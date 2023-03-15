Kotak Life shows why its plan is ‘smart for the smart generation’
The ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign features Vinay Pathak as the concerned father
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) has launched an integrated brand campaign ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ alongside the launch of Kotak Protect India. The campaign is intended for the urban youth and encapsulates their responsible and future-forward mindset.
The campaign combines humour with the message that even though today’s young Indians like to live life on their own terms and may appear to be self-indulgent, they are conscious of their responsibilities and know how to fulfill them with smart choices like Kotak Protect India.
Actor Vinay Pathak plays the character of a father "Subbu" who is pleasantly surprised knowing that his children have got their future covered with Kotak Protect India.
The advertisement films have been conceptualised and created by Grey Group and Keroscene Films. The films will run on digital platforms (YouTube, social media, OTT, and leading publishers), TV, OOH, and Cinema halls.
Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, said, "Today’s young people prefer to experience before committing to any product. To increase the opportunities for the young Indians, in terms of Life Insurance, and to help them with adequate life insurance cover, we at Kotak Life are offering Kotak Protect India, a comprehensive term insurance plan that is affordable, quick, smart and just what they wanted. For us, ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign fittingly mirrors the future-forward, agile, and smart mindset of the youth and highlights the compelling features of Kotak Protect India."
Ketan Desai, COO, Grey Group said, “There’s a dynamic shift in the mindset of the youth of today. Multiple research reports highlight that they are thinking of the future, planning their personal finances, and are doing so at a younger age. Kotak Life with their future-thinking mindset has always embodied the same principles and is walking the talk with the Kotak Protect India that’s specifically targeted at the youth with its affordable monthly premiums, exclusive online purchase, and flexibility to increase cover. ‘Soch ke liya hai’ is the perfect articulation that captures the responsible and aware generation.”
Rajesh Sathi, Director & Film Writer, Keroscene Films said, “It was a delight to work once again with Kotak Life and Vinay Pathak as his iconic Subbu character. This time Subbu is engaging with his children who teach him about Kotak Protect India. The signature gesture #SochKeLiyaHai created by Grey team was fun to experiment with.”
Suryakumar Yadav signs up with JioCinema as brand ambassador
Suryakumar will deepen fan engagement towards JioCinema’s digital proposition and offerings this TATA IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 2:11 PM | 1 min read
Suryakumar Yadav was announced as JioCinema’s Brand Ambassador.
The association will amplify TATA IPL’s digital streaming partner’s vision of making cricket viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives and social media collaborations featuring the Indian batting sensation.
Suryakumar will deepen fan engagement towards JioCinema’s digital proposition and offerings this TATA IPL.
“I am pleased to collaborate with JioCinema for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. JioCinema has been revolutionising the digital viewing experience for sports fans across the globe with their world-class presentation that is affordable and accessible. With the constant innovations on digital platforms making it a preferred option for fans, I look forward to this exciting partnership,” said Suryakumar Yadav.
“Suryakumar Yadav represents the same qualities that we stand for – world-class innovation, unmatched thrill and the need to keep fans entertained and engaged,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Our presentation of the TATA IPL will reflect Suryakumar’s flamboyant 360-degree style batsmanship, giving the consumer the whole nine yards of consuming sports on digital with no boundaries of accessibility, affordability, and language.”
Porter unveils new brand campaign
The ad has been conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
Porter has launched its latest social media brand campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega’, highlighting its extensive packers and movers service offerings. The campaign reiterates the brand’s commitment to going to the last mile to ensure affordable, timely, and seamless shifting with utmost safety and security.
The campaign conceptualised and created by 22Feet Tribal Worldwide and produced by Fat Monk Productions Pvt Ltd will be promoted across digital and social platforms and through OOH.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Mohit Rathi, AVP, Customer Growth and Engagement, Porter said, “Currently in India, the packers and movers segment is fragmented and confounding for consumers. Even though there are some reliable and reputed players offering in this category, most of the time it becomes distressing for people due to the unreasonable cost and inconsistent quality of service. We, at Porter Packers & Movers, have always ensured the best service, without compromising on our core values of providing safety with damage-proof packaging, economical pricing and on-time reliable shifting experience. We are committed to delivering a consistent and the most comfortable experience in people’s journey of house shifting.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “Porter Packers & Movers is tangibly better than any other service out there and that’s what we wanted to communicate. We needed short, clear and simple but taking the grammar of Bollywood also gave us a different, interesting, cultural way to communicate these.”
Kinnect bags digital mandate for Blue Star
The account will be managed out of the Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Kinnect has bagged the digital media mandate for Blue Star Limited.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, Kinnect will handle the brand’s digital strategy globally, along with managing its social media presence in the country.
B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, adds, “We are pleased to partner with Kinnect, one of India’s leading digital marketing agencies, and thereby leverage Kinnect’s deep domain expertise to drive our digital campaigns.”
Speaking on the new win, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “We are so excited and honoured to be working with such a well-known company as Blue Star as they begin the next stage of their digital transformation. Their vision and expectations for digital are in perfect alignment with our strategy of using new-age mediums to have measurable business impact. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this iconic brand.”
Talent crunch in media industry?
Guest Column: Media expert Rajul Kulshreshtha writes that the media industry is facing a talent shortage at all levels, especially in the middle level where the future of organisations is defined
By Rajul Kulshreshtha | Mar 14, 2023 10:26 AM | 2 min read
The appointment of Harsha Razdan as CEO of Dentsu has sparked thoughts about the industry as a whole. It's interesting to note that he is not from the industry, and prompts the question of whether there is a talent shortage at Dentsu or in the industry as a whole. This shift highlights the importance of seeking out leaders with diverse skills and experiences to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the media industry. Mr. Razdan is certainly well qualified to do so.
The media industry is facing a significant talent shortage at all levels, especially in the middle level where the future of organisations is defined. There is a scarcity of people with the expertise to take media agencies to the next level in today's unique and continuously evolving environment. Current HR practices in the industry have not done enough to bridge the talent gap. Historically, HR has not played a significant role in media agencies, either due to a lack of leadership vision or the nature of the industry. Although the situation is now being addressed, it may be too little, too late.
A significant challenge facing media agencies is the need for a stable business model that offers long-term solutions. Clients are demanding media approaches that can withstand the rapidly evolving industry. Agencies often struggle to provide satisfactory answers, leading to client dissatisfaction and potential loss of business. The lack of innovative thinking within the agency exacerbates this problem.
To remain relevant, media agencies must redefine their role in the changing business landscape. They must move beyond just executing campaigns and focus on providing strategic value to clients. This means developing a deep understanding of the client's business, identifying opportunities for growth, and developing media/marketing strategies that align with the client's objectives. Media agencies must also evolve their capabilities to meet the ever-changing demands of clients by leveraging technology to develop data-driven insights that inform media planning and execution. They must also be able to create compelling content that resonates with consumers across various platforms.
In short, media agencies must transform themselves into strategic partners that can help clients navigate the complex and rapidly changing media landscape. They must be able to deliver value beyond execution and provide strategic guidance and insights that help clients achieve their business objectives. It is a mountain to climb given the context we are in, but it is necessary to remain relevant in the industry.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
ASCI updates guidelines for education sector; invites public consultation
All educational institutions, from universities to coaching classes and ed-tech platforms, will be subject to the updated guidelines
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 9:24 AM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has recommended an amendment to its “Guidelines for Advertising of Educational Institutions, Programmes and Platforms”. For this purpose, it has invited public consultation so that all stakeholders can participate and frame a set of just and equitable guidelines for a critical industry of the country.
All educational institutions, from universities, colleges and schools to coaching classes, EdTech platforms and others that offer education and training programmes will be subject to these guidelines.
This year, the education sector has contributed to 27% of objectionable ads that ASCI processed (Traditional education 22% and EdTech 5%). The recent EdNext study conducted by ASCI also revealed that 49% of parents chose EdTech platforms based on advertising, demonstrating the importance of advertising regulation in maintaining the robustness of the educational framework. The report also brought out some concerns that stakeholders and experts had when it came to the manner in which learning seemed to be solely linked to exams and high scores. It is to address some of these concerns that ASCI has proposed a comprehensive update of the existing advertising guidelines for the sector.
The guidelines ensure that advertisements by the sector do not undermine the well-being of students. The rules continue to require educational entities to substantiate any claims they make with relevant evidence.
The revised guidelines seek to ensure that students are neither stereotyped based on their gender or appearance nor are those who score low, portrayed as unsuccessful or failures. Advertisements must also not portray average or poor-scoring students as demotivated, depressed, unhappy or receiving less appreciation from parents, teachers, or peers. Together with considering students’ mental health, the updated guidelines will factor in their physical health; advertisements are required not to feature students sacrificing sleep or meals in order to study as this normalises unhealthy habits. Creating a false sense of urgency or fear of missing out which could accentuate parental or student anxieties regarding education, too, will be considered a violation of the ASCI code.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “The education sector impacts millions of students and parents who make immense sacrifices to ensure the best education for their wards. Unlike most other products, education cannot be tangibly measured. The value of a programme is determined by means such as degrees, diplomas and other qualification nomenclatures, recognition, affiliations, testimonials, accreditations, admissions/jobs/compensation promises. Hence, it is critical that, in addition to being truthful and compliant with Chapter I of the ASCI Code, advertisers must consider any harm that can be caused through depictions or messages to young, impressionable minds. These updated guidelines will go a long way in ensuring that emerging fields such as EdTech can be harnessed as forces of good. We request that the public come forth in large numbers and share their views for a cause that is vital for the well-being and the future of our country.”
Vahak drives home the importance of financial security for truckers in new campaign
#VahakOKPlease is a series of 11 unique films that showcase the lives of truckers and their issues
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 4:43 PM | 3 min read
Vahak, India’s most trusted transport community platform, has launched an engaging digital campaign #VahakOKPlease. Taking cue from the famous trucking community tradition, Vahak’s campaign is a series of 11 unique films that dive deeper into the lives of truckers and the time they spend on the road to ensure financial security for their families back home.
Serving the Indian trucking community and the fast growing $250 Billion logistics industry, Vahak’s app is helping ease the daily lives of shippers and truckers with its digital ecosystem and community platform for brand building and networking, and AI/ML backed truck-load matchmaking, among industry-first features of return load booking and fraud prevention, at 0% commission.
Detailing on the creative take on the unorganised sector, Karan Shaha, Co-founder and CEO at Vahak, said, “The trucking community is a significant contributor to the Indian economy. Through this campaign we are creating awareness about the digital benefits and ease of doing business that truckers can avail through our road transportation community and marketplace.”
The #VahakOKPlease campaign has been launched on Vahak’s official pages across social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Elaborating on Vahak’s digitisation efforts for the sector, Shaha, adds, “Our vision is to build a trusted transport community platform that improves and eases the lives of our transporters, fleet owners, and truckers who are the backbone of India’s growth. We are empowering the Indian trucking community by digitising the ecosystem and our campaign steps up to raise awareness and educate our truckers about the benefits of using a marketplace for their day-to-day operations.”
Speaking about the conceptualisation of the campaign, Pravalika Ram, Business Director, Raasta Studios, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Vahak to drive their key objective to educate the Indian trucking community about the ease of using the most trusted smartphone app for daily operations. The focus is to simplify work for the 24x7 on-call sector by enabling both truck drivers and load owners to find each other faster. The campaign also creates awareness about various benefits that can be redeemed on the app, making it the one-stop shop for the Indian trucking community.”
Vahak’s technology-enabled community and marketplace provides load-lorry matchmaking with true price discovery and efficient return load booking features, which increase profits in the hands of both the demand and supply side of the road transportation sector. The app enables direct connections between all logistics players helping establish their transport network on new, emerging and top routes. Vahak has also collaborated with industry leaders to provide GPS, vehicle insurance and financial services on the app, making digital processes efficient, fast and cost-effective.
IKEA India’s new campaign showcases its storage solutions
The TVC features IKEA’s two iconic products – Kallax and Trofast
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
IKEA India has launched a new integrated campaign across television, OOH, and digital channels focussing on one of the leading concerns Indian homes face- organization and storage solutions. Under this campaign, IKEA has released two TVCs that aim to help consumers to solve their clutter issues and be organised. The commercials showcase IKEA's two iconic products KALLAX and TROFAST which are designed to help families organize their home in a better and affordable way and live more comfortably.
The TV commercials highlight the advantages of using IKEA storage and organisation solutions to declutter and organise spaces, making life at home easier and stress free while creating a spacious living environment for the entire family.
In the first commercial showcases a couple who are amusingly organising a large shelf with books, storing various other small items and later guiding their children the precise location of the objects by stating the shelf number while relaxing on the sofa. The second commercial, showcases the adorable bonding between two brothers who challenge each other in finding their personal belongings as fast as they can.
“Our recently released Life at Home report findings helped us realize that amongst the major problems that families in India face are clutter issues and space management. Considering this, we are focusing on helping people tackle these issues and have organized, clutter-free homes with our products. We all want to live in a home that feels organized and clutter free and we are here to build a deep, emotional connect between our customers and their homes. Through this campaign, we want to highlight our innovative and affordable storage and organization solutions, to help families take charge of their spaces and create homes that are both functional and affordable,” says Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India.
These TVCs are part of the company's ongoing commitment to help consumers live better lives at home. It is a 360-degree campaign which will be live on various platforms like TV, major OTT platforms, OOH (outdoor) and digital (YT, FB, IG).
