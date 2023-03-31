In IPL season, Yuvi & Bhajji bat for other sports in new Cadbury Dairy Milk campaign
#CheerForAllSports takes an inclusive approach towards sports like wrestling, boxing, hockey, table tennis, etc. which are often sidelined for cricket
With cricket mania in India reaching fever pitch and with more games coming up in the next couple of months, Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched its latest campaign, #CheerForAllSports. Guided by the brand’s purpose to inspire generosity in people, the multichannel campaign aims to bring India together to cheer for the Indian athletes across other sports who will be playing during the same time as IPL. With this, the brand is taking another step forward to encourage India to share and participate in the happiness of others. This time, the brand is nudging that— ‘Har Indian team ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Hokar Dekho’, by supporting Indian athletes as they compete in wrestling, boxing, hockey, table tennis and other tournaments across the globe.
The idea #CheerForAllSports is also being manifested at the back of a tech-enabled engagement wherein the special INR 100 pack of Cadbury Dairy Milk— with a unique font at the front with each letter representing a different sport, comes with a QR code. This code, when scanned, will lead to a microsite with a calendar of other sporting events during the same period as the upcoming IPL season. This dedicated microsite allows users to sign up for reminders and includes links to watch and support India in other sports. Taking this a step further, the brand has made arrangements for screens to be put up at stadiums where Indian athletes will be playing, to showcase the people who join the stream to cheer for the Indian athletes. When a viewer joins the link shared via the microsite, they will join thousands more as they all come together to cheer for India— no matter where they are!
Speaking on the idea behind the campaign, Mr. Nitin Saini, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk has been successfully fostering the spirit of generosity through its heartfelt campaigns. We have been consistently shining a spotlight on the unacknowledged, such as the ground staff and women in sports. Therefore, this year, we are taking the idea of generosity a step forward to other sports with Cadbury Dairy Milk #CheerForAllSports campaign. In a cricket loving nation like India, laurels won by athletes of other sports can often go unnoticed. Through this campaign, we aim to change this narrative and get India to cheer for athletes across other sports. We hope that our campaign inspires consumers to participate in the happiness of talented Indian athletes, evoking a sense of acchai and mithaas around all of us.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, commented, “#CheerForAllSports is our labor of love that's been 8 months in the making. In India, cricket is nothing short of a religion. It enjoys fandom that in unfathomable. But there are countless sports and countless sportspersons that remain unacknowledged, no matter the glory they bring our nation. This IPL season, Cadbury Dairy Milk is proud to create a platform to help celebrate these unsung sports and their heroes. The biggest challenge was to conceptualize an entire ecosystem that would revolutionize how every Indian could easily cheer for and lend their support to all sports. This phygital ecosystem was painstakingly engineered through association with sporting federations to integrate live digital and on-ground fan experiences. #CheerForAllSports will help curate the season's sporting calendar on an immersive and experiential microsite where you can watch live games along with Yuvi and Bhaji, and most importantly, brings all of these fans right into the stadium to create a thundering cheer for our unsung heroes.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head – West, Wavemaker India, further highlighted, “We are trying to achieve something ingenious. We will be leveraging the scale of IPL to get the cricket cheering audiences to #CheerForAllSports. For this we have partnered with Star Sports, Jio Cinema and some of the popular sports celebrities in India. We are excited about how our online platform will enable participation and support cricket audiences to virtually cheer for Indian team participating in other sports”
Along with the shorties with Yuvraj and Harbhajan who are seen celebrating the win for other sports, the brand through their main film also captured key Indian Table Tennis, Hockey, Wrestling and Boxing athletes including Sharath Kamal, Diya Chitale, Hardik Singh, Varun Kumar and Deepak Puniya. In the film, these accomplished athletes talk about their experience of winning glory for the country in an empty stadium, and how this affects every sportsman’s morale. The film also shows Yuvraj and Harbhajan talking about their experiences through their career, playing for a stadium of fans cheering them on, and how they would want the same for all athletes representing India. The film goes on to show what having fans by their side, supporting them would mean for athletes.
"As we all know, in India the popularity of other sports is not as much as cricket is. Through its #CheerForAllSports campaign, Cadbury Dairy Milk is encouraging people to cheer for Indian athletes from other sports, which is a positive change. Amongst the many sportspeople, the campaign features some stars like Sharath Kamal (TT), Varun Kumar, and Hardik Singh (Hockey). #CheerForAllSports will get these stars in the spotlight and generate more support for non-cricket sports! added Jigar Rambhia, COO, Sporjo.”
This unique campaign will be supported by a 360-degree approach, including on-ground and instore activations, along with OOH activations outside the cricket stadiums. Cadbury Dairy Milk will also bring this alive through partnerships on social media and platforms such as The Bharat Army and CricBuzz, along with influencer engagement, and strategic engagement on social media channels.
TVS Eurogrip Tyres rides on MS Dhoni’s sense of humour in IPL 2023 campaign
Campaign focusses on the tyre brand’s product features and relates it to MSD’s on-field escapades
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 3:12 PM | 2 min read
TVS Eurogrip, a 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand, has launched a comprehensive brand campaign with a series of ad films, bringing out the humorous best of M S Dhoni.
Leveraging the brand’s second year of partnership with IPL team CSK, the brand films have MS Dhoni sharing gripping stories from the field with his CSK teammates Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar and others. The films laced with humour, match Dhoni’s cricketing skills to specific unique attributes of TVS Eurogrip tyres.
Sharing details about the campaign, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “As the IPL extravaganza returns to all cities across India after a gap of three years, we are excited to rollout a fresh brand campaign to mark our second year of association with Chennai Super Kings as Principal Sponsor. The nuances of our product features have been brought out well in the new films. TVS Eurogrip is all about high performance and the best tyre technology that gives riders superior confidence on the roads. Similarly, CSK is one of the most consistent and performing teams in the IPL arena. We are sure our continued association would lead to winning strides for both partners.”
The latest campaign is in line with the company’s ambition of building a youthful, vibrant brand that resonates with millennial and Gen Z Indian riders and aims to strengthen TVS Eurogrip’s positioning as “The Bike Tyre Specialist”. The ads focus on the high-speed stability, superior wet grip and anti-skid properties of the tyres and will be aired starting 31st March 2023, in sync with the start of the tournament. There is a complete surround programme planned for the on-air campaign across social media, traditional media like print and outdoor as well as on-ground activations.
Rohit Sharma turns politician for Ceat’s new campaign
The film also features Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 3:04 PM | 3 min read
Tyre manufacturer CEAT Ltd has launched its new TVC for its four-wheeler SUV tyre range. The TVC features Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian Men’s Cricket team, and two exciting young players, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill - with all three of them featuring in somewhat different roles in the new advert. With the forthcoming cricket season, the three cricketers are all set to spread the message and highlight the importance of having good SUV tyres that can handle speed as well as offer a superior grip.
The new TVC conceptualised by Ogilvy, features an SUV with Rohit Sharma as a busy politician riding in the back seat and sharing nuggets of political wisdom. A bespectacled Shubman Gill, as a typically harried-looking politician’s secretary busy on his cell phone, is quickly alerted to his master’s latest pontification by the chauffeur, played by Shreyas Iyer in the video. As the secretary frantically searches for a pen to record the advice, just at that instant, around a sharp bend, a group of protestors suddenly appear in the middle of the road. The driver has to brake hard and swerve fast to prevent an accident. Once done, he is quick to repeat their master’s advice - the importance of ‘speed and grip’ in the context of both driving as also in politics. This analogy echoes the same attributes as exemplified by CEAT Tyres - and is demonstrated by Shreyas Iyer in adroitly avoiding an accident because of the superior grip of CEAT’s new SUV tyres at high speed. “You should definitely write it down”, reiterates Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill to reinforce the message. The gospel for success in politics and that of safety on the roads is the same, as the TVC playfully tries to show.
The campaign once again leads back to CEAT’s purpose of ‘Making Mobility Safer & Smarter. Everyday’.
Speaking on the campaign, Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer - CEAT Limited said, "It’s the cricket season and CEAT is thrilled to get 3 of India’s top cricketers - Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill in ‘never seen before’ avatars. CEAT’s wide range of SUV tyres have a unique capability to provide both speed and control while delivering on its promise of safety and comfort. Our range of offerings, which include SportDrive SUV, CrossDrive SUV and SecuraDrive SUV address a wide range of on-road and off-road requirements.”
Rohit Joseph, Senior Creative Director, Ogilvy adds “In general, creatives are a little vary of sportsmen, when it comes to performing in front of camera. Scripts are watered down, roles are pruned, lines shortened or a ‘propah’ actor is built in for heavy lifting. But this time around, with CEAT’s conviction, the team got the confidence to go beyond the norm. We had three star players, acting out of their skin (and such a commendable job), in a duration strait-jacket of 20 seconds, segueing into tyre story, effortlessly. We are quite thrilled with the result, and awaiting all the brand love this one will garner in coming days.”
ABP News & Ozone Locks turn on election fever with ‘Ab Chalegi Finger Key’ campaign
The ‘Ab Chalegi Finger Key’ campaign brought out a brilliant connection between a digital lock and electronic voting machine amid elections
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
ABP Network in association with Ozone Locks rolled out a special show named ‘Ab chalegi finger key’ which was a great hit amidst the last assembly elections held in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The show, which was in line with the Ozone Locks’ new offerings of locks and safes with fingerprint lock system, also inspired people to vote responsibly during election. ABP News along with Ozone Locks brought out a brilliant connection between the digital lock and electronic voting machine, thus giving a push to its already popular campaign highlighting that a ‘finger’ has the power to secure not just the locks and safes but also the future of the government. The aim of the special show ‘Ab chalegi finger key’ was to highlight two messages- to let people know that a finger has the power to open a lock, particularly a digital one that Ozone Locks offer, hence fingerprint lock system becomes important and second, a finger can secure the future of the country by clicking on the party symbol as per the voter’s choice.
ABP News created a set of creative episodes and an intriguing anthem to highlight the offerings of Ozone Locks during a special show named ‘Ab Chalegi Finger Key’ which was aired from Monday to Friday. During the show, ABP News teams went to different states where elections were scheduled and heard the choices of the voters. ABP News left no stone unturned in their efforts and was successful in sending out a message that the ultimate weapon is a common man’s finger. To drive engagement, the news channel inspired people to use the power of their finger by casting their votes, click a selfie after casting the vote and share by tagging ABP’s official social media handles & using hashtag #AbChalegiFingerKey. Also, a special integration was aired in the evening debate show ‘Hunkaar’ where ABP News Senior Anchor ‘Rubika Liyaquat’ urged people to go out and make a difference with their vote by saying ‘Ab Chalegi Finger Key’.
Abhishek Agarwal, President- Strategy at Ozone Group, said, “We conceptualized a campaign with ABP News around ‘Ab chalegi finger key’, which was around our fingerprint locks and safes in correlation with the state elections. So, the concept was to build content around voter empowerment and how we can push people to go out and vote. So, ABP News created a set of really creative episodes along with an anthem for this particular campaign and we went into the different parts of the different states that are going into the elections and heard the choices that the voters were making and the beliefs that they had, directly from them. It was a wonderful experience working with the team, they went out of their way, the turnaround time was very quick, and we look forward to working with them.”
My11Circle's campaign set to make the IPL season ‘thriller’
The title sponsors of Lucknow Super Giants has unveiled multiple campaigns and initiatives to engage fans and players
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 1:26 PM | 2 min read
Games24x7 is bringing a new mystery to this IPL season with an exciting new campaign for its fantasy sports platform, My11Circle. The leading fantasy cricket platform and official title sponsor of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has unveiled an exciting lineup of fan engagement campaigns for the upcoming cricket season.
With campaigns like ‘Bade Se Bada’, ‘Locker Room Stories’, and ‘Out of the Park’, My11Circle aims to provide fans with a unique and entertaining experience throughout the season.
Commenting on the campaign, Saroj Panigrahi, Senior Vice-President, My11Circle, said, “At My11Circle, we have always kept the user at the centre. Our campaigns are based on the insights which we draw from our users and that’s the reason they resonate extremely well with our audience. We are positive that the new campaigns will strike a chord with our players and elevate their engagement on the platform.”
The campaign features a series of films with My11Circle’s brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill donning the roles of larger-than-life figures that symbolize My11Circle offering for this season and promises a visual treat. In a unique twist, while the campaign announces the second prize worth INR 1 crore, it leaves fans guessing on what will be the first prize.
The campaign has been created by The Script Room. Commenting on the association, Ayyappan Raj, Co-Founder, The Script Room live said, “It was great working with the My11Circle team in creating another exciting IPL campaign. The collaboration resulted in an interesting concept - promote the second prize, thereby creating intrigue and excitement towards the first prize. We’ve built upon our very successful campaign “The Giants” and taken it a step further with the idea of “bade se bada” for a creative visualization.”
Whistling Woods International’s campaign speaks of breaking stereotypes
#IWasTold features successful alumnae over the past 16 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 12:55 PM | 2 min read
Whistling Woods International (WWI) has endeavoured a social initiative by launching a new 360-degree women-centric campaign. The campaign #IWasTold, features successful alumnae over the past 16 years, which aims to break the stereotypes regarding women due to cultural conditioning. Breaking biases around women's career choices is the fundamental thought of the campaign.
“Whistling Woods has always encouraged equal opportunities for men and women. The #The IWasTold campaign recognises the various challenges women have to face in the journey of achieving their dreams. Women’s Day, this year, has reconciled with our annual event, Alumni Engagement Month, where we celebrate our alumni and their achievements, hence we felt it’s the best time to celebrate our alumnae, who we are ever so proud of,” said Meghna Ghai Puri, President, Whistling Woods International.
Sharing her thoughts about the IWD2023 campaign, Riddhi Bhogi, Head - Marketing & Brand Communication, WWI said, "At Whistling Woods International, we have always encouraged our female students, staff and faculty to break the glass ceiling and pursue their passion. With the #IWasTold campaign, we would like to encourage women, at large, to break away from the gender-based biases and prejudices that have been part of our everyday life, both in terms of personal and professional aspects, over the years. The campaign seeks to raise awareness and enable women to achieve her dreams and fulfill her aspirations."
The campaign is garnering a huge response on social media, where students are sharing stories of what they were told not to do or pursue. Few posts such as “#IwasTold that Women Are Meant To Build Homes Not Brands”, “#IwasTold that Passion For Sports Is Better Left As A Spectator”, “#IwasTold that only fair skinned women get cast in films” are spreading an awareness about the struggles women face in their everyday lives. This campaign is in a pursuit to celebrate women who are powerful, independent, limitless, and willing to define and live life by their own rules. The campaign has also been featured in the Highlighted section of Ads of the World.
Varun Dhawan revists 'Judwaa' role for Navratna Active Deo Talc ad
The commercial has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 10:27 AM | 2 min read
Navratna Active Deo Talc brings back Varun to play a double role in its new commercial. Brought to life by the popular film director, Vasan Bala, the film is a fun take on the Bollywood trope of a brothers’ reunion.
Conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company, the campaign showcases the benefits of Navratna Active Deo Talc in the summer season. With the double role of Arun and Varun, two long-lost brothers running towards each other, the film beautifully depicts what happens when one of the brothers doesn’t use the product, sweating profusely and trying unsuccessfully to keep himself cool.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, Emami Limited, said, “We wanted to leverage Varun’s signature fun style of acting. And what better way to do it than with such a filmy script. Bichede Bhaiyon ka mela main milan, but with a twist. So far, the audience reception has been extremely positive and of course, even the internal teams are very pleased with it. I think we have proved this film a worthy sequel to Judwaa 2.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the Content Director, said, “Navratna Talc has had a legacy of creating iconic ads, including with Shah Rukh and Varun as well. So, it was a challenge making it different and yet keeping the essence of it intact. Given that Varun also starred in Judwaa 2, we found the perfect opportunity to recreate the filmy reunion. We even roped in Vasan Bala who did a fantastic job of making this a proper Bollywood act. And obviously, Varun’s spontaneity added a lot of fun to the film as well. This simply goes to show that people still love the good old Bollywood masala, there’s no need to always do something different, sometimes all it takes is a bit of fun.”
The campaign has gone live on all media channels and is making quite an impact on social media, digital and outdoor media platforms.
The Advertising Club’s 54th Abbys to be held from May 24-26
The Abby Awards will be a part of the Goafest 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 6:20 PM | 4 min read
The Advertising Club revs up to announce the 54th edition of ABBYs, South Asia’s Gold standard, which has been recognizing creative excellence in advertising for over five decades. Held over three days, The ABBY Awards, are scheduled to take place on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.
The preeminent awards for Creativity, Media, and Communication have once again partnered with The One Show, the world’s most prestigious award program, to upheave the global standards of judging, jury selection, and transparency to the already revered and celebrated ABBY Awards.
With a promise to bring global recognition to outstanding achievements in creative advertising, the ABBYs make for a highly coveted award property. Undoubtedly, the biggest and the most prestigious ad award show in the country, wins at the ABBYs, over the years, have further gone on to win international recognitions at Cannes and One Show, setting new benchmarks on scale and innovation.
With preparations in full momentum, The Advertising Club also announces the Awards Governing Committee for the 54th edition of ABBYs which includes:
- Partha Sinha, President Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club
- Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council
- Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council
- Ajay Chandwani, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club
- Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, IPG Mediabrands
- Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice-President, The Times of India Group
- Prasanth Kumar, CEO, Group M South Asia
- Jaideep Gandhi, Founder, Another Idea
- Mohit Joshi, Managing Director, Havas Media
- Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe
- Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications
- Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka Advertising
The list of international judges will be announced by The One Show after the process of selection of both Indian and international juries. The Abby Awards will represent the South Asia region that includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and has been doing so since 2004.
Providing in-depth recognition and increasing participation opportunity, the ABBY Awards has witnessed the introduction of new sub-categories in Digital Technology, Mobile, Design, and Audio Technology based on valuable feedback from the creative professionals of the industry in the annual town hall conducted by The Advertising Club.
The Radio category has now evolved into the Audio category with the introduction of Content, the new sub-categories are in Use of Music, Sound Design, Script, Casting, Performance, Audio Technology, Voice Activation, Branded Content, Podcasts, and Content placement.
Speaking on the initiative, Partha Sinha, President Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “With ABBYs, we at The Advertising Club, owe it to the industry and colleagues to present an award show that is authentic, transparent, and of global standards. For 54 years, ABBYs have been pivotal in recognizing creativity and innovation in India's communication industry. To elevate its presence on the global stage, we continue to augment its significance, and therefore associating with 'The One Show' once again provides the necessary impetus. We look forward to witnessing a lot of innovative work this year that will go on to live up to the repute of being the most coveted award property in South Asia.”
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council, and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said, “In addition to being a significant platform for young creative professionals in the industry to exhibit their ground-breaking work accomplished throughout the year, the ABBY Awards have consistently been the most anticipated event at Goafest. We look forward to seeing outstanding creative work being recognized and appreciated at ABBYs this year.”
Speaking on the association, Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity, said, “Our association with the ABBY Awards, last year, helped in pushing the creative envelope much further. As the world’s premier non-profit advertising and design awards program, The One Show takes pride in continuing the partnership with The Advertising Club. The Ad Club’s vision to make ABBYs the gold standard in recognizing creative excellence is in alignment with The One Show and we look forward to awarding the most deserving campaigns. I am excited to attend the awards this year and look forward to witnessing the most deserving campaigns make it big with an ABBY.”
Prasanth Kumar – President, Advertising Agencies Association of India, added, “Over the years, the Advertising Club’s ABBYs has recognized creative work that has had the potential to become global successes. The Abby Awards at Goafest are the biggest and the most sought-after recognition in the advertising, media, and marketing industry. We are delighted to co-host the ABBY Awards and look forward to some thrilling wins.”
The Abby Awards will be a part of the Goafest 2023 and will mark the fourteenth Abby Awards at Goafest.
