You get what you see on 99acres, says property site in its new campaign

Created by Wunderman Thomson, the campaign went live on television during the third test match between India and England on Feb 24

Property site 99acres.com has rolled out a new TVC #NoTwistOn99acres. The TVC is targeted at buyers and tenants with a message, you get what you see on 99acres. The comical ad film that aims to establish emotional trust highlights the accuracy and factuality of the information on the 99acres.com portal. The

The campaign went live on television during the third test match between India and England (24th Feb). It will also be run across all social platforms. The light-hearted advertisement has comically fabricated the accuracy of the information on 99acres.com with the daily life incidences of Indian families.

Commenting on the same, Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Info Edge said, “We understand that the biggest pain point for consumers searching for properties online is the genuineness of the information. Through this campaign, we are reaching out to both buyers and tenants to inform them that we are the home to maximum number of verified properties in the industry, so they can just log on to 99acres and find their perfect home with ease and confidence.”

Wunderman Thomson, the creative partner conceptualized this campaign and highlighted the core pain-point of the category in a humorous way. Talking about the new campaign, Sundeep Sehgal, Executive Creative Director & Vice president, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi added “The task was to talk about the key pain point without getting too verbose or technical in our tone. We wanted to create a campaign that people could relate to and remember. We took the route of comedy and presented the idea in a way that would make people laugh as well as make them aware of the fact that you get maximum verified properties on 99acres- 'Is plot mai twist nahi hai’.“

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)