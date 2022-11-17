WPP Commerce 2022: Celebrating the commerce landscape

At the event WPP India also announced the winners of the WPP Ignite awards

This week, WPP hosted its WPP Commerce event in Mumbai after a three-year hiatus. The event involved workshops, sessions, and one-on-one engagements with key industry leaders.

The event featured keynote speeches from multiple industry leaders, including Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO at Salesforce India who spoke about ‘Digital Commerce’. Kedar Lele, ED Customer Development, HUL & Head of CD-South Asia focused on the ‘Connected Approach between Consumer, Customer, and Commerce’, while Zepto’s Founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, elaborated on ‘Quick Commerce Journeys’.

The event saw key workshops on ONDC, Growth Through Ecommerce Analytics, OnDemand Commerce, and Real-Time Retail. These worked as a guide for brands, helping them connect with the right ecosystem and remain sustainable in their journey.

The India event encompassed key sessions on digital commerce, the future of omnichannel, and how brands can benefit from using commerce along with WPP’s holistic commerce offering. A wide range of topics, including future trends and today’s realities: insights and activation, design and experience, shopper marketing, direct-to-consumer, creativity, strategy, demand levers, and measurement were discussed throughout the day.

WPP India also announced the winners of the WPP Ignite awards, which were launched to recognise creative and tech brilliance across WPP and inspire its people and teams. The inaugural awards received over 250 entries.

The award winners are:

Category Title of Entry Client Primary Agency Winner Commerce Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad Mondelez Ogilvy 1st Commerce Revealing a Walled Garden: How

Wavemaker helped unveil the Sales

Drivers behind Amazon Marketplace

for Mondelez Mondelez Wavemaker 2nd Commerce British American Tobacco - Multi-Store

Setup & Feature Enhancements on

Adobe Commerce British American Tobacco Wunderman Thompson Commerce 3rd Experience Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad Mondelez Ogilvy 1st Experience MTV & ARDSI 'Memory Karaoke' Detail Awaited Ogilvy 2nd Experience Cadbury Silk Valentine's Day Secret

Messages Mondelez Ogilvy 3rd Technology Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad Mondelez Ogilvy 1st Technology MTV & ARDSI 'Memory Karaoke' Detail Awaited Ogilvy 2nd Technology Empowering Future Innovators Detail Awaited WPP Foundation 3rd Spark Niraj Ruparel GroupM Winner Grand Ignite of the Year Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad Mondelez Ogilvy Winner

CVL Srinivas, Country Manager - WPP India, said: “With WPP Commerce, our endeavour is to offer deep insights into this ever-evolving commerce landscape. The line between offline and online consumer journeys is disappearing. We want to take this opportunity to emphasise how the commerce ecosystem has accelerated over the last few years and what marketers need to do to effectively build brands.”

Tushar Vyas, President - Growth and Transformation, GroupM (South Asia), said: “WPP is a growth partner for clients, helping them build brand commerce presence, and awareness to drive online and retail sales for them. The category is now rapidly expanding. Today, consumers are ready to purchase any product they see, whenever and wherever they want. Commerce could not be more crucial than it is today, and we as partners want to help identify the most relevant solutions for our clients.”

