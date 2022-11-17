WPP Commerce 2022: Celebrating the commerce landscape

At the event WPP India also announced the winners of the WPP Ignite awards

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 17, 2022 12:29 PM  | 3 min read
WPP

This week, WPP hosted its WPP Commerce event in Mumbai after a three-year hiatus. The event involved workshops, sessions, and one-on-one engagements with key industry leaders.

The event featured keynote speeches from multiple industry leaders, including Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO at Salesforce India who spoke about ‘Digital Commerce’. Kedar Lele, ED Customer Development, HUL & Head of CD-South Asia focused on the ‘Connected Approach between Consumer, Customer, and Commerce’, while Zepto’s Founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, elaborated on ‘Quick Commerce Journeys’.

The event saw key workshops on ONDC, Growth Through Ecommerce Analytics, OnDemand Commerce, and Real-Time Retail. These worked as a guide for brands, helping them connect with the right ecosystem and remain sustainable in their journey.

The India event encompassed key sessions on digital commerce, the future of omnichannel, and how brands can benefit from using commerce along with WPP’s holistic commerce offering. A wide range of topics, including future trends and today’s realities: insights and activation, design and experience, shopper marketing, direct-to-consumer, creativity, strategy, demand levers, and measurement were discussed throughout the day.

WPP India also announced the winners of the WPP Ignite awards, which were launched to recognise creative and tech brilliance across WPP and inspire its people and teams. The inaugural awards received over 250 entries.

The award winners are: 

Category

Title of Entry

Client

Primary Agency

Winner

Commerce

Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad

Mondelez

Ogilvy

1st

Commerce

Revealing a Walled Garden: How
Wavemaker helped unveil the Sales
Drivers behind Amazon Marketplace
for Mondelez

Mondelez

Wavemaker

2nd

Commerce

British American Tobacco - Multi-Store
Setup & Feature Enhancements on
Adobe Commerce

British American Tobacco

Wunderman Thompson Commerce

3rd

Experience

Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad

Mondelez

Ogilvy

1st

Experience

MTV & ARDSI 'Memory Karaoke'

Detail Awaited

Ogilvy

2nd

Experience

Cadbury Silk Valentine's Day Secret
Messages

Mondelez

Ogilvy

3rd

Technology

Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad

Mondelez

Ogilvy

1st

Technology

MTV & ARDSI 'Memory Karaoke'

Detail Awaited

Ogilvy

2nd

Technology

Empowering Future Innovators

Detail Awaited

WPP Foundation

3rd

Spark

Niraj Ruparel

GroupM

Winner

Grand Ignite of the Year

Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad

Mondelez

Ogilvy

Winner

CVL Srinivas, Country Manager - WPP India, said: “With WPP Commerce, our endeavour is to offer deep insights into this ever-evolving commerce landscape. The line between offline and online consumer journeys is disappearing. We want to take this opportunity to emphasise how the commerce ecosystem has accelerated over the last few years and what marketers need to do to effectively build brands.”

Tushar Vyas, President - Growth and Transformation, GroupM (South Asia), said: “WPP is a growth partner for clients, helping them build brand commerce presence, and awareness to drive online and retail sales for them. The category is now rapidly expanding. Today, consumers are ready to purchase any product they see, whenever and wherever they want. Commerce could not be more crucial than it is today, and we as partners want to help identify the most relevant solutions for our clients.”  

