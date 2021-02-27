When you take a step, we all move, says Levi’s’ new campaign with Deepika Padukone

The campaign celebrates the spirit of women and their collective journey of inspiring and championing each other

With a keen objective to attract the next generation of women consumers with relevant fashion-forward offerings, Levi’s® has launched a new brand campaign centered around the message – ‘When you take a step, we all move’. The campaign featuring Deepika Padukone, celebrates the spirit of women and their collective journey of inspiring and championing each other through authentic self-expression.

Brought alive through the power of music, the TVC is set to the tunes of the timeless classic ‘Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache’. As part of the visual montage, the film features brand ambassador Deepika Padukone alongside diverse women from everyday walks-of-life dreaming, believing, and taking the step with confidence to live their next big thing. As each woman finds confidence and comfort in expressing their fearless pursuits, it inspires people around her to join in and move with her.

The TVC is cinematically designed to highlight this spread of energy as the bond that unites the sisterhood and inspires a cultural movement. This represents a manifestation of the core campaign message - ‘When you take a step, we all move’.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Saikot Das, Marketing Director – South Asia, Middle East & North Africa at Levi Strauss & Co, said, ‘‘The campaign is an ode to the collective movement of women who are moving ahead with strength and shaping a massive cultural change. It’s great to have Deepika as part of the campaign as she embodies what it means to inspire generations to fearlessly chase their dreams and pursuits – a perfect fit to our campaign message ‘When you take a step, we all move’. Through our campaign, we believe we’ll be able to establish a strong connect with our consumers, influence and accelerate the women’s business, further strengthening our leadership in the market.’’

For years, Levi’s® has been empowering women worldwide through unique programs such as HERproject and platforms such as I Shape My World, thereby strengthening communities and investing in generations to come. An active contributor to dialogue around inclusivity, Levi’s distinct campaigns like Circles and its local #ProudtoBeMore campaign sparked conversations around empowerment and formed closer connects with inspired consumers.

Apart from the main film, the TVC will also be curated into multiple renditions to run across media platforms. The campaign will be nationally rolled out using a creative mix of marketing mediums including print, broadcast, and digital.

