Vinay Pathak promises 'worry-free' internet experience in new Vi spot

Vi, has unveiled a new campaign focusing on Vi Hero Unlimited plans. The campaign that features popular actor Vinay Pathak as the protagonist, presents Vi Hero Unlimited plans as the solution to the perpetual problem of data quota exhaustion faced by prepaid users. The campaign highlights the 3 features that Vi Hero Unlimited plans offer - Weekend Data Rollover, Night Time Free Data from 12 am to 6 am and Double Data, all under one umbrella. Thus, assuring a worry-free mobile internet experience for customers.

With the pandemic, Work from Home, Learn from Home, Entertainment from Home etc. has led to the surge in internet usage. The differentiated offering from Vi will ensure that customers never run out of data on their packs. Being positioned as a unique customer proposition, the Vi Hero Unlimited campaign seeks to drive home the unlimited possibilities for those on Giganet by Vi 4G network enabling customers to thrive in the digital ecosystem.

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said, “Mobile data has become a basic necessity for us all, even more so in the current scenario. With our campaign for Vi Hero Unlimited, we chose to highlight the concerns faced by most prepaid customers when they run out of data, and how our latest offering alleviates those concerns. With features like unlimited night-time data, weekend data rollover, and double data, we believe we have a hero product and hope it becomes the ultimate choice for 4G users in the prepaid segment. Thereby ensuring they stay connected, always.”

Aiming to drive awareness on Vi’s superior unlimited portfolio, the TVC depicts the despair of youth who run out of data, cut to Vinay Pathak recommending ‘Vi Hero Unlimited - Sirf Naam ka nahin, kaam ka unlimited’ as the smart choice for continued connectivity and mobile internet experience. With this, Vi aims to provide more value to its Unlimited plan users. This unique proposition is aimed to increase unlimited and 4G subscriber base by attracting new users to Vi network.

Speaking about the creative concept, Kiran Antony, CCO, Ogilvy South said, “The task was to differentiate Vi Hero Unlimited from the rest by bringing out the two most relevant pain points, running out of data in the middle of the night, and over the weekend. We got Vinay Pathak on board to do this without sounding too preachy or prescriptive. These films capture Vinay Pathak recommending Hero Unlimited to all the distressed people out there.”

