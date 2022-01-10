Piyush Pandey, Global Creative and Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India, goes down the memory lane as he remembers legendary ad man, theatre personality and civic activist Da Cunha

Advertising industry lost one of its tallest personalities on Friday as legendary ad man, theatre personality and civic activist Gerson Da Cunha breathed his last in Mumbai. Cunha was 92.

Calling the legendary adman a “statesman of the ad industry”, Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy, said, “I worked closely with him in the nineties when he was associated with the National Literacy Mission. Ogilvy made advertisements for the mission under his guidance. Ever since, our relationship has remained warm and close. Today, we have lost a stalwart, a gentleman with a golden heart.”

“He used to call me often to discuss his civic projects. I extended my support whenever he needed it. I will always cherish all my interactions with him,” he added.

“The ad industry should get up and salute the man who was a pillar in his hay days. He has left an indelible mark through his tremendous contribution to social causes,” said Pandey.

