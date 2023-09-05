WPP H1 revenue up 7%; India grew 0.8%
The ad agency's operating profit for H1 stands at $306 million
WPP has reported 6.9% increase in revenue for H1 2023 from $6755 million in the same period last year to $7221 million.
The ad agency's operating profit for H1 stands at $306 million.
India grew 0.8% in H1 with a tough comp of 37% growth last year, the agency said in its financial report.
"Like-for-like performance improved in Q2 to 2.5%, driven by CPG clients and media wins we expect a further acceleration in the second half, reflecting softer comps and recent new business."
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said: “We have exciting future plans in AI that build on our acquisition of Satalia in 2021 and our use of AI across WPP. We are leveraging our efforts with partnerships with the leading players including Adobe, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI. We are delivering work powered by AI for many clients including Nestlé, Nike and Mondelēz. AI will be fundamental to WPP’s future success and we are committed to embracing it to drive long-term growth and value.”
KRAFTON India gets Ranveer Singh as BGMI's brand ambassador
With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:54 PM | 2 min read
KRAFTON India has roped in Ranveer Singh as the official Brand Ambassador for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI).
With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign that celebrates the ‘pure-ness’ in players through the lens of superstar Ranveer Singh. As a part of the campaign, BGMI players will be urged to be bold and celebrate their authenticity in the Battlegrounds.
Sean Hyunil Sohn - CEO, KRAFTON India, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark partnership, stating, "We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family. His magnetic persona and unrelenting spirit align seamlessly with the essence of BGMI. KRAFTON has always been committed to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation. Stay tuned as we embark on a new era of gaming entertainment."
Ranveer Singh, equally excited about this new venture, shared his thoughts, "As an artist, I find gaming to be an extension of my creative expression. The dedication, the competitiveness, the camaraderie and the team spirit in the gaming world resonate with me deeply. BGMI has evolved into a cultural phenomenon by creating a platform that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending borders through their shared passion for gaming. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to exciting interactions with the Indian gaming community."
Axis Bank ‘opens experiences’ for credit cards campaign
The campaign has been designed by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 11:46 AM | 2 min read
Axis Bank has announced its credit cards campaign, ‘Open Experiences’. The campaign brings forth tailored credit card offerings that promise unparalleled benefits.
The campaign, designed by Lowe Lintas, has a multi-channel approach with TV as the lead medium, amplified by strategic outdoor sites. The campaign will also leverage digital and social media to drive conversations and engage with audiences.
Commenting on the campaign, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, our ethos ‘Dil Se Open’ is deeply rooted in understanding and adapting to our customers' evolving needs. Our research tells us that in a post pandemic world, consumers seek out experiences that will allow them to create memories and bond with friends and families. And our credit cards are nothing but enablers that open these new experiences. Through this campaign we hope to create a strong preference and desire for Axis Bank Credit Cards and stay relevant to this ‘experience’ generation. The campaign uses an interesting visual device of cards as a medium to teleport people to many worlds and experiences that are now open for our customers.”
Speaking on this announcement, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “We continue to create and build on innovation led partnership models to offer our customers with value propositions specifically designed to cater to their evolving needs, while delivering greater convenience and more benefits. We have observed that the travel and dining segments are a high engagement area for our customers and experience-based propositions are most valuable for them.”
"With the ‘Open Experiences’ campaign, Axis Bank continues to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving banking landscape. Delightful travel propositions, coupled with the exclusive dining programs through prominent partners, showcase the Bank’s drive to deliver quantifiable value."
Commenting on the communication strategy & design, Amar Singh – Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “The campaign for Axis Bank credit cards is quite simply an imagining of the wonderful possibilities that these credit cards open up for you. Conceived by Prathamesh Gharat and Katya Mohan, these films magnify the spontaneity these cards allow, by giving you instant access to a multitude of worlds filled with a multitude of experiences.”
FMCG ad vol on TV grew by 6% in H1
As per TAM AdEx Half Yearly Advertising Report, FMCG ad volumes on radio increased by 7%, while digital and print saw a decline of 28% and 25%, respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 8:56 AM | 2 min read
Ad volumes of the FMCG category witnessed a growth of 6% on television and a decline of 25% in print during the period of January-June 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.
According to TAM AdEx Half Yearly Advertising Report for the FMCG sector, FMCG ad volumes on Radio increased by 7% in H1’23 over H1’22, while digital witnessed a degrowth of 28%.
The report says that in television, general entertainment channels (GECs) were the most preferred with 37% share. Hindustan Unilever topped with a 23% share of ad volumes among FMCG advertisers.
“May ’23 had the highest share of ad volumes on television at 17.5% followed by Apr ’23 with 17.1% in H1 ’23,” the report said.
In television, toilet soaps (9%) moved to the 1st rank in H1 from the 2nd spot in H1 ’22. Among the top 10 FMCG brands, six belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India).
In Print advertisements, digestives moved up by 3 positions to achieve the top rank in H1 ’23 over H1 ’22. Hindi publications had more than half of FMCG ad space in H1 ’23.
In the digital medium, Apr ’23 and Jun ’23 both had the highest share of ad impressions at 20%.
The top 10 advertisers accounted for 44% share of ad impressions in H1 ’23 with Coca-Cola India leading the list. Programmatic (81%) was the top transaction method for Digital FMCG advertising based on impressions during H1’23.
In Digital, Coca-Cola topped among FMCG advertisers with a 7% share of ad impressions in H1’23 compared to 7th position in H1’22.
In Radio, Vishnu Packaging moved to 1st position with a 12% share of FMCG ad volumes in H1’23 compared to 7th in H1’22 Pan Masala (18%) ascended to the 1st position during H1’23 compared to 4th in H1’22.
In Print, SBS Biotech retained its 1st position in H1’23 compared to H1’22.
Rishabh Pant stars in Nasher Miles' new campaign
The campaign focuses on the theme- Travel In Style
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:59 PM | 2 min read
Nasher Miles, a new-age D2C luggage brand, has announced cricketer Rishabh Pant as the face of their new campaign that focuses on ‘Travel In Style’.
In the campaign, Rishabh Pant, who is Nasher Miles’ Brand Ambassador, takes center stage as he effortlessly sports an array of these colorful suitcases, showcasing how the brand perfectly blends style and functionality to enhance every traveler's journey. With Rishabh Pant as the face of this campaign, Nasher Miles aims to capture the essence of contemporary travel and inspire wanderlust, all while emphasizing the brand's commitment to making travel experiences truly memorable, efficient, and stylish.
"Travel In Style With Nasher Miles" is the vibrant and enticing slogan of this exciting campaign. Nasher Miles proudly presents a one-of-a-kind collection of suitcases, each adorned with unique and captivating colors and designs. These suitcases not only redefine the concept of travel gear but also resonate with the spirit of the modern generation - dynamic, vibrant, and full of life.
Rishabh Pant, said, “It’s truly an utmost pleasure to be the face of Nasher Miles, a brand that's all about combining style and functionality in the world of travel. Just like cricket is more than just a game for me, Nasher Miles' luggage is more than just travel gear; it's a statement. It's about being dynamic, embracing life, and expressing your unique self, whether you're on the cricket pitch or at the airport. Nasher Miles helps you channel your inner personality through its vibrant colors and designs, and I’m all up for it. I urge everyone to hit the road with Nasher Miles, and let every journey be a vibrant reflection of your personality.”
Lokesh Daga, Founder & Director, Nasher Miles, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Rishabh Pant as the face of our new campaign. Rishabh's dynamic and versatile personality truly resonates with our vision of making travel more than just a journey. We feel that his charisma and pan-India appeal perfectly align with Nasher Miles' commitment to catering to the diverse tastes of today's travelers. The campaign is focused on traveling with style, with the products being as unique and colorful as the journeys we embark on. Each piece is a blend of vibrant designs and thoughtful practicality, making it a perfect companion for travelers who want to explore the world in style.”
Swaraj Tractor unveils TVC with Dhoni
The new TVC has been created by FCB Interface
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:35 PM | 2 min read
Swaraj Tractors has released its new TV commercial, featuring cricketing legend and Swaraj’s brand ambassador MS Dhoni.
Coinciding with the launch of a new range of Swaraj tractors, the new TVC captures Dhoni's deep-rooted passion for farming. This TVC highlights how Swaraj has always delivered on customers' expectations, staying true to its DNA of power (Josh), and ensuring customer loyalty.
The 'Naya Swaraj’ campaign coincides with the introduction of a new range of Swaraj tractors, which marks a transformative leap in the brand's approach towards holistic solutions, while also targeting forward-thinking farmers who embrace modern agricultural practices and technology. Through this campaign, Swaraj Tractors aims to enhance customer experiences through its products and services, ushering in a new era for the brand.
Speaking about the association, Dhoni said, “Farming, much like cricket, has become an integral part of my life. It requires dedication, hard work, and reliable companions. Swaraj Tractors have been my trusted companions on the field, helping me pursue my passion for farming. This TVC reflects my personal journey and my belief in the brand. The 'Naya Swaraj' truly embodies the spirit of modern farming while staying true to Swaraj Tractors’ DNA of Power and Reliability.”
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "Having MS Dhoni on board, first as a customer and then as the brand ambassador for Swaraj, is an honour for us. His presence is a perfect fit with Swaraj’s core DNA of dependability, and his aspirational appeal aligns seamlessly with our new range of modern feature packed tractors. His genuine belief in our products adds authenticity, making this collaboration a true reflection of our journey ahead."
The new TVC has been created by FCB Interface and will be available in various regional languages.
Cycle Pure Agarbathi launches campaign for 75th anniv celebrations
The campaign has been conceived by Cut The Crap
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
Cycle Pure Agarbathi has launched a new advertising campaign — Cycle Three-in-One agarbathi — conceived by the Mumbai-based creative boutique, Cut The Crap (CTC).
Timed with the brand’s 75th-anniversary celebrations, this innovative campaign is tailored to appeal to all age groups and diverse generations of people. The core message of the campaign revolves around the benefits of health, wealth, and happiness, all bundled in a single pack of agarbathi.
The advertisement employs a mix of conventional media channels, including television campaigns, radio broadcasts, print materials, digital platforms, and out-of-home advertising, spanning various markets.
Speaking about the brand’s newest campaign, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "A few decades ago, cycle created the original three in one agarbathi, that has inspired a slew of three in ones in its wake. The original three in one was conceived with three unique fragrances created in house, to cater to the people’s need to change fragrances to suit different occasions. Three fragrances for three universal prayers of health, wealth and happiness. Cycle Three in one is synonymous with the category of agarbathi itself. Across the Indian landscape, the haldi kumkum gradient is universally recognised as agarbathi for prayer. We are humbled to have achieved this iconic status and association in people’s minds. The current campaign hopes to convey the core prayers the product symbolises.”
Jagdish Acharya, Founder & Creative Head, CTC, said, ‘' ‘Cycle 3 in 1' encapsulates the idea of combining three agarbathies into one, representing a trinity of blessings - health, wealth, and happiness. Health, Wealth, Happiness is a universal wish and prayer that has been developed into a brand platform for the iconic brand. Each advertisement we have crafted employs a distinct tone - ranging from playful and heart-warming to deeply moving and vibrant - with the aim of keeping the brand fresh and new in the minds.”
Thums Up unveils campaign for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
The campaign features Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with Shahrukh Khan as the ‘Voice of Belief’
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:04 PM | 2 min read
Thums Up has unveiled the next chapter of its association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup through the launch of the campaign "Thums Up Utha, India India Macha".
The chapter features cricketers Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and captain Rohit Sharma in a film that is centred around – ‘making India believe in Team India’. The heart of the campaign lies within its unique storytelling, brought to life by none other than Shahrukh Khan as the ‘Voice of Belief’.
The narrative delves into the current emotions of Indian cricket fans – the passionate heart that fervently believes ‘India Will Win!’ with the mind that contemplates- ‘Will India Win?’ This tussle of emotions is brilliantly encapsulated in Thums Up’s iconic Split Can, visually portraying the dynamic interplay.
Commenting on the launch of the next chapter of the ICC World Cup Campaign, Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and South West Asia said, “Thums Up's partnership with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup aims to empower fans and voice their opinions. Our collaboration with King Khan and the cricket icons of the country further cements our dedication to elevate fan engagement and showcases our unwavering support for Team India to bring the World Cup back home. We will do this through tech-led, real-time responses from expert panels and credible influencers that encourage everyone to keep rooting for our team.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, says, "The adversary isn't always external; at times, it's our own doubt, becoming our greatest adversary. To overcome this, we must summon our inner beliefs. Our idea is based on this strong cultural insight – while all of us want Team India to win, a few not-so-great results and the mind starts creating doubt.”
"So as the ICC World Cup inches closer, Thums Up's commitment to celebrating our players' resilience and creating unforgettable moments for fans remains steadfast, setting the stage for a truly Toofani World Cup."
