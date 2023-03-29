Why SRK prefers Thums Up ‘in a glass'
The cola brand has roped in Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda for the new campaign ‘Toofan Glass Mein Nahin, Glass Se Peete Hain’
Thums Up has unveiled a new power-packed campaign ‘Toofan Glass Mein Nahin, Glass Se Peete Hain’.
This campaign exhibits the experience of consuming Thums Up from the Returnable Glass Bottle (RGB). The new campaign features Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda bringing out the TOOFANI adventure.
The campaign encourages consumers to have the ultimate TOOFAN experience by consuming chilled Thums Up from the returnable glass bottle, which further enhances its strong taste with the rising fizz.
Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, “Thums Up is India’s very own homegrown brand and we are thrilled to bring forth the experience of relishing our chilled beverage with power-packed TOOFAN from returnable glass bottles. The campaign featuring our favourite Shahrukh Khan and southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda resonates with the brand’s ideology of experiencing THUNDER from a chilled returnable glass bottle.”
The launch of the new campaign reinstates the brand’s focus on providing consumers with an unparalleled consumption experience directly through glass bottles. Returnable glass bottles (RGB’s) are part of The Coca-Cola Company’s commitment to accelerate circular solutions for packaging. The Company’s World Without Waste strategy focuses on the entire packaging lifecycle—from how bottles and cans are designed and produced to how they’re collected, recycled and repurposed.
Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North), said “Thums Up is the strongest drink in the market, and the whole act of SRK and Vijay Deverakonda grabbing a Thums Up glass bottle from the chiller, and just having it straight up felt raw and strong. Also, that pop sound of the crown flying off, watching the fizz rise up like a storm, the feel of the cold rim against your lips, and the thundering taste, of course, all adds to the Thums Up experience in a glass bottle, and we wanted you to experience that. Those of us who have had a chance to drink from the glass bottle, perhaps know that feeling, but for a whole new generation of Thums Up lovers, who still don't know, here's the truth -
"Thums Up peene ka Mazza glass mein nahin, glass se aata hai "
The new campaign has been brought to life through integrated 360-degree efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH. The TVC revolves around the enriching experience of drinking the toofani beverage - Thums up, directly from the chilled glass bottle. This campaign is building on the brand’s recent campaigns on strong taste and how Thums Up pairs well with the strong flavours of biryani.
New Pulse ad ends on a zingy note
The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 3:00 PM | 3 min read
Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd, a part of DS Group has launched a new TVC for Pass Pass Pulse, the nation’s favourite hard-boiled candy, titled, ‘Courtroom’. Reiterating the core communication of the brand, ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’ in a light-hearted courtroom drama setting, the TVC features Mr. Saurabh Shukla and Mr. Abhishek Banerjee in the role of a judge and a lawyer respectively, trying to unfold a case with Pulse as the key evidence. Mr. Shukla and Mr. Banerjee are famous for their acting prowess, screen presence and well-timed humour. This new TVC is a humorous take on a courtroom situation that highlights how the craving to have a Pulse can make people go to any lengths. The TVC has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, Delhi and directed by Mr. Rajesh Krishnan.
We see the Lawyer (Abhishek Banerjee) telling the Judge (Saurabh Shukla) about the evidence, a Pulse Candy left at a crime scene by the accused. Showing it to everyone present in the court, he asks who it belongs to. The craving for the candy is such that everyone raises their hands, including the Judge. But the clever lawyer outsmarted everyone by popping it in his mouth before anyone could grab it.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Arvind Kumar, General Manager, Marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Limited, said, “‘Irresistibility’ is the core product philosophy of pulse. The behavioural insight of the consumers indicated that Pulse consumers don’t want to share their Pulse candy with anyone. We have built on this premise over the years through our communication Campaigns revolving around the theme, ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’. This latest TVC also highlights the irresistibility of Pulse in a humorous courtroom drama where everyone present, including the Judge is willing to be labelled as an accused, just to get their hands on Pulse candy.”
Commenting on the campaign, Sundeep Sehgal, Vice President & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, said, “Over the years ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’ commercials have gained a separate fan base due to their whacky plots and masaledaar twists. And people want more. So, this time we took Tangy Twist a notch higher to increase brand love. We developed crazier stories. We roped in acting powerhouses – Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee to take you on a never been before masaledaar journey that you’ll relish for a long time.”
The campaign is live on leading channels like YouTube, Social Media (Facebook & Instagram), and OTTs (Hotstar, Zee5 etc.)
DS Group is known for its expertise in innovative Indian flavours and formats. Pass Pass Pulse, the hard-boiled candy from DS Group stormed this market with its launch in 2015 and since then, is the leading candy brand in India. The tangy twist to the conventional taste makes Pulse an absolute standout! Pulse candy, continuously endeavours to engage with consumers through creative and innovative ways to develop a stronger connection. Launched in 2015, Pulse Candy comes in 5 mouth-watering flavours, i.e. Kachcha Aam, Guava, Litchi, Orange and Pineapple. The brand continues to enjoy popularity with the burst of tanginess and a feeling of fun and peculiarity that each flavour commands.
Duolingo on a sign-cleaning spree for #SwachhBhashaAbhiyaan campaign
Duo adopts quirky methods to fix India's signages in the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 1:05 PM | 2 min read
Around the world, there are signboards that can elicit laughter due to language or grammar errors. In India, there is a wide variety of such boards that have incorrect spellings or grammar. To combat this issue of incorrect signage, Duolingo has launched #SwachhBhashaAbhiyaan - The Clean Language Campaign in India. Through a clever play on words, this campaign aims to draw attention and generate awareness regarding the need to clean up mis-spelled and incorrect signage in various urban areas.
Humour Me is the creative agency behind Duolingo's #SwachhBhashaAbhiyaan campaign. The campaign will utilize Duolingo's iconic mascot, Duo, to clean up incorrect signage in key metropolitan areas across India in English, Hindi, and French. This social media first campaign is split into two parts. The first segment features Duo painting the town red by correcting roadside signage in fun ways, using red markers and spray paint to highlight errors. The second segment involves replacing linguistically incorrect signage with properly spelled boards to promote the use of correct language on signboards. The campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of using accurate language, particularly on signboards.
Speaking about Duolingo’s quirky campaign, Karandeep Singh Kapany, Country Marketing Manager, Duolingo said, "Although India is the second largest English-speaking country in the world, only 10% of its total population speaks the language fluently. We recognized this issue and launched the #SwachhBhashaAbhiyaan campaign to combat the spread of linguistic errors on signage. To this end, Duo, our mascot, hit the streets of Delhi, personally highlighting mistakes and replacing incorrect boards with properly spelled ones. At Duolingo, we have always celebrated our learners' mistakes as valuable opportunities for growth, and we believe that making language learning enjoyable and fun is the most effective approach.”
Jio onboards Wieden and Kennedy India for Jio True 5G marketing
W+K India will be designing and executing brand marketing communications for Jio True 5G.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 12:49 PM | 2 min read
The agency will be playing a key role in creating transformational experiences through 5G for individuals, homes and businesses as Jio True 5G ushers in a new era of technology.
Ayesha Ghosh, President, W+K India, had this to say about the win: “Jio True 5G is going to be a game-changer and W+K India couldn’t have asked for a more influential brand to begin our Mumbai chapter with. We are blown away by all that we’ve heard and experienced of True 5G and now it’s upto us to communicate the enormity of what it means to the country; its people and its economy.”
Santosh Paddy, CCO, W+K India said, "Jio True 5G has a massive vision to digitally transform India. W+K is the chosen one to take this exciting narrative to 1.4 billion Indians and we are so looking forward to giving it our best and partake in the transformation journey for our country".
A Jio spokesperson said, “We are delighted to have W+K on this journey with Jio, where we once again create the most advanced network anywhere in the world, for Indians and by Indians. W+K has a history of powering transformation of brands and stories. We are certain that our partnership will bring to life Jio’s vision of transforming India into a Digital Society, with care”.
Araldite flexes heavy-duty strength in first TVC
The ad has been conceptualized by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
Pidilte has announced the launch of its first TV commercial for its recently acquired brand Araldite – world renowned for high-performance adhesives. The TVC is now on air on various popular TV channels and digital platforms.
The TVC, which was conceptualized by Ogilvy, showcases Araldite's heavy-duty performance properties and bonding strength in a unique and humorous manner.
According to Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite, "Araldite is known all over the world for its high performance adhesives that are used in the marble and stone fixing industry and many other applications. After the acquisition, we spent the last two years integrating the Araldite Business into the Pidilite way of working and have built our distribution and user engagement network to address this massive opportunity. Now that we have done the spadework, we think it is just the right time to showcase Araldite to consumers with its first ever TVC. Araldite is already the number 1 trusted brand in its category with stone and marble contractors. We now want it to be a brand that is instantly recognized, and eventually loved by consumers”
Punit Mehra, President - Araldite, Pidilite said “Araldite is the most preferred adhesive in the large stone fixing market in India. Araldite has some of the most powerful adhesives that are known to join multiple substrates, and can be used for multiple household uses as well. The awareness that this TVC will drive and the work that we will also do with our contractors will help strengthen the equity of the brand further. “
Piyush Pandey, Executive Chairman and Creative Director, Ogilvy South Asia, said “For over 40 years, I have been in the business of creativity and enjoyed every moment. However, nothing has given me more pleasure than work that unites and delights people. Pidilite is a classic example of such work day in and day out. When regional star Pidilite acquired Araldite it was a great sense of pride. Araldite & Pidilite seems to have come from the same family.”
The commercial showcases a 50-ton horse that has been stuck with a solitary hoof to the staircase of a palace for decades and how nobody has managed to pull it down because as the Karigar in the film gleefully announces, “I had stuck this horse with Araldite.”
Araldite's new TVC is part of its broader marketing strategy, which includes digital campaigns, social media promotions, and other advertising initiatives. The company aims to reach a wider audience and showcase the benefits of its high-performance adhesives.
Britannia Winkin’ Cow brings ‘party in a bottle’
New TVC conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 6:48 PM | 2 min read
Britannia's beverage brand Winkin' Cow has released a new television commercial for its Thick Shakes line. The TVC, conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup Bangalore, emphasises the range's multisensory adventure, describing it as a "party in a bottle" for your senses.
Taking the essence of the previous TVC's fun party with the cows, this film targets the party-loving Gen-Z audience and thus includes a groovy dance routine to appeal to them. In addition, the commercial highlights Thick Shakes' new PET bottle avatar as well as its mascot, who embodies the brand's fun and adventurous spirit.
Abhishek Sinha, Chief Business Officer, Dairy Business, Britannia Industries Limited said, “Britannia Winkin’ Cow is a beverage product line loved by all. We have been receiving positive feedback from our consumers and that is substantiated by our revenue figures that crossed INR 100 Crores in FY22, within just three years of its launch. As a customer centric organization, we wanted to celebrate their love & admiration by launching their favourite Winkin’ Cow in an all new and improved thick shake range. The brand new sleek PET bottles are designed to elevate the consumption experience and the evolved packaging enables consumers to have a multi-sensorial experience with a delightful flavour. The new TVC perfectly captures the spirit of the new Winkin’ Cow range.”
Further, Sambit Mohanty, Head of Creative South, McCann Worldgroup, said, “From a tantalizing aroma to a great mouth-feel and taste, new Winkin’ Cow milkshakes are truly a sensorial delight. To convey this in an entertaining manner, we hit upon the idea of a ‘Cowverse’ - where our gang of teens are transported to after drinking Winkin’ Cow. Our film brings alive this world in a fun, groovy way.”
NatureFresh® introduces #Badlobehtarkeliye campaign
The campaign talks about active parenting
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 6:26 PM | 3 min read
Cargill’s edible oil brand NatureFresh® has launched a refreshed brand campaign today. Called #BadloBehtarKeLiye, it highlights the importance of active parenting in a child's daily routine, to help them realize their maximum potential. Complete with a new pack design, TV commercial and on ground marketing initiatives, this campaign speaks to the health-conscious consumer. It creates an emotional connect by encouraging parents to be active participants in their child’s journey and success, by being healthier themselves.
Through this campaign, the brand is addressing the ‘Active Parents” community in the age group of 30-50 years, living in urban centers, who aspire to raise confident, ambitious, and happy individuals. Their success as a parent lies in helping their children achieve their full potential in whatever they do. NatureFresh seeks to find a role in the lives of consumers by helping them change old habits and shed inhibitions and delivering a superior quality product that offers 20% lower oil absorption, helping them feel more active and involved as a parent. When parents are actively involved both physically and emotionally in their children’s lives, they are better positioned to help them succeed.
To effectively communicate with consumers in Hindi speaking markets, NatureFresh has showcased the brand name and stance in Devanagari script on the pack itself. Through these initiatives, the brand aims to foster a deep brand connect and provide more meaningful experiences to consumers across North and East India.
Commenting on the campaign, Subin Sivan, Marketing and Insights leader, Cargill Food ingredients said, “NatureFresh is Cargill’s homegrown consumer brand, and has been trusted by consumers for over a decade. We are committed to taking this legacy forward by delivering a unique product capability of 20% lower absorption to helps parents and children who seek a healthier and more active lifestyle. Through our #BadloBehtarKeLiye campaign, we aim to inspire parents to actively participate in their child’s daily life and support their growth and development. We believe that every moment spent with a child is precious, and by being an active parent, one can make a world of difference in their child's future.”
Commenting on the TVC, Nikhil Mahajan, GM and Chief Growth Officer BBDO said, “NatureFresh offers a very distinct benefit of 20% less oil absorption which in turn makes the food lighter. We found this to be a very relevant product benefit for our consumers who are constantly seeking ways to maintain an active lifestyle for themselves and their family. There’s a very interesting cultural shift where the younger generation feels it’s easier and more comforting for them to achieve their dreams when their parents truly partner them. This in turns motivated the parents to breakout of their comfort zone to take initiatives to stay active. This sweet spot is what we built our brand narrative around. I am super excited with the idea and can’t wait to see the results and the impact this campaign will have on business.”
NatureFresh is Cargill’s homegrown brand that has a product portfolio spanning multiple cooking oil variants - primarily Soyabean and Mustard oil, besides wheat flour (atta). With its superior product proposition and emotive brand stance, NatureFresh is set to become the preferred choice for consumers across North and East regions of India.
Brand TVC went live on March 15, 2023.
Valvoline launches new TVC, promises extra mileage to bikers
The new TVC will be aired across India’s national and regional GEC & sports channels along with other social media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 5:45 PM | 2 min read
Valvoline Cummins Pvt. Ltd., has released a TVC, #2000kmZyadaKaVaada, to promote its new Champ 4T Fuel Efficient engine oil.
The campaign film starts with the most customary question with regards to mileage ‘Kitna Deti Hai’ and gets an unbelievable response ‘2000 kms Se Bhi Zyada’. Valvoline has been eternally committed to easing the lives of its consumers with superior quality products backed by research and innovation. Realizing the economic aspects of daily commuting, the campaign is a testament to brand’s dedication in creating need specific products that brings major impact in their lives. The film ends with a promise to ride up to 2000 kms more in a year with its new Champ 4T Fuel Efficient engine oil.
The new TVC will be aired across India’s national and regional GEC & sports channels along with other social media platforms.
Commenting on the launch of the Campaign, Ipshita Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Valvoline Cummins India JV, said, “Our new campaign reinforces the brand’s promise of continuous innovation that has been a constant for us, for over 150 years. The inspiration for this campaign has come from the most common question that a person asks with regards to mileage ‘Kitna Deti Hai’ and how we at Valvoline are constantly innovating to bring solutions like Champ 4T fuel efficient. India is moving forward, and we are determined to provide optimum solutions to fuel the ambitions of our bikers to help them with better mileage at an affordable price.”
On the curation of the film Shiveshwar Raj Singh, National Creative Head, Innocean Worldwide India said “The brief was to build a strong narrative around the Valvoline Champ 4T fuel efficiency innovation, a key benefit for cost-conscious customers who want to maximize mileage. It’s a slice of life ad where two strangers from similar background get talking. Here, two sales professionals get talking about their bikes and mileage. A typical setup which results in a quick banter which allows us to naturally segue into the product. The advantage of 8% extra mileage which Valvoline delivers is built into their conversation in a way that will surprise everybody. A relatable piece that will surely grab the target audience.”
