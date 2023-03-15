Kotak Life shows why its plan is ‘smart for the smart generation’

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) has launched an integrated brand campaign ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ alongside the launch of Kotak Protect India. The campaign is intended for the urban youth and encapsulates their responsible and future-forward mindset.

The campaign combines humour with the message that even though today’s young Indians like to live life on their own terms and may appear to be self-indulgent, they are conscious of their responsibilities and know how to fulfill them with smart choices like Kotak Protect India.

Actor Vinay Pathak plays the character of a father "Subbu" who is pleasantly surprised knowing that his children have got their future covered with Kotak Protect India.

The advertisement films have been conceptualised and created by Grey Group and Keroscene Films. The films will run on digital platforms (YouTube, social media, OTT, and leading publishers), TV, OOH, and Cinema halls.

Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, said, "Today’s young people prefer to experience before committing to any product. To increase the opportunities for the young Indians, in terms of Life Insurance, and to help them with adequate life insurance cover, we at Kotak Life are offering Kotak Protect India, a comprehensive term insurance plan that is affordable, quick, smart and just what they wanted. For us, ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign fittingly mirrors the future-forward, agile, and smart mindset of the youth and highlights the compelling features of Kotak Protect India."

Ketan Desai, COO, Grey Group said, “There’s a dynamic shift in the mindset of the youth of today. Multiple research reports highlight that they are thinking of the future, planning their personal finances, and are doing so at a younger age. Kotak Life with their future-thinking mindset has always embodied the same principles and is walking the talk with the Kotak Protect India that’s specifically targeted at the youth with its affordable monthly premiums, exclusive online purchase, and flexibility to increase cover. ‘Soch ke liya hai’ is the perfect articulation that captures the responsible and aware generation.”

Rajesh Sathi, Director & Film Writer, Keroscene Films said, “It was a delight to work once again with Kotak Life and Vinay Pathak as his iconic Subbu character. This time Subbu is engaging with his children who teach him about Kotak Protect India. The signature gesture #SochKeLiyaHai created by Grey team was fun to experiment with.”

