Vicks sings a paean to India in sign language
The film has been released in collaboration with ‘India Signing Hands’ - an organization dedicated for the deaf community of India
Vicks Cough Drops has launched a special Indian Sign Language version of the #VicksKholIndiaBol Cheer Anthem in collaboration with ‘India Signing Hands’ - an organization dedicated to promoting Education, Awareness, and Accessibility for the Deaf Community in India.
Vicks Cough Drops has always been known for its campaigns highlighting how it has enabled Indians to speak up in critical moments of life without any khich khich. Earlier this month, Vicks Cough Drops joined hands with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh to unveil its new #VicksKholIndiaBol Cheer Anthem celebrating our nation’s boundless enthusiasm for cricket and enable 142 crore Voice champions to cheer for their team this cricket season.
Sahil Sethi, Category Leader – Personal Healthcare, P&G India stated, "Our #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem in collaboration with Yuvraj Singh, aims to inspire millions to cheer aloud with a khich khich free voice and support their team this cricket season with a josh like never before. Towards ensuring that no cheer goes unheard, we are delighted to launch a special version of this anthem in Indian Sign Language in collaboration with India Signing Hands for the 6.3 crore hearing-impaired cricket fans. Directed, performed, and edited by enthusiastic members of the hearing-impaired community from India Signing Hands, in collaboration with Vicks India, the sign language version brings together this special community of fans in cheering through their gestures, and celebrating their passion for the game.”
Mr. Alok Kejriwal, Founder & CEO – India Signing Hands shared, “It's crucial to recognize that the individuals of the deaf community possess extraordinary talents, just like anyone else. However, due to the physical constraints, they often find themselves and their voices hidden from the larger narrative of the society. Vicks has been a household brand for many of us, and we were so excited to be approached by Vicks Cough Drops to create this fun anthem in Indian Sign language to enable the deaf to also join in to cheer during this cricket season. The experience was incredibly moving. The participants, who often struggle to express themselves, found their voices through the anthem. They felt empowered, and the recording process became a memorable journey for many, filled with emotion and joy. We applaud Vicks Cough Drops for this inclusive effort and thank Yuvraj for his enthusiastic support.”
The anthem features passionate fans from the community and Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh himself grooving to the lyrics using the Indian Sign Language.
“I enjoyed learning and performing the #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem in Indian Sign Language. I thank Vicks and India Signing hands for this opportunity to connect with this very special community of cricket fans,” said Yuvraj Singh while sharing his experience.
Building a business is a marathon, not a sprint: Priyanka Gill, Good Glamm
As part of the e4m D2C Revolution series, we spoke to the Co-founder of Good Glamm Group on brand building, acquisitions, aligning with celebrities and much more
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
In this episode of e4m D2C Revolution we have with us Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group. She spoke on the key to establishing a cohort of brands that cater to different audiences and many other aspects of the D2C industry.
Kickstarting with challenges, she said, “We recognise each brand, each platform, has to stand on its own. At that moment all the principles of brand building come into play like what is the brand voice, what does the brand stand for, the brand values, who is the brand addressing and more.”
When it comes to the aggressive acquisitions the Group makes, the executive shared there was a lot of thought that goes behind before acquiring any brand. The most important prerequisite is to see whether the founder’s thought aligns with the Good Glamm Group.
But, maintaining a seamless consumer experience across every brand and every channel is another challenge a brand GGC may face since they cater to a different audience with every sub-brand. On this, Gill shared that the secret to maintaining this lies in the uniformity of communication that is disseminated from every brand. While, the communication for MyGlamm may be diametrically different from Sirona but within the brand the same tone of voice, same communication is maintained. For each brand, the reason to exist and the reason to believe are very well-defined.
Dia Mirza recently invested in Baby Chakra. For the brand, being able to partner with celebrities who have a very engaging social media following, and to bring them in not just as a brand ambassador but a strategic partner is a strategy that has worked in the past, she said.
“From Manish Malhotra, to Shraddha Kapoor for MyGlamm to Twinkle Khanna for Tweak to even Dia Mirza now, all of them align beautifully with the brand ethos and believe in the brand values,” said Gill.
Coming to consumer behaviour shifts in the last year, Gill believes they are an ever-evolving set of folks. The most evident shift is the high-end luxury segment and the value segment working really well.
Secondly, there is a huge shift from tier one to tier two. Consumer demand is not huge just in metro cities, but in other parts too. This holds true for online D2C for GGC as well.
Thirdly, the consumer today knows what they want. They want value, they want something that looks interesting, and is long-lasting and the idea of personalisation is very important.
The Group’s ultimate goal was to always go public, according to Gill. “Being public-market ready means to see the other players around and learn from them. Especially with the general elections coming up, we are very excited to launch our IPO next year since the consumer activeness will be at its best.”
Gill also shared one tip she should have told herself as a young entrepreneur. “I wish I knew it’s a marathon and not a sprint. The hyper-enthusiasm you have as a young entrepreneur is very exhausting.”
She added, “Self-care is another aspect that is very important to take care of. Your physical health, social interactions and mental wellness, all three should be well-balanced. These help you to be a better team player, a better entrepreneur and a better leader.”
Humanizing our brand image has always been the core objective: Charu Malhotra, APL Apollo
Malhotra, who recently joined APL Apollo Tubes as Chief Brand Officer and Group Head Marketing, talks about the brand's marketing strategy and more
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 9:00 AM | 5 min read
Charu Malhotra, who recently joined APL Apollo Tubes as Chief Brand Officer and Group Head Marketing, talks to e4m on the brand’s plans to grow awareness and the challenges and opportunities in selling physical infrastructure products in the increasingly digital ecosystems.
Excerpts:
In a market where products are seen as a commodity, how can a brand create a lasting competitive advantage? Can you provide insights into how APL Apollo is evolving as a brand within the commoditized building material industry to ensure a strong market position and presence?
At APL Apollo, our strategy revolves around a simple principle-delivering excellence. This approach has become synonymous with our brand name, signifying quality and reliability. Therefore, this strategy is made possible because of the resilient efforts of our R&D team towards creating a superior range of products that add value to our customers' projects. Equally important is our strong emphasis on understanding the unique demands of our customers. This includes offering customised solutions and excellent customer service, which sets us apart in this market.
The building material industry has witnessed a remarkable transfer in the past few decades as it has shifted from commodity based to a brand driven phenomenon. The Infra industry is close to following where steel products which were once considered a part of a purely functional commodity industry are now being driven by a very focused market strategy to create equity, awareness and an aura around the brand that personalised it to create meaningful engagement and experience with the customers and masses at large.
What strategies do you plan to implement to strengthen the brand's position in its category and what would be the primary brand priorities and aspirations over the next couple of years?
As mentioned earlier, today's well-read evolved customer wants to engage with a brand that stands for the larger purpose. APL Apollo, a brand that manufactures structured steel tubes that paves the way for a new age construction, it is important for customers to know how the brand is paving the way to a more sustainable greener construction and hence generate brand love and positive brand 'halo' as for most compelling brands today, people are buying into "WHY YOU DO IT"?
The marketing strategy will incorporate a gamut of conventional as well as new age marketing activities.
Considering our wide team from our channel partners to influencers like fabricators to contractors to architects and structural consultants to project owners, government entities, bureaucrats and diplomats, we will follow hybrid marketing and focus on brand awareness and increasing brand equity not just for the stakeholders but also the masses. As lines between B2B and B2C marketing are diminishing today, it is so important to associate the masses as well.
OOH and TV media will be a crucial part of the media mix along with the digital marketing to reach the right stakeholders. The right platforms on digital/print will be chosen to establish thoughtful leadership and a voice of authority in the steel tube industry and be a major contributor in nation building by promoting green construction.
Our primary objective over the next couple of years is an effort to ingrain sustainability into the very fabric of our brand identity. In today's world where consumer values are increasingly shaped by social responsibility, we've recognized the necessity to align with these principles. This goes beyond just mere green initiatives as we are aiming to embody sustainability in every aspect of our business, from manufacturing processes to products. On that front, the company is currently sourcing 38% of its energy requirements from renewable sources and recycling 27% of its water consumption along with our innovative environment-friendly products which save 2,50,000 trees every year. Moreover, APL Apollo's objective is to become a net-zero company by 2050. With these efforts, we aim to solidify our position as a forward-thinking brand within the steel tubes industry
How does the brand, a highly technical one, plan to enhance its humanization in connecting with audiences and potential consumers?
In this industry, humanizing our brand image has always been the core objective. Tackling this inherent challenge, we are consistently sharing stories of the individuals who drive our brand, from skilled workers in our manufacturing facilities to the experts in our R&D team. By championing the passion and skills of our team, we aim to create a genuine human connection with our customers. Additionally, we make efforts to actively engage with them and figure out their unique preferences while being responsive to their feedback. The overall idea is to highlight the fact that businesses, even in a technical field like ours, are ultimately powered by people.
What are your thoughts on the future of marketing for infrastructure brands such as yours?
Looking at the future, several key marketing aspects would be instrumental for success. First, we believe that maintaining a strong customer relationship will be the cornerstone of our marketing strategy as we must connect with our customers to address their unique needs. Furthermore, aligning our brand image with the rising significance of purpose led brands is key, especially in today's market which puts a strong emphasis on sustainability and transparency. At the same time, thought leadership will also be crucial in our marketing strategy as we contribute to the larger discussion within the industry by sharing valuable insights which would further solidify our position as market creators. The whole “Aura of Brand” will play a crucial role in the future with this industry witnessing brands getting more engaged and providing a unique experience to the customers.
The play of AI based tools will define newer ways of product marketing, with the use of Chatbots and other Assistants will help better brand experience guiding them through the buyer journey. Creating engaging and informational content will be the king and hence video/assets in nuggets will drive social media marketing.
Loyalty programs for influencers will be driving a key force with these stakeholders, and hence creating brand loyalists or evangelists will be imperative.
Makani Creatives wins integrated creative mandate for Paragon’s Stimulus and Eeken
With the partnership, Paragon looks to tap into the younger generations
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 6:21 PM | 2 min read
Footwear brands Stimulus and Eeken, subsidiaries of the Paragon group, have appointed Makani Creatives as their AOR to handle the Brand Creative and Social Media mandates for both brands.
Speaking on the vision for the brands, Shawn Chandy, CMO, Paragon Footwear, said, “Our products are not just made for our consumers, they are inspired by them. With this partnership, we look forward to tapping into Makani’s pulse on the younger generations and connecting meaningfully and deeply with our consumers.”
Pavan Punjabi, Chief Integration Officer, Makani Creatives said, “It is very exciting to work on brands whose purpose is clearly defined and promises to deliver more than just stylish products. Both brands have a shared DNA but distinct purpose. Stimulus is the true representation of India. It is a catalyst that will help Indians push beyond their limit and achieve what they set their eyes on. Eeken is a celebration of the lightness and joy of being young. Our role is primarily to help both the brands communicate across diverse mediums- be it mainline, digital or on-ground, without losing out its core essence.
Speaking of the association, Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice-President at Paragon Footwear added, "Both Stimulus and Eeken are on an accelerating growth trajectory and we are excited to have Makani Creatives partner with us bringing their expertise in the footwear category and creative thinking that balances fashion and storytelling.”
Bajaj reaffirms 'built-for-life' philosophy in ad for new range of mixer grinder
The TVC film unveiling the latest mixer grinders is conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 4:19 PM | 1 min read
Consumer appliance brand Bajaj has launched a new campaign #RukeNahiToonteNahi to unveil its a new range of Mixer Grinders right in time for the festive season. The pan India multimedia campaign features the industry-first 'Military Grade Jars' and reiterates the BAJAJ’s promise of 'Built for Life'. The TVC film unveiling the latest mixer grinders is conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India.
Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director and Head of Creative, McCann India said, "We have unveiled an engaging campaign, reaffirming Bajaj’s “Built for Life” philosophy. Our brand film underscores the strength and resilience of these Military Grade Jars, showcasing their ability to effortlessly conquer daily grinding tasks – a reflection of the indomitable spirit of our lives, that remain steadfast in the face of all adversities."
This launch comes just ahead of the festive allowing Indian consumers to upgrade to the new model and this also makes for a great gift for the wedding season.
Microsoft rings up $56.5 billion in Q3 revenues, up by 13%
Its Search and News Advertising Revenue rose by 10% year on year
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 3:53 PM | 2 min read
It’s been a good quarter for Microsoft. Not only was the company’s acquisition of gaming titan Activison Blizzard, the largest of its kind till now, finally concluded last week, but its Quarter 3 Reports showed sustained growth during a turbulent time for tech companies as well as the larger global economy.
The company reported a 13% increase in revenue, amounting to $56.5 billion, while its Search and News Advertising Revenue rose by 10% year on year, excluding traffic acquisition costs. This comes even as Microsoft is betting heavily on the incorporation of OpenAI’s Chat GPT to power its Bing browser in an attempt to break Alphabet’s stranglehold on the Search market.
In his shareholder letter that accompanied the report, Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft wrote, “Although it’s early in our journey, Bing users engaged in more than 1 billion chats and created more than 750 million images over the past year as they apply these new tools to get things done. And Edge has taken share for nine consecutive quarters.”
“More broadly, we continue to expand our opportunity in advertising. This year, Netflix chose us as its exclusive technology and sales partner for its first ad-supported subscription offering, a validation of the differentiated value we provide to any publisher looking for a flexible partner to build and innovate with them,” he added.
Indeed, Microsoft, like its industry peers, is betting big on Generative AI, using it to power everything from the Microsoft Office 360 Suite and its Copilot tool to its Azure platform.
Nadella also noted that LinkedIn’s revenue surpassed $15 billion for the first time this fiscal year on the strength of an 8% increase in revenue. Other highlighted products that saw growth include its Intelligent Cloud unit which generated a revenue of $24.3 billion, thanks to a 29% rise in Azure platform revenue. The Windows OS and Other Products segment also saw sales increase to $13.7 billion, while its business segment saw growth of $18.2 billion.
Jacqueline Fernandez stars in new campaign for Lotus Herbals
The TVC focuses on the newly launched Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C Gel- Crème SPF 20
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 1:46 PM | 2 min read
Beauty care company Lotus Herbals unveils a new campaign with actor and brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez, for its WhiteGlow Vitamin C range of skin care products. As the face of the brand, Jacqueline will appear in a multimedia campaign which will run across TV, digital, social media platforms and multiplexes PAN India. The new TVC primarily focuses on the newly launched Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C Gel- Crème SPF 20.
Mr. Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says “Lotus has been an innovator in beauty and we are happy to introduce the unique Lotus WhiteGlow Vitamin C Gel Creme, an innovative extension of our immensely popular WhiteGlow skincare series. Committed to formulating clean & transformative beauty solutions tailored for Indian skin, the WhiteGlow Vitamin C Gel Creme represents a true breakthrough with a unique Gel Creme formulation made to revolutionize the way you experience radiant beauty.”
The Brand Ambassador for Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow, Actress Jacqueline Fernandez elaborates, “The last 5 years of my association with Lotus Herbals has been an absolutely delightful journey. I’m not only their biggest fan but also a very satisfied customer. Once again, they have managed to leave me spell-bound with their new and innovative WhiteGlow Vitamin C range and I can vouch it’s going to be a game-changer in the skincare category. Now, get ready to experience a radiant transformation – the natural way. Your skin deserves this nourishing magic!"
As the face for Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow, the actress will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, digital, in store, POP and social media platforms. With its biggest media plan for Lotus WhiteGlow Gel Creme the brand will run a TVC with Jacqueline, on top performing GEC channels and Mega Impact properties. Targeting a wider audience the TVC will be aired across top performing regional channels and shows. The campaign will also run on the brands social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. In-store branding and POP will include banners, danglers, table-tops and posters. Additionally, the brand film will play along movie blockbusters across multiplexes PAN India to attract maximum eyeballs and enhance brand visibility.
