi, Founding Partner, Artizens Events & Experiential Solutions said "As technology partners to this innovative campaign, we are trying to harness the connection with the Generation Large who crave for social currency and vicarious thrills by bringing together AI and Machine learning and creating a never seen before immersive experience."
The ICC Men’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023. Royal Stag is an associate partner for all ICC events.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Focus on your ‘khoobsurat chinta’ not financial ones, says Tata Capital in new film
The film stars brand ambassador Shubman Gill
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 5:15 PM | 2 min read
Tata Capital, the financial services company of the Tata Group, has unveiled a new campaign featuring their brand ambassador Shubman Gill. The campaign is based on the insight that financial worries often take centre stage and customers get less time to focus on and enjoy the meaningful and important moments in their lives. The campaign urges customers to rely on Tata Capital to take care of all their financial worries and focus on more meaningful things (what they call ‘Khoobsurat Chinta’). The campaign will bring to life the brands’ purpose of being a responsible financial partner fulfilling India’s aspirations.
The campaign is comprised of 5 films, a key brand film and 4 shorter product films. The brand film is a metaphor of Shubman’s own journey where his father took care of all his needs, allowing him to focus on his own ‘Khoobsurat Chinta’– his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team. The emotionally charged campaign unfolds through a touching narrative, highlighting Shubman’s achievements and his father’s role as an enabler in guiding him on the road to success. It draws parallels to Tata Capital’s role as an enabler in helping its customers achieve their dreams and aspirations. Shubman’s journey in the world of cricket also mirrors Tata Capital’s journey of growth in the financial services sector, which is driven by passion, skill, and relentless pursuit of excellence.
In addition, the set of four short product films (Two-wheeler Loan, Home Loan, Personal Loan & Business Loan) are themed around getting instant loans through a seamless process from Tata Capital. These films also ride on the same theme of allowing customers to focus on ‘Khoobsurat Chinta’ by enabling loans easily. The campaign will run over a period of 5 to 6 weeks and will be visible across TV, OOH, Print, Social Media and other digital platforms.
Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer- Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital said, “The essence of the campaign thought is to portray Tata Capital as an enabler in the financial journey of our customers, while allowing them to focus on life’s beautiful moments. Khoobsurat chinta are those beautiful ‘worries’ which we enjoy thinking about, such as the colours of a new home or the venue for a wedding. The campaign uses Shubman’s life story as a metaphor of how one can focus on the more meaningful things in life when financial worries are taken away.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bacardi India’s Legacy Collective with Ranbir Kapoor
The film celebrates the spirit of homegrown brands in the country
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
Bacardi’s LEGACY COLLECTIVE has launched its latest campaign featuring a TVC with brand ambassador and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Launched across TV, Social Media, Digital and Cinemas, the brand film drives home the message that a legacy is not just for a chosen few, and with time as one’s ally everyone can carve their own legacy by staying true to their passion.
Bacardi launched LEGACY COLLECTIVE in December last year with the iconic actor Ranbir Kapoor as the face of the brand. The launch of its latest brand film comes as another step in this direction, aimed to celebrate and empower the spirit of homegrown brands in the country.
Commenting on the launch, Ayaesha Gooptu, Head of Domestic Brown Spirits, Bacardi, India & LEGACY COLLECTIVE, said, “Furthering our dedication amidst the emboldening make-in-india wave in the country, LEGACY COLLECTIVE is thrilled to bring to Indian audiences this latest TVC that beautifully captures the ethos of the platform. Featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor, this first-of-its-kind film is our ode to the spirit of those disruptors, innovators, and changemakers who are crafting a new legacy for the future of lifestyle in India with their relentless passion and creativity.”
Talking about his experience, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Being a part of the LEGACY COLLECTIVE journey has been a thoroughly heartwarming experience. I really enjoyed working on the latest film that celebrates the power of building one’s own legacy in one’s own individualistic way. This is something that truly resonates with me as well, making it a project I will always cherish.”
Explaining the idea behind the campaign, Pravin Sutar, Head of Creative Orchard Advertising Pvt. Ltd., said, “At its heart, LEGACY COLLECTIVE is about progress and inspiring everyone to embrace their individual journey to success by staying true to their passion. Our campaign reflects on the insight that when time is your ally, you can carve your own legacy. And the film featuring the imitable Ranbir Kapor, an icon himself, perfectly delivers this message to our audiences.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube