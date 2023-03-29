Why SRK prefers Thums Up ‘in a glass'

The cola brand has roped in Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda for the new campaign ‘Toofan Glass Mein Nahin, Glass Se Peete Hain’

Thums Up has unveiled a new power-packed campaign ‘Toofan Glass Mein Nahin, Glass Se Peete Hain’.

This campaign exhibits the experience of consuming Thums Up from the Returnable Glass Bottle (RGB). The new campaign features Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda bringing out the TOOFANI adventure.

The campaign encourages consumers to have the ultimate TOOFAN experience by consuming chilled Thums Up from the returnable glass bottle, which further enhances its strong taste with the rising fizz.

Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, “Thums Up is India’s very own homegrown brand and we are thrilled to bring forth the experience of relishing our chilled beverage with power-packed TOOFAN from returnable glass bottles. The campaign featuring our favourite Shahrukh Khan and southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda resonates with the brand’s ideology of experiencing THUNDER from a chilled returnable glass bottle.”

The launch of the new campaign reinstates the brand’s focus on providing consumers with an unparalleled consumption experience directly through glass bottles. Returnable glass bottles (RGB’s) are part of The Coca-Cola Company’s commitment to accelerate circular solutions for packaging. The Company’s World Without Waste strategy focuses on the entire packaging lifecycle—from how bottles and cans are designed and produced to how they’re collected, recycled and repurposed.

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North), said “Thums Up is the strongest drink in the market, and the whole act of SRK and Vijay Deverakonda grabbing a Thums Up glass bottle from the chiller, and just having it straight up felt raw and strong. Also, that pop sound of the crown flying off, watching the fizz rise up like a storm, the feel of the cold rim against your lips, and the thundering taste, of course, all adds to the Thums Up experience in a glass bottle, and we wanted you to experience that. Those of us who have had a chance to drink from the glass bottle, perhaps know that feeling, but for a whole new generation of Thums Up lovers, who still don't know, here's the truth -

"Thums Up peene ka Mazza glass mein nahin, glass se aata hai "

The new campaign has been brought to life through integrated 360-degree efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH. The TVC revolves around the enriching experience of drinking the toofani beverage - Thums up, directly from the chilled glass bottle. This campaign is building on the brand’s recent campaigns on strong taste and how Thums Up pairs well with the strong flavours of biryani.

