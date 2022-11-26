vivo shows how to ‘care with joy’

Vivo has launched a new campaign, ‘CareWithJoy’ to highlight how the brand is committed to do all that it takes to bring a smile on customers’ faces.

The campaign showcases a vivo customer service executive going against all odds to make sure that the customer’s phone gets repaired and delivered on time and to his surprise finds out why the phone repair was so important.

The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India.

Yogendra Sriramula, Head, Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, "Everything we do revolves around our customers. As a customer-centric brand, we have worked hard to establish a strong nationwide network of 650+ service centres that are entirely managed by vivo.

Our new 'CareWithJoy' campaign explains how we provide our customers with a reassuring and caring experience. And, this is reflected in the numerous decisions we make, such as locating our service centres in easily accessible and well-connected areas, maintaining transparency of costs on all spare parts, most service centers remaining open seven days a week, and offering extended hours on Wednesday every week to provide our customers with a hassle-free experience.”

“Authenticity and warmth are the 2 foundations of all vivo communication in India. At FCB we hold on to these 2 pillars with strength and clarity as we partner with this beautiful brand. We wanted our service film to be more than just a film. We wanted it to be a warm, sincere and heartfelt promise to our consumer. A promise that feels truly genuine and is delivered in a manner that is truly memorable. And now with the final campaign ready to break, all of us are extremely and quietly confident,” said Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)